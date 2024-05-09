Allegiant Earns No. 3 Spot in J.D. Power's 2024 List of Top North American Airlines

The airline was also named the No. 1 ULCC

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) has been named one of the top three airlines, and number one ULCC, by customers, according to the J.D. Power 2024 North America Airline Satisfaction Study.

The consumer research firm's annual survey asked passengers to rate carriers based on seven core factors: airline staff, digital tools, ease of travel, level of trust, on-board experience, pre/post-flight experience, and value for price paid.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our passengers, as it reaffirms the important value we bring to the communities we serve," said Allegiant President Gregory C. Anderson. "We have a long history of providing great service at an attractive price for our customers. This accolade underscores our mission of being the airline of choice for leisure travelers."

A hallmark of Allegiant's leisure-focused business model is that it operates a network of only nonstop, point-to-point flights, making air travel a more seamless experience.

"The service we provide bridges the gap in connecting small-to-medium sized communities to premier vacation destinations with accessible, low-cost fares," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's chief marketing officer. "Additionally, we strengthen our relationship with our customers by conducting ongoing surveys to identify the products and services that matter most to them and adjust accordingly."

According to J.D. Power, this year's survey results are based on responses from 9,582 passengers who ranked carrier performance on a poor-to-perfect 6-point rating scale.

For more information about the J.D. Power survey, click here.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company