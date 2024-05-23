Allegiant Salutes our Military Members and Veterans with Benefits for Passengers and Team Members

The airline offers exclusive benefits and support programs through various initiatives

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Memorial Day approaches, Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) proudly supports and celebrates our U.S. active duty military, retired military veterans, members of the National Guard, military reserve and their dependents by offering select complimentary services and career support programs.

"Allegiant celebrates the selfless sacrifices made by our troops and veterans. In the face of unimaginable challenges, their dedication, courage, and resilience are the ultimate testament of service," said Gregory C. Anderson, Allegiant president. "We are deeply committed to providing them with exceptional benefits and career opportunities. This Memorial Day, we extend our gratitude and respect to all who have served and continue to serve our nation."

The airline recognizes the debt of gratitude owed to our military personnel and veterans and honors their service with exclusive travel benefits to make travel easier and more accessible to the military community and their families.

Exclusive Travel Benefits for Military Passengers:

Allegiant offers the following exclusive travel benefits to military veterans, reservists and active duty service members:

Baggage Allowance: Military passengers are entitled to check up to two (2) pieces of baggage, each weighing under 100 lbs, at no cost. Additionally, there are no charges for oversized baggage up to 115 linear inches (height + width + length).

Carry-On and Personal Items: Military travelers can bring one (1) carry-on bag and one (1) personal item within Allegiant size limits.

Free Boarding Pass Printing: Boarding pass printing at the airport is complimentary for military passengers.

Pet Policy: Military travelers can bring one (1) pet in the cabin free of charge.

Family Benefits: Spouses and dependents traveling on the same itinerary with the eligible military traveler may qualify for the same benefits.

Early Boarding: Qualifying service members receive early boarding privileges.

: Qualifying service members receive early boarding privileges. Flexibility: Active and reserve military members are exempt from change or cancellation fees due to a change in orders.

Beyond the benefits on board, the airline is committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and appreciation within the organization, Anderson said. Military personnel have a proven track record of leadership, adaptability, and cross-cultural experiences that make them a valuable asset to any team. Allegiant collaborates with military organizations and participates in veteran hiring initiatives that aid in the transition from service to civilian life.

Dedicated Career Support Programs:

Beyond travel benefits, Allegiant supports the career advancement of military personnel through several dedicated programs:

Military Maintenance Pathway Program: For military maintainers with a signed 8610-2 by the FAA, this program facilitates obtaining A&P licenses.

Military Pilot Pathway Program: This initiative enables military aviators to obtain their ATP – CTP certificates.

Hiring Our Heroes: Participation in this program helps veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment.

Army P3 Partnership: The partnership with the Army P3 program aids in the transition of soldiers to civilian careers.

Army PAYS Program: Collaboration with the Army PAYS guarantees job interviews for soldiers.

Wounded Warrior Project: Support for this vital organization honors and empowers wounded warriors.

By easing travel burdens and facilitating career transitions, Allegiant aims to show profound respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made by those in uniform. This Memorial Day, and every day, Allegiant strives to stand by military heroes, ensuring they receive the recognition and support they deserve.

For more information about Allegiant's military benefits and programs, visit their website.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

