Allegiant Invites Customers To "Drink Pink" On October Flights And Make A Difference In Breast Cancer Awareness

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During October, passengers on all Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) flights can join the fight against breast cancer by drinking pink.

Allegiant is donating the proceeds from the sale of pink in-flight refreshments to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), whose mission is to provide access to early breast cancer detection, education, and support services. Since 2014, the airline has donated more than $100,000 to NBCF.

The refreshments, including Minute Maid Pink Lemonade ($2) and Jose Cuervo Pink Lemonade Margarita ($7), will be available for purchase on all Allegiant flights during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Flight crews will also wear special pink uniform accents to show their support of the cause. Recently, Allegiant hosted an event at the company's Las Vegas headquarters to announce the fundraiser. Pilots and flight attendants modeled pink attire while attendees enjoyed samples of the pink refreshments. B-roll and photos can be downloaded here.

"Our flight crew members love October because this is such a meaningful cause to them," said Tracy Tulle, Allegiant's senior vice president of flight crew operations. "Either they've been personally affected by breast cancer or they have a friend or family member who has fought the battle. Every year, they hear stories first-hand from our customers about how grateful they are for the chance to support the cause simply by buying a pink drink or making a donation onboard. We are very proud to help our partners at the National Breast Cancer Foundation in the fight against this terrible disease."

Breast cancer is among the leading health issues women face in the United States. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. There is currently no known cure for it. Early diagnosis and timely treatment is critical to survival.

"Awareness, access to mammograms, and timely treatment make a substantial difference in the survival rate of those affected by breast cancer," said Ken Ramirez, senior vice president of charitable giving at The National Breast Cancer Foundation. "Allegiant recognizes this and their long-standing support demonstrates their powerful commitment to this cause."

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs.

