Allegiant Reports November 2025 Traffic

Dec 23, 2025, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for November 2025.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison

November 2025

November 2024

Change

Passengers

1,343,190

1,214,205

10.6 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,218,668

1,108,281

10.0 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,512,993

1,381,831

9.5 %

Load factor

80.5 %

80.2 %

 0.3pts

Departures

9,684

8,821

9.8 %

Average stage length (miles)

883

898

(1.7 %)

Total System* – Year Over Year Comparison

November 2025

November 2024

Change

Passengers

1,377,037

1,247,401

10.4 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,589,755

1,457,723

9.1 %

Departures

10,344

9,456

9.4 %

Average stage length (miles)

868

883

(1.7 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load
factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as
 non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through
dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon

November 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.76


Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett

Sherry Wilson

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

