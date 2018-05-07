Allegiant Reports April 2018 Traffic

Allegiant Travel Company

18:26 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for April 2018. 

Scheduled Service





April 2018

April 2017

Change

Passengers

1,154,320

1,010,779

14.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,043,019

922,439

13.1%

Available seat miles (000)

1,227,320

1,113,150

10.3%

Load factor

85.0%

82.9%

2.1 pts

Departures

8,221

7,401

11.1%

Average stage length (miles)

884

898

(1.6%)

Total System*





April 2018

April 2017

Change

Passengers

1,162,680

1,024,044

13.5%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,053,983

941,044

12.0%

Available seat miles (000)

1,267,556

1,162,890

9.0%

Load factor

83.2%

80.9%

2.3 pts

Departures

8,543

7,764

10.0%

Average stage length (miles)

880

894

(1.6%)


*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

April 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.28






Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey

Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

email: ir@allegiantair.com

 

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

