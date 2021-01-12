Allegiant Reports December 2020 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2020.

"As expected, the fourth quarter highlighted the divergence in strength between peak travel periods and non-peak periods," stated Drew Wells, vice president of revenue. "Demand remained soft throughout much of December before accelerating during the peak holiday travel period at the end of the month. Load factors during the peak period came in at nearly 60 percent, which aided in completing the quarter with a load factor of 58.2 percent, the best since the onset of the pandemic. Over the last several weeks, we have been encouraged by favorable forward booking trends as flight volumes begin to pick up mid-February and into peak Spring Break travel. We remain cognizant that the situation is fluid and will continue to manage capacity to meet the changing demand environment."

Scheduled Service



December 2020 December 2019 Change Passengers 673,041 1,308,341 (48.6%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 611,429 1,165,902 (47.6%) Available seat miles (000) 1,128,200 1,411,107 (20.0%) Load factor 54.2% 82.6% (28.4pts) Departures 7,281 9,423 (22.7%) Average stage length (miles) 891 871 2.3%









4th Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 Change Passengers 2,129,292 3,516,263 (39.4%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,878,831 3,073,055 (38.9%) Available seat miles (000) 3,226,050 3,745,031 (13.9%) Load factor 58.2% 82.1% (23.9 pts) Departures 21,399 25,541 (16.2%) Average stage length (miles) 868 856 1.4%











YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change Passengers 8,553,623 14,823,267 (42.3%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 7,626,470 13,038,003 (41.5%) Available seat miles (000) 12,814,080 15,545,818 (17.6%) Load factor 59.5% 83.9% (24.4 pts) Departures 85,276 105,690 (19.3%) Average stage length (miles) 867 859 0.9%

Total System *



December 2020 December 2019 Change Passengers 679,424 1,318,872 (48.5%) Available seat miles (000) 1,147,534 1,453,592 (21.1%) Departures 7,471 9,742 (23.3%) Average stage length (miles) 883 868 1.7%









4th Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 Change Passengers 2,159,035 3,585,966 (39.8%) Available seat miles (000) 3,315,599 3,928,536 (15.6%) Departures 22,189 27,088 (18.1%) Average stage length (miles) 860 846 1.7%









YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change Passengers 8,623,984 15,012,149 (42.6%) Available seat miles (000) 13,125,533 16,174,240 (18.8%) Departures 87,955 110,542 (20.4%) Average stage length (miles) 862 855 0.8%

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon December 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $1.56





$ per gallon 4th quarter 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $1.41

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries: Hilarie Grey

Sherry Wilson email: [email protected]

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Related Links

http://www.allegiantair.com

