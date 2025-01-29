Allegiant Reports December 2024 Traffic

Jan 29, 2025, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2024.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison


December 2024

December 2023

Change

Passengers

1,544,874

1,356,025

13.9 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,441,734

1,255,868

14.8 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,771,717

1,521,846

16.4 %

Load factor

81.4 %

82.5 %

(1.1pts)

Departures

11,117

9,527

16.7 %

Average stage length (miles)

912

903

1.0 %

4th Quarter 2024

4th Quarter 2023

Change

Passengers

3,927,423

4,067,855

(3.5 %)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,609,892

3,691,343

(2.2 %)

Available seat miles (000)

4,503,059

4,429,826

1.7 %

Load factor

80.2 %

83.3 %

 (3.1pts)

Departures

28,617

28,244

1.3 %

Average stage length (miles)

900

887

1.5 %

Full Year 2024

Full Year 2023

Change

Passengers

16,765,283

17,143,870

(2.2 %)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

15,303,737

15,639,329

(2.1 %)

Available seat miles (000)

18,314,867

18,208,820

0.6 %

Load factor

83.6 %

85.9 %

 (2.3pts)

Departures

116,441

116,044

0.3 %

Average stage length (miles)

893

888

0.6 %

Total System* – Year Over Year Comparison


December 2024

December 2023

Change

Passengers

1,555,292

1,369,293

13.6 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,811,321

1,566,296

15.6 %

Departures

11,452

9,868

16.1 %

Average stage length (miles)

905

897

0.9 %

4th Quarter 2024

4th Quarter 2023

Change

Passengers

3,999,879

4,145,771

(3.5 %)

Available seat miles (000)

4,697,999

4,607,174

2.0 %

Departures

30,219

29,733

1.6 %

Average stage length (miles)

889

876

1.5 %

Full Year 2024

Full Year 2023

Change

Passengers

16,982,836

17,342,236

(2.1 %)

Available seat miles (000)

18,984,711

18,772,110

1.1 %

Departures

121,580

120,525

0.9 %

Average stage length (miles)

887

882

0.6 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

December 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.47

4th quarter estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.50

Full-year 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.76

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett

Sherry Wilson

[email protected]

[email protected]

