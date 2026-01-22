Allegiant Reports December 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2025.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison

December 2025

December 2024

Change

Passengers

1,616,339

1,544,874

4.6 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,490,748

1,441,734

3.4 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,835,261

1,771,717

3.6 %

Load factor

81.2 %

81.4 %

(0.2pts)

Departures

11,586

11,117

4.2 %

Average stage length (miles)

897

912

(1.6 %)

4th Quarter 2025

4th Quarter 2024

Change

Passengers

4,447,973

3,927,423

13.3 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

4,043,244

3,609,892

12.0 %

Available seat miles (000)

4,976,428

4,503,059

10.5 %

Load factor

81.2 %

80.2 %

 1.0pts

Departures

31,823

28,617

11.2 %

Average stage length (miles)

885

900

(1.7 %)

Full Year 2025

Full Year 2024

Change

Passengers

18,518,653

16,765,283

10.5 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

16,947,654

15,303,737

10.7 %

Available seat miles (000)

20,679,905

18,314,867

12.9 %

Load factor

82.0 %

83.6 %

 (1.6pts)

Departures

131,668

116,441

13.1 %

Average stage length (miles)

893

893

0.0 %

Total System* – Year Over Year Comparison

December 2025

December 2024

Change

Passengers

1,624,448

1,555,292

4.4 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,872,354

1,811,321

3.4 %

Departures

11,869

11,452

3.6 %

Average stage length (miles)

893

905

(1.3 %)

4th Quarter 2025

4th Quarter 2024

Change

Passengers

4,528,986

3,999,879

13.2 %

Available seat miles (000)

5,179,098

4,697,999

10.2 %

Departures

33,499

30,219

10.9 %

Average stage length (miles)

875

889

(1.6 %)

Full Year 2025

Full Year 2024

Change

Passengers

18,737,151

16,982,836

10.3 %

Available seat miles (000)

21,369,532

18,984,711

12.6 %

Departures

137,039

121,580

12.7 %

Average stage length (miles)

887

887

0.0 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon

December 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.48

4th quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.61

Full-year 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.55


