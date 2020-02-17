Allegiant Reports January 2020 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for January 2020.

Scheduled Service



January 2020 January 2019 Change Passengers 1,061,034 924,957 14.7% Revenue passenger miles (000) 964,773 857,008 12.6% Available seat miles (000) 1,180,041 1,054,498 11.9% Load factor 81.8% 81.3% 0.5 pts Departures 7,774 6,782 14.6% Average stage length (miles) 880 901 (2.3%)

Total System *



January 2020 January 2019 Change Passengers 1,069,139 930,238 14.9% Available seat miles (000) 1,221,070 1,080,826 13.0% Departures 8,081 6,981 15.8% Average stage length (miles) 877 898 (2.3%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results





$ per gallon January estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.20

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

