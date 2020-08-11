Allegiant Reports July 2020 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for July 2020.

"Gross bookings came in at roughly $2 million per day for the month of July," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Allegiant Travel Company. "Holding July daily gross bookings constant for the duration of the quarter, we continue to anticipate average daily cash burn to be just over $1 million for the third quarter, which includes half of the $20 million expected settlement to Sixth Street Partners (formerly TSSP) related to the termination of the loan agreement intended to finance the development of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. We operated roughly 75 percent of our originally planned schedule during the month of July, with available seat miles down 9.8 percent year over year. This is consistent with expectations for the remainder of the quarter. We recognize that market conditions continue to evolve; therefore, we will refine capacity to better match the demand environment as needed."

Scheduled Service









July 2020 July 2019 Change Passengers 894,679 1,740,997 (48.6%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 768,714 1,483,724 (48.2%) Available seat miles (000) 1,516,821 1,682,024 (9.8%) Load factor 50.7% 88.2% (37.5pts) Departures 10,370 11,832 (12.4%) Average stage length (miles) 843 834 1.1%

Total System *









July 2020 July 2019 Change Passengers 896,478 1,750,065 (48.8%) Available seat miles (000) 1,533,852 1,725,577 (11.1%) Departures 10,559 12,165 (13.2%) Average stage length (miles) 838 833 0.6%

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon July 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $1.33





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

