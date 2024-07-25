Allegiant Reports June 2024 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for June 2024.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison

June 2024

June 2023

Change

Passengers

1,830,067

1,802,886

1.5 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,612,782

1,590,984

1.4 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,862,875

1,766,164

5.5 %

Load factor

86.6 %

90.1 %

(3.5 pts)

Departures

12,217

11,530

6.0 %

Average stage length (miles)

868

868

0.0 %

2nd Quarter 2024

2nd Quarter 2023

Change

Passengers

4,572,769

4,719,623

(3.1 %)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

4,108,288

4,278,399

(4.0 %)

Available seat miles (000)

4,848,017

4,925,194

(1.6 %)

Load factor

84.7 %

86.9 %

(2.2 pts)

Departures

31,128

31,487

(1.1 %)

Average stage length (miles)

885

887

(0.2 %)




Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison

June 2024

June 2023

Change

Passengers

1,849,172

1,814,041

1.9 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,931,393

1,805,699

7.0 %

Departures

12,639

11,816

7.0 %

Average stage length (miles)

870

866

0.5 %

2nd Quarter 2024

2nd Quarter 2023

Change

Passengers

4,621,848

4,755,981

(2.8 %)

Available seat miles (000)

5,013,209

5,053,547

(0.8 %)

Departures

32,252

32,396

(0.4 %)

Average stage length (miles)

883

884

(0.1 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon

June 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.72


2nd quarter 2024 estimated fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.83




Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett

Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]

email: [email protected]

