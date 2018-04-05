Allegiant Reports March 2018 Traffic

Scheduled Service









March 2018 March 2017 Change Passengers 1,356,305 1,143,571 18.6% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,267,098 1,072,847 18.1% Available seat miles (000) 1,445,135 1,269,107 13.9% Load factor 87.7% 84.5% 3.2 pts Departures 9,316 8,269 12.7% Average stage length (miles) 920 916 0.4%

1st Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2017 Change Passengers 3,279,368 2,845,480 15.2% Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,064,619 2,661,934 15.1% Available seat miles (000) 3,602,015 3,237,164 11.3% Load factor 85.1% 82.2% 2.9 pts Departures 23,264 21,248 9.5% Average stage length (miles) 916 908 0.9%

March 2018 March 2017 Change Passengers 1,366,270 1,154,591 18.3% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,280,103 1,087,972 17.7% Available seat miles (000) 1,490,680 1,315,169 13.3% Load factor 85.9% 82.7% 3.2 pts Departures 9,682 8,637 12.1% Average stage length (miles) 914 910 0.4%









1st Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2017 Change Passengers 3,302,951 2,881,248 14.6% Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,094,805 2,708,498 14.3% Available seat miles (000) 3,728,563 3,376,837 10.4% Load factor 83.0% 80.2% 2.8 pts Departures 24,248 22,295 8.8% Average stage length (miles) 910 903 0.8%







*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

$ per gallon March 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.13





$ per gallon 1st quarter 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.18

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

