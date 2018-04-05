Allegiant Reports March 2018 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2018.
|
Scheduled Service
|
March 2018
|
March 2017
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,356,305
|
1,143,571
|
18.6%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
1,267,098
|
1,072,847
|
18.1%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,445,135
|
1,269,107
|
13.9%
|
Load factor
|
87.7%
|
84.5%
|
3.2 pts
|
Departures
|
9,316
|
8,269
|
12.7%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
920
|
916
|
0.4%
|
1st Quarter 2018
|
1st Quarter 2017
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,279,368
|
2,845,480
|
15.2%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
3,064,619
|
2,661,934
|
15.1%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
3,602,015
|
3,237,164
|
11.3%
|
Load factor
|
85.1%
|
82.2%
|
2.9 pts
|
Departures
|
23,264
|
21,248
|
9.5%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
916
|
908
|
0.9%
|
Total System*
|
March 2018
|
March 2017
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,366,270
|
1,154,591
|
18.3%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
1,280,103
|
1,087,972
|
17.7%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,490,680
|
1,315,169
|
13.3%
|
Load factor
|
85.9%
|
82.7%
|
3.2 pts
|
Departures
|
9,682
|
8,637
|
12.1%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
914
|
910
|
0.4%
|
1st Quarter 2018
|
1st Quarter 2017
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,302,951
|
2,881,248
|
14.6%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
3,094,805
|
2,708,498
|
14.3%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
3,728,563
|
3,376,837
|
10.4%
|
Load factor
|
83.0%
|
80.2%
|
2.8 pts
|
Departures
|
24,248
|
22,295
|
8.8%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
910
|
903
|
0.8%
|
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.
|
Preliminary Financial Results
|
$ per gallon
|
March 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
|
$2.13
|
$ per gallon
|
1st quarter 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
|
$2.18
Allegiant®
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
|
Allegiant Media Contact:
|
Investor Inquiries:
|
Hilarie Grey
|
Chris Allen
|
email: ir@allegiantair.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-march-2018-traffic-300625386.html
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company
Share this article