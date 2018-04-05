Allegiant Reports March 2018 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2018. 

Scheduled Service





March 2018

March 2017

Change

Passengers

1,356,305

1,143,571

18.6%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,267,098

1,072,847

18.1%

Available seat miles (000)

1,445,135

1,269,107

13.9%

Load factor

87.7%

84.5%

3.2 pts

Departures

9,316

8,269

12.7%

Average stage length (miles)

920

916

0.4%

1st Quarter 2018

1st Quarter 2017

Change

Passengers

3,279,368

2,845,480

15.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,064,619

2,661,934

15.1%

Available seat miles (000)

3,602,015

3,237,164

11.3%

Load factor

85.1%

82.2%

2.9 pts

Departures

23,264

21,248

9.5%

Average stage length (miles)

916

908

0.9%

  

Total System*





March 2018

March 2017

Change

Passengers

1,366,270

1,154,591

18.3%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,280,103

1,087,972

17.7%

Available seat miles (000)

1,490,680

1,315,169

13.3%

Load factor

85.9%

82.7%

3.2 pts

Departures

9,682

8,637

12.1%

Average stage length (miles)

914

910

0.4%





1st Quarter  2018

1st Quarter 2017

Change

Passengers

3,302,951

2,881,248

14.6%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,094,805

2,708,498

14.3%

Available seat miles (000)

3,728,563

3,376,837

10.4%

Load factor

83.0%

80.2%

2.8 pts

Departures

24,248

22,295

8.8%

Average stage length (miles)

910

903

0.8%




*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

March 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.13



$ per gallon

1st quarter 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.18

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey

Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

email: ir@allegiantair.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-march-2018-traffic-300625386.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

