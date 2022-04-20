ALLEGIANT REPORTS MARCH 2022 TRAFFIC

Apr 20, 2022, 23:03 ET
LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2022 as well as first quarter 2022.
"We finished the quarter with total revenue in excess of $500 million, a 10.7 percent increase from 2019," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "Demand began picking up in earnest mid-February resulting in load factors for the month of March above levels observed in 2019. TRASM during the month of March exceeded March of 2019 on capacity growth of over 14 percent. Demand strength has continued into the second quarter with booking growth exceeding planned forward capacity growth for the quarter. We expect second quarter load factors to exceed 2019 levels, with a more than ten percent increase in TRASM on double-digit anticipated capacity growth."
"'Our average fuel cost per gallon was $3.07, which was further pressured as we closed out the quarter by paying $3.46 during the month of March," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president, chief financial officer. "The sudden spike in fuel resulted in $22 million more in fuel expense than expected during the quarter and was the primary driver of our loss per share of $0.44 cents. Additionally, this loss includes the impact of 'profit sharing', consistent with 2019 amounts. Excluding this 'profit share' component, the loss per share was roughly $0.12 cents. These results generally would not trigger profit sharing. However, given the challenging environment and the continued efforts of our team members, we are pleased to award a 2022 recognition bonus.
"Our unit cost, excluding fuel and 'profit sharing' was up 4.2 percent year over three-year, in line with our initial guide despite lower-than-expected capacity growth. As we head into the second quarter, we have optimized our planned capacity growth to prioritize operational integrity, better align with a high-fuel environment, and enhance profitability."
|
Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison
|
March 2022
|
March 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,666,336
|
1,484,326
|
12.3%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
1,594,614
|
1,386,501
|
15.0%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,843,102
|
1,610,575
|
14.4%
|
Load factor
|
86.5%
|
86.1%
|
0.4pts
|
Departures
|
11,258
|
10,297
|
9.3%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
927
|
914
|
1.4%
|
1st Quarter 2022
|
1st Quarter 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,709,104
|
3,421,538
|
8.4%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
3,558,045
|
3,191,045
|
11.5%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,512,315
|
3,802,132
|
18.7%
|
Load factor
|
78.9%
|
83.9%
|
(5.0pts)
|
Departures
|
27,637
|
24,344
|
13.5%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
926
|
908
|
2.0%
|
Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison
|
March 2022
|
March 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,679,945
|
1,499,688
|
12.0%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,893,962
|
1,655,330
|
14.4%
|
Departures
|
11,700
|
10,660
|
9.8%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
918
|
908
|
1.1%
|
1st Quarter 2022
|
1st Quarter 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,734,262
|
3,450,278
|
8.2%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,620,144
|
3,910,239
|
18.2%
|
Departures
|
28,494
|
25,200
|
13.1%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
920
|
904
|
1.8%
|
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
|
March 2022
|
March 2021
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,666,336
|
1,095,572
|
52.1%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
1,594,614
|
1,022,480
|
56.0%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,843,102
|
1,832,250
|
0.6%
|
Load factor
|
86.5%
|
55.8%
|
30.7pts
|
Departures
|
11,258
|
11,710
|
(3.9%)
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
927
|
899
|
3.1%
|
1st Quarter 2022
|
1st Quarter 2021
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,709,104
|
2,323,302
|
59.6%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
3,558,045
|
2,166,417
|
64.2%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,512,315
|
3,921,090
|
15.1%
|
Load factor
|
78.9%
|
55.3%
|
23.6pts
|
Departures
|
27,637
|
24,947
|
10.8%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
926
|
902
|
2.7%
|
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
|
March 2022
|
March 2021
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,679,945
|
1,102,869
|
52.3%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,893,962
|
1,884,130
|
0.5%
|
Departures
|
11,700
|
12,144
|
(3.7%)
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
918
|
892
|
2.9%
|
1st Quarter 2022
|
1st Quarter 2021
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,734,262
|
2,334,503
|
60.0%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,620,144
|
4,013,989
|
15.1%
|
Departures
|
28,494
|
25,684
|
10.9%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
920
|
898
|
2.4%
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
|
Preliminary Financial Results
|
$ per gallon
|
March 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
|
$3.46
|
$ per gallon
|
1st quarter 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
|
$3.07
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
|
