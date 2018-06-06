Allegiant Reports May 2018 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for May 2018. 

Scheduled Service





May 2018

May 2017

Change

Passengers

1,133,599

1,010,105

12.2%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

995,192

891,722

11.6%

Available seat miles (000)

1,179,685

1,062,351

11.0%

Load factor

84.4%

83.9%

0.5 pts

Departures

8,109

7,343

10.4%

Average stage length (miles)

860

862

(0.2%)

                                                                       

Total System*





May 2018

May 2017

Change

Passengers

1,141,632

1,021,199

11.8%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,006,499

907,192

10.9%

Available seat miles (000)

1,226,913

1,108,767

10.7%

Load factor

82.0%

81.8%

0.2 pts

Departures

8,473

7,705

10.0%

Average stage length (miles)

857

858

(0.1%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

May 2018 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.44

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey

Chris Allen

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

email: ir@allegiantair.com

 

