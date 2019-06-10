Allegiant Reports May 2019 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for May 2019.

Scheduled Service







May 2019 May 2018 Change

Passengers 1,269,429 1,133,599 12.0%

Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,093,781 995,192 9.9%

Available seat miles (000) 1,308,911 1,179,685 11.0%

Load factor 83.6% 84.4% (0.8) pts

Departures 9,086 8,109 12.0%

Average stage length (miles) 843 860 (2.0%)









Total System *







May 2019 May 2018 Change

Passengers 1,281,742 1,141,632 12.3%

Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,110,438 1,006,499 10.3%

Available seat miles (000) 1,357,963 1,226,913 10.7%

Load factor 81.8% 82.0% (0.2) pts

Departures 9,416 8,473 11.1%

Average stage length (miles) 844 857 (1.5%)





*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon May 2019 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.32

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences – from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations, with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares, as well as hotel rooms and rental cars available exclusively through the company's website, Allegiant.com. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts division is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida – a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. A growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor sports and games to thrill seekers of all ages, while TeeSnap helps golf courses thrive and enhance customer experience through an innovative suite of technology tools for course scheduling, point of sale and more. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries: Hilarie Grey

Chris Allen email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

email: ir@allegiantair.com

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Related Links

http://Allegiant.com

