ALLEGIANT REPORTS NOVEMBER 2023 TRAFFIC

28 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for November 2023.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison


November 2023

November 2022

Change

Passengers

1,303,894

1,193,686

9.2 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,178,002

1,094,020

7.7 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,405,369

1,272,381

10.5 %

Load factor

83.8 %

86.0 %

(2.2) pts

Departures

9,001

8,085

11.3 %

Average stage length (miles)

885

891

(0.7 %)

 Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


November 2023

November 2022

Change

Passengers

1,333,604

1,221,545

9.2 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,467,019

1,342,100

9.3 %

Departures

9,529

8,680

9.8 %

Average stage length (miles)

873

875

(0.2 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

November 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$3.24

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett

Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.