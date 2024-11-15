Allegiant Reports October 2024 Traffic

Allegiant Travel Company

Nov 15, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for October 2024.

"As observed below and consistent with commentary from our third quarter earnings call, hurricanes Helene and Milton had an outsized impact on our business," stated Drew Wells, Chief Commercial Officer of Allegiant Travel Company. "We canceled nearly 1,000 flights between late September and early January, with approximately two-thirds of those cancelations occurring during the month of October. We are encouraged by booking trends following the election, which suggest a faster-than-expected recovery for the impacted areas. We will continue monitoring these trends with the intent of updating guidance, as needed." 

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison


October 2024

October 2023

Change

Passengers

1,168,344

1,407,936

(17.0 %)

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,059,877

1,257,473

(15.7 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,349,511

1,502,611

(10.2 %)

Load factor

78.5 %

83.7 %

 (5.2pts)

Departures

8,679

9,716

(10.7 %)

Average stage length (miles)

887

873

1.6 %

Total System* – Year Over Year Comparison


October 2024

October 2023

Change

Passengers

1,197,186

1,442,874

(17.0 %)

Available seat miles (000)

1,428,955

1,573,859

(9.2 %)

Departures

9,311

10,336

(9.9 %)

Average stage length (miles)

875

859

1.8 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load
factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as
non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through
dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

October 2024 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.52


Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett

Sherry Wilson

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

