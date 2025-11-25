Allegiant Reports October 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for October 2025.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison

October 2025

October 2024

Change

Passengers

1,488,444

1,168,344

27.4 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,333,828

1,059,877

25.8 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,628,174

1,349,511

20.6 %

Load factor

81.9 %

78.5 %

 3.4pts

Departures

10,553

8,679

21.6 %

Average stage length (miles)

875

887

(1.4 %)

Total System* – Year Over Year Comparison

October 2025

October 2024

Change

Passengers

1,527,501

1,197,186

27.6 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,716,990

1,428,955

20.2 %

Departures

11,286

9,311

21.2 %

Average stage length (miles)

863

875

(1.5 %)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results

$ per gallon

October 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.61


Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

