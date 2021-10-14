Allegiant Reports September 2021 Traffic

Oct 14, 2021, 09:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2021 as well as third quarter 2021.
"We finished the quarter with capacity up just over 14 percent as compared with 2019," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We expect total revenue to be up roughly 5.3 percent when compared with 2019, just above our updated guidance of up three to five percent. Revenue strength was driven primarily by better than expected bookings during the back half of September. Despite a more favorable revenue environment, we are updating our adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 15.5 to 16.5 percent. The updated range is primarily attributable to higher than anticipated irregular operations costs. Excluding heightened levels of irregular operations costs, adjusted EBITDA margin would have been roughly 24 percent."
|
Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison
|
September 2021
|
September 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
803,349
|
770,768
|
4.2%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
689,600
|
639,534
|
7.8%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
977,759
|
775,906
|
26.0%
|
Load factor
|
70.5%
|
82.4%
|
(11.9 pts)
|
Departures
|
6,714
|
5,638
|
19.1%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
834
|
808
|
3.2%
|
3rd Quarter 2021
|
3rd Quarter 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,834,956
|
3,753,611
|
2.2%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
3,302,519
|
3,170,826
|
4.2%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,312,893
|
3,687,473
|
17.0%
|
Load factor
|
76.6%
|
86.0%
|
(9.4pts)
|
Departures
|
29,593
|
26,238
|
12.8%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
834
|
824
|
1.2%
|
Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison
|
September 2021
|
September 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
829,029
|
799,592
|
3.7%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,050,489
|
855,962
|
22.7%
|
Departures
|
7,304
|
6,248
|
16.9%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
823
|
802
|
2.6%
|
3rd Quarter 2021
|
3rd Quarter 2019
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,872,651
|
3,806,369
|
1.7%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,441,201
|
3,888,400
|
14.2%
|
Departures
|
30,663
|
27,707
|
10.7%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
829
|
823
|
0.7%
|
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
|
September 2021
|
September 2020
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
803,349
|
475,814
|
68.8%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
689,600
|
405,590
|
70.0%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
977,759
|
706,148
|
38.5%
|
Load factor
|
70.5%
|
57.4%
|
13.1pts
|
Departures
|
6,714
|
4,885
|
37.4%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
834
|
839
|
(0.6%)
|
3rd Quarter 2021
|
3rd Quarter 2020
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,834,956
|
2,003,648
|
91.4%
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
3,302,519
|
1,714,622
|
92.6%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,312,893
|
3,449,339
|
25.0%
|
Load factor
|
76.6%
|
49.7%
|
26.9pts
|
Departures
|
29,593
|
23,710
|
24.8%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
834
|
839
|
(0.6%)
|
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
|
September 2021
|
September 2020
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
829,029
|
483,278
|
71.5%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,050,489
|
734,898
|
42.9%
|
Departures
|
7,304
|
5,137
|
42.2%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
823
|
830
|
(0.8%)
|
3rd Quarter 2021
|
3rd Quarter 2020
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
3,872,651
|
2,016,241
|
92.1%
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,441,201
|
3,521,508
|
26.1%
|
Departures
|
30,663
|
24,365
|
25.8%
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
829
|
834
|
(0.6%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
|
Preliminary Financial Results
|
$ per gallon
|
September 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
|
$2.24
|
$ per gallon
|
3rd quarter 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
|
$2.20
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
|
Allegiant Media Contact:
|
Investor Inquiries:
|
Hilarie Grey
|
Sherry Wilson
|
email: [email protected]
|
email: [email protected]
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company
Share this article