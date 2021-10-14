Allegiant Reports September 2021 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2021 as well as third quarter 2021.

"We finished the quarter with capacity up just over 14 percent as compared with 2019," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We expect total revenue to be up roughly 5.3 percent when compared with 2019, just above our updated guidance of up three to five percent. Revenue strength was driven primarily by better than expected bookings during the back half of September. Despite a more favorable revenue environment, we are updating our adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 15.5 to 16.5 percent. The updated range is primarily attributable to higher than anticipated irregular operations costs. Excluding heightened levels of irregular operations costs, adjusted EBITDA margin would have been roughly 24 percent."

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison



September 2021 September 2019 Change Passengers 803,349 770,768 4.2% Revenue passenger miles (000) 689,600 639,534 7.8% Available seat miles (000) 977,759 775,906 26.0% Load factor 70.5% 82.4% (11.9 pts) Departures 6,714 5,638 19.1% Average stage length (miles) 834 808 3.2%









3rd Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2019 Change Passengers 3,834,956 3,753,611 2.2% Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,302,519 3,170,826 4.2% Available seat miles (000) 4,312,893 3,687,473 17.0% Load factor 76.6% 86.0% (9.4pts) Departures 29,593 26,238 12.8% Average stage length (miles) 834 824 1.2%















Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison



September 2021 September 2019 Change Passengers 829,029 799,592 3.7% Available seat miles (000) 1,050,489 855,962 22.7% Departures 7,304 6,248 16.9% Average stage length (miles) 823 802 2.6%









3rd Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2019 Change Passengers 3,872,651 3,806,369 1.7% Available seat miles (000) 4,441,201 3,888,400 14.2% Departures 30,663 27,707 10.7% Average stage length (miles) 829 823 0.7%















Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



September 2021 September 2020 Change Passengers 803,349 475,814 68.8% Revenue passenger miles (000) 689,600 405,590 70.0% Available seat miles (000) 977,759 706,148 38.5% Load factor 70.5% 57.4% 13.1pts Departures 6,714 4,885 37.4% Average stage length (miles) 834 839 (0.6%)









3rd Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2020 Change Passengers 3,834,956 2,003,648 91.4% Revenue passenger miles (000) 3,302,519 1,714,622 92.6% Available seat miles (000) 4,312,893 3,449,339 25.0% Load factor 76.6% 49.7% 26.9pts Departures 29,593 23,710 24.8% Average stage length (miles) 834 839 (0.6%)















Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



September 2021 September 2020 Change Passengers 829,029 483,278 71.5% Available seat miles (000) 1,050,489 734,898 42.9% Departures 7,304 5,137 42.2% Average stage length (miles) 823 830 (0.8%)









3rd Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2020 Change Passengers 3,872,651 2,016,241 92.1% Available seat miles (000) 4,441,201 3,521,508 26.1% Departures 30,663 24,365 25.8% Average stage length (miles) 829 834 (0.6%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon September 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.24





$ per gallon 3rd quarter 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.20





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:

Investor Inquiries: Hilarie Grey

Sherry Wilson email: [email protected]

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Related Links

http://www.allegiantair.com

