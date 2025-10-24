Allegiant Reports September 2025 Traffic

News provided byAllegiant Travel Company
Oct 24, 2025, 09:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2025.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
September 2025
|
September 2024
|
Change
Passengers
|
983,840
|
969,844
|
1.4 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
851,297
|
844,968
|
0.7 %
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,032,677
|
1,014,201
|
1.8 %
Load factor
|
82.4 %
|
83.3 %
|
(0.9pts)
Departures
|
6,995
|
6,796
|
2.9 %
Average stage length (miles)
|
839
|
851
|
(1.4 %)
3rd Quarter 2025
|
3rd Quarter 2024
|
Change
Passengers
|
4,572,081
|
4,195,572
|
9.0 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
4,022,761
|
3,701,747
|
8.7 %
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,769,245
|
4,326,870
|
10.2 %
Load factor
|
84.3 %
|
85.6 %
|
(1.3pts)
Departures
|
31,656
|
28,519
|
11.0 %
Average stage length (miles)
|
856
|
863
|
(0.8 %)
Total System* – Year Over Year Comparison
September 2025
|
September 2024
|
Change
Passengers
|
1,016,939
|
1,002,903
|
1.4 %
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,106,290
|
1,088,433
|
1.6 %
Departures
|
7,594
|
7,419
|
2.4 %
Average stage length (miles)
|
828
|
835
|
(0.9 %)
3rd Quarter 2025
|
3rd Quarter 2024
|
Change
Passengers
|
4,629,834
|
4,256,249
|
8.8 %
Available seat miles (000)
|
4,939,441
|
4,501,532
|
9.7 %
Departures
|
32,991
|
29,884
|
10.4 %
Average stage length (miles)
|
850
|
856
|
(0.7 %)
*
Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
|
September 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
|
$2.53
3rd quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
|
$2.56
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
Allegiant Media Contact:
Investor Inquiries:
Sonya Padgett
Sherry Wilson
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company
