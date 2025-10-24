Allegiant Reports September 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2025.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison


September 2025

September 2024

Change

Passengers

983,840

969,844

1.4 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

851,297

844,968

0.7 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,032,677

1,014,201

1.8 %

Load factor

82.4 %

83.3 %

 (0.9pts)

Departures

6,995

6,796

2.9 %

Average stage length (miles)

839

851

(1.4 %)



3rd Quarter 2025

3rd Quarter 2024

Change

Passengers

4,572,081

4,195,572

9.0 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

4,022,761

3,701,747

8.7 %

Available seat miles (000)

4,769,245

4,326,870

10.2 %

Load factor

84.3 %

85.6 %

 (1.3pts)

Departures

31,656

28,519

11.0 %

Average stage length (miles)

856

863

(0.8 %)

Total System* – Year Over Year Comparison


September 2025

September 2024

Change

Passengers

1,016,939

1,002,903

1.4 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,106,290

1,088,433

1.6 %

Departures

7,594

7,419

2.4 %

Average stage length (miles)

828

835

(0.9 %)



3rd Quarter 2025

3rd Quarter 2024

Change

Passengers

4,629,834

4,256,249

8.8 %

Available seat miles (000)

4,939,441

4,501,532

9.7 %

Departures

32,991

29,884

10.4 %

Average stage length (miles)

850

856

(0.7 %)


*

Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load
factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as
non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured
through dollar contribution versus operational statistics

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

September 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.53

3rd quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.56



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

[email protected]


[email protected]

