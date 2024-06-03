BREAKING NEWS: ALLEGIANT ADDS SPECIAL FLIGHTS DURING NFL SEASON FOR DIE HARD FOOTBALL FANS

The airline is offering fans the ultimate journey to game day with limited time flights for Packers, Lions, Browns, Chiefs and Vikings fans to catch their favorite teams live

LAS VEGAS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to paint the skies with your team colors! Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is thrilled to announce a series of special flights for the NFL season, giving dedicated football fans a convenient, hassle free ride to the game. Whether your allegiance lies with the Packers, Lions, Browns, Chiefs or Vikings, the airline has the perfect flight for you!

Allegiant operates all nonstop flights, a key differentiator from other airlines. Without the hassle of layovers or connections, fans spend less time at the airport and more time at their destination.

"Football fans are the heartbeat of the game, and we want to make sure they can feel every pulse-pounding moment live," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief revenue officer. "These specialty flights have been extremely popular during past NFL seasons and we expect them to sell out in advance of the game."

Catch the Action: Special Routes and Dates

For the Cheeseheads departing from Appleton International Airport (ATW):

Travel to Nashville International Airport (BNA) with extra flights on September 21 and September 23 to cheer on the Packers against the Titans in Week 3.

with extra flights on and to cheer on the Packers against the Titans in Week 3. Travel to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on October 4 and return on October 7 to watch the Packers take on the Rams in Week 5.

on and return on to watch the Packers take on the Rams in Week 5. Travel to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) and join the excitement in person with special flights on October 25 and October 28 for the Packers vs. Jaguars showdown in Week 8.

For the Cheeseheads departing from Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD):

Travel to Nashville International Airport (BNA) with additional flights on September 21 and September 23 to support the Packers against the Titans in Week 3.

For the faithful Lions Fans departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR):

Travel home from Phoenix -Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) with an extra flight on September 23 to help Lions fans return from Arizona after a clash against the Cardinals in Week 3.

For the Dawg Pound departing from Akron-Canton Airport (CAK):

Travel to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas on September 28 and return on September 30 after the Browns face the Raiders in Week 4.

For Chiefs Kingdom departing Kansas City International Airport (MCI):

Travel to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas as you ride the red wave on October 26 and return on October 28 to see the Chiefs clash with the Raiders in Week 7.

For the Vikings faithful departing from Hector International Airport (FAR) in Fargo:

Travel to Nashville International Airport (BNA) with added flights on November 16 and November 18 to rally behind the Vikings as they battle the Titans in Week 10.

Tickets for these limited flights are now available. Don't miss your chance to be part of the electrifying live NFL experience. Grab your tickets early, bring your game face and make this season unforgettable!

For more details and to secure your spot, click here.

