Allegiant Travel Company Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, as well as comparisons to the prior year:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

December 31, Percent

Change

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, Percent

Change (unaudited) 2019

2018



2019

2018

Total operating revenue (millions) $ 461.1



$ 412.1

11.9 %

$ 1,841.0



$ 1,667.4

10.4 % Operating income (millions) 92.7



63.1

46.9



364.0



243.5

49.5

Net income (millions) 60.5



41.4

46.1



232.1



161.8

43.4

Diluted earnings per share $ 3.72



$ 2.56

45.3



$ 14.26



$ 10.00

42.6

























































































































Airline only Three Months Ended

December 31, Percent

Change

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, Percent

Change (unaudited) 2019

2018



2019

2018

Airline operating revenue (millions)(1) $ 456.6



$ 409.9

11.4 %

$ 1,822.5



$ 1,659.1

9.8 % Airline operating income (millions)(1) 97.4



68.2

42.8 %

388.7



255.9

51.9 % Airline operating margin 21.3 %

16.6 % 4.7 pts.

21.3 %

15.4 % 5.9 pts. Airline diluted earnings per share(1) $ 4.04



$ 2.87

40.8 %

$ 15.88



$ 10.77

47.4 %



















Airline CASM ex fuel (cents)(1) 6.50



6.60

(1.5) %

6.22



6.43

(3.3) %



(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to Appendix A: Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information.

"I am very happy to report our 68th consecutive profitable quarter and another profitable year," stated Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "The airline group successfully grew operating margin from 15 percent in 2018 to over 21 percent in 2019. Our success is very much tied to the efforts of our valued team members, who this year have also voted Allegiant as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work according to Glassdoor's national survey. We are committed to investing in our people and are happy to report that profit sharing payments to our employees company-wide are up nearly 80 percent from 2018. We could not achieve these outstanding financial and operational results without our dedicated team members, and I thank them for another truly extraordinary year.

"The highlights below show what a remarkable year we had in 2019, post our transition to our all-Airbus fleet. This transition is working as expected regarding both operations and profitability. We had an excellent operational quarter and year, averaging $6.3 million of EBITDA per aircraft this year, as predicted. We recently announced 44 new routes in the coming months - the largest network expansion in company history - which will bring us to more than 500 routes served. We truly are becoming a national brand as our reach stretches from coast to coast. Our non-competitive approach and limited-utilization model continues to work as it has for the past 18 years, allowing us to generate industry-leading profits.

"In closing, I would like to congratulate Scott DeAngelo on his promotion to executive vice president and chief marketing officer. In the nearly two years he has been with us, he has been the critical cog in our efforts to better understand our customers via a more data centric approach. This is a critical requirement in our Allegiant 2.0 evolution. He also led the negotiations in our recent efforts to obtain the Allegiant Stadium naming rights. We are fortunate to have Scott, with his talent and experience on the team as we evolve into a customer-centric travel company in the coming years."

FY 2019 guidance recap

Fuel cost per gallon for 2019 was $2.18 , three cents higher than our expectation of $2.15

for 2019 was , higher than our expectation of Expectation going into fourth quarter was $2.08 , whereas actual cost was $2.18

, whereas actual cost was

Increase drove a $0.29 reduction in our expected fourth quarter EPS

reduction in our expected fourth quarter EPS Sunseeker Resort project spend expected between $90 to $100 million with actual spend at $48 million

expected between to with actual spend at No change in anticipated second quarter 2021 opening



Lower spend resulted in reduced capitalized interest causing interest expense to be slightly higher than guidance

causing interest expense to be slightly higher than guidance Ended 2019 with 91 total A320 series aircraft , two fewer than expected

, two fewer than expected Incremental two aircraft have been placed in service in early 2020



Still expect to have 105 aircraft by end of 2020

Airline capex spend exceeded guidance

Driven by opportunistic engine acquisitions and earlier than planned aircraft deliveries

Airline only fourth quarter 2019 results

Diluted earnings per share were $4.04 , an increase of over 40 percent versus last year

were , an increase of over 40 percent versus last year 21.3 percent operating margin for the quarter, up 4.7 points year over year

for the quarter, up 4.7 points year over year TRASM increased 2.5 percent despite capacity growth of 8.3 percent

increased 2.5 percent despite capacity growth of 8.3 percent Despite a 0.5 percent TRASM headwind from our initial co-branded credit card breakage revenue in fourth quarter 2018

Average fare - air related charges ( air ancillary ) up 13.4 percent year over year

) up 13.4 percent year over year Four consecutive quarters of air ancillary in excess of $50 per passenger

per passenger Third party products revenue up 17.4 percent versus last year

up 17.4 percent versus last year Hotel net revenue grew 22 percent and car rental net revenue grew 16 percent, far exceeding passenger growth

Operating CASM, excluding fuel, declined 1.5 percent

declined 1.5 percent Efficiencies in maintenance along with more targeted marketing spend were the largest drivers of improvement



Year over year decrease is less than initial expectations due to higher than expected profit sharing payments to employees and unplanned line maintenance events

Airline only full year 2019 highlights

Industry-leading controllable completion of 99.96 percent, up versus prior year

of 99.96 percent, up versus prior year On time performance (A-14) for the year was 78.7 percent, up 1.8 points year over year

(A-14) for the year was 78.7 percent, up 1.8 points year over year Average fare - third party products revenue up 10.5 percent year over year on a per passenger basis

up 10.5 percent year over year on a per passenger basis Driven by higher rental car net revenue and increased activity from our co-branded credit card

Fixed fee contract revenue of $65 million

contract revenue of Highest annual total in the company's history

Operating CASM, excluding fuel, declined 3.3 percent

declined 3.3 percent Reduction on a unitized basis in every operating expense line item with the exception of depreciation



CASM, excluding fuel and profit sharing would have declined 4.4 percent

ASMs per gallon up 5.8 percent in 2019 versus 2018

up 5.8 percent in 2019 versus 2018 EBITDA of $536.9 million , up 40 percent over the prior year

, up 40 percent over the prior year Average airline EBITDA per aircraft of $6.3 million

Liquidity and shareholder returns

Total cash and investments at December 31, 2019 were $473 million

at were Total debt of $1.4 billion

of We have 27 unencumbered aircraft

Returned $11 million in dividends in the fourth quarter

in in the fourth quarter Expect to pay dividend of $0.70 per share on March 12, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020

of per share on to as of Currently have approximately $85 million in share repurchase authority

in Drew down $81 million from the revolving credit facility to facilitate aircraft and engine acquisitions

from the to facilitate aircraft and engine acquisitions Intend to raise long-term financing on these assets individually and use the proceeds to pay down the facility

Non-airline highlights

Non-airline businesses resulted in a combined operating loss of $4.7 million during fourth quarter

businesses resulted in a combined operating loss of during fourth quarter In negotiation with potential buyer for Teesnap

Guidance, subject to revision









Full year 2020 guidance

Previous Current Fuel cost per gallon

$2.12 $2.15 Available seat miles (ASMs) / gallon

82.5 to 83.5 82.5 to 83.5







Interest expense (millions)

$75 to $80 $75 to $80 Capitalized interest (millions)

$16 to $19 $16 to $19 Tax rate

23.0% to 24.0% 23.0% to 24.0% Share count (millions)

16.0 16.0 Earnings per share

$16.50 to $19.00 $16.50 to $19.00







System ASMs - year over year change

10 to 12% 10 to 12% Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change

10 to 12% 10 to 12%







Depreciation expense (millions)

$180 to $190 $180 to $190 Airline operating CASM excluding fuel - year over year change

(2) to 0% (2) to 0%







Airline CAPEX - full year 2020





Capital expenditures (millions)

$275 to $295 $275 to $295 Capitalized Airbus deferred heavy maintenance (millions) *

$100 to $120 $100 to $120







Sunseeker Resorts Project - 2020





Expected full year 2020 spend (millions)

$325 to $350 $325 to $350







Sunseeker Resorts Project - Total project **





2018 project spend (millions)



$51 2019 project spend (millions)



$48 Total expected project spend (millions) ***

$470 $470







Other CAPEX - full year 2020****





Capital expenditures (millions)

$15 to $20 $15 to $20



Previous guidance as of November 13, 2019 * Not included in capital expenditure total ** Total project spend includes $25m of pre-operating expense *** Of the total remaining capex, expect to receive $175m in third party financing from an affiliate of TPG Sixth Street Partners as the last funds in the project, of which 2/3 will be non-recourse to Allegiant Travel Company **** Includes Allegiant Nonstop

Aircraft fleet plan by end of period





















Aircraft - (seats per AC) YE19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

YE20

A319 (156 seats) 37

38

38

38

38

A320 (177/186 seats) 54

57

63

65

67

Total 91

95

101

103

105





Aircraft listed in table above include only in-service aircraft and future aircraft under contract (subject to change)

Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday January 29, 2020 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Investor Inquiries: ir@allegiantair.com

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future expenses, revenues, earnings, ASM growth, fuel consumption, expected capital expenditures, number of contracted aircraft to be placed in service in the future, the development and financing of our Sunseeker Resort, as well as other information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "guidance," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate", "project", "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These risk factors include, without limitation, an accident involving, or problems with, our aircraft, public perception of our safety, our reliance on our automated systems, our reliance on third parties to deliver aircraft under contract to us on a timely basis, risk of breach of security of personal data, volatility of fuel costs, labor issues and costs, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals as needed , the effect of economic conditions on leisure travel, debt covenants and balances, the ability to finance aircraft under contract, terrorist attacks, risks inherent to airlines, our competitive environment, our reliance on third parties who provide facilities or services to us, the possible loss of key personnel, economic and other conditions in markets in which we operate, the ability to successfully develop and finance a resort in Southwest Florida, governmental regulation, increases in maintenance costs and cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Detailed financial information follows:

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

2019

2018

change OPERATING REVENUE:









Passenger revenue $ 416,976



$ 376,258



10.8

Third party products 16,456



14,015



17.4

Fixed fee contract revenue 22,199



17,285



28.4

Other revenue 5,443



4,556



19.5

Total operating revenue 461,074



412,114



11.9

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salary and benefits 109,859



101,578



8.2

Aircraft fuel 103,574



103,808



(0.2)

Station operations 43,063



38,754



11.1

Depreciation and amortization 41,740



36,710



13.7

Maintenance and repairs 23,243



23,151



0.4

Sales and marketing 19,853



19,290



2.9

Aircraft lease rental —



101



(100.0)

Other 27,090



25,634



5.7

Total operating expense 368,422



349,026



5.6

OPERATING INCOME 92,652



63,088



46.9

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:









Interest expense 18,270



15,649



16.7

Capitalized interest (1,028)



(2,075)



(50.5)

Interest income (2,485)



(2,967)



(16.2)

Other, net (740)



12



NM

Total other expense 14,017



10,619



32.0

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 78,635



52,469



49.9

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 18,113



11,022



64.3

NET INCOME $ 60,522



$ 41,447



46.0

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic $3.72



$2.56



45.3

Diluted $3.72



$2.56



45.3

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic 16,000



15,976



0.2

Diluted 16,006



15,989



0.1





NM - Not meaningful (1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

2019

2018

change (1) OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 3,585,966



3,239,286



10.7

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 3,928,536



3,605,069



9.0

Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 9.38



9.68



(3.1)

Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.64



2.88



(8.3)

Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 6.74



6.80



(0.9)

ASMs per gallon of fuel 82.8



81.4



1.7

Departures 27,088



24,300



11.5

Block hours 60,684



55,285



9.8

Average stage length (miles) 846



866



(2.3)

Average number of operating aircraft during period 90.1



86.6



4.0

Average block hours per aircraft per day 7.3



6.9



5.8

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,363



3,901



11.8

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 47,461



44,299



7.1

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.18



$ 2.34



(6.8)

Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 3,516,263



3,183,524



10.5

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 3,073,055



2,846,246



8.0

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 3,745,031



3,457,044



8.3

Load factor 82.1 %

82.3 %

(0.2)

Departures 25,541



23,017



11.0

Block hours 57,687



52,814



9.2

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(2) 11.57



11.29



2.5

Average fare - scheduled service(3) $ 65.35



$ 71.23



(8.3)

Average fare - air-related charges(3) $ 53.24



$ 46.96



13.4

Average fare - third party products $ 4.68



$ 4.40



6.4

Average fare - total $ 123.26



$ 122.59



0.5

Average stage length (miles) 856



877



(2.4)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 45,163



42,346



6.7

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.18



$ 2.33



(6.4)

Percent of sales through website during period 93.1 %

93.8 %

(0.7)

Other data:









Rental car days sold 426,428



415,094



2.7

Hotel room nights sold 96,396



95,804



0.6





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (3) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent

2019

2018

change OPERATING REVENUE:









Passenger revenue $ 1,682,955



$ 1,533,701



9.7

Third party products 70,012



58,060



20.6

Fixed fee contract revenue 65,057



50,286



29.4

Other revenue 22,941



25,400



(9.7)

Total operating revenue 1,840,965



1,667,447



10.4

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salary and benefits 450,448



413,892



8.8

Aircraft fuel 427,827



445,814



(4.0)

Station operations 171,420



161,019



6.5

Depreciation and amortization 155,852



129,351



20.5

Maintenance and repairs 91,713



99,015



(7.4)

Sales and marketing 78,910



73,514



7.3

Aircraft lease rentals —



868



(100.0)

Other 100,845



100,515



0.3

Total operating expense 1,477,015



1,423,988



3.7

OPERATING INCOME 363,950



243,459



49.5

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:









Interest expense 76,801



56,116



36.9

Capitalized interest (4,472)



(2,354)



90.0

Interest income (12,523)



(9,226)



35.7

Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,677



—



NM

Other, net (780)



(395)



97.5

Total other expense 62,703



44,141



42.1

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 301,247



199,318



51.1

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 69,130



37,516



84.3

NET INCOME $ 232,117



$ 161,802



43.5

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic $14.27



$10.02



42.4

Diluted $14.26



$10.00



42.6

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share attributable to common shareholders(1):









Basic 16,027



15,941



0.5

Diluted 16,041



15,967



0.5





NM - Not meaningful (1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent

2019

2018

change (1) OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 15,012,149



13,750,199



9.2

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 16,174,240



14,899,874



8.6

Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 9.13



9.56



(4.5)

Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.65



2.99



(11.4)

Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 6.48



6.57



(1.4)

ASMs per gallon of fuel 82.3



77.8



5.8

Departures 110,542



101,212



9.2

Block hours 248,513



230,123



8.0

Average stage length (miles) 855



868



(1.5)

Average number of operating aircraft during period 85.6



91.0



(5.9)

Average block hours per aircraft per day 8.0



6.9



15.9

Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,363



3,901



11.8

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 196,442



191,471



2.6

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.18



$ 2.33



(6.4)

Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 14,823,267



13,606,103



8.9

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 13,038,003



12,145,601



7.3

Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 15,545,818



14,340,674



8.4

Load factor 83.9 %

84.7 %

(0.8)

Departures 105,690



96,554



9.5

Block hours 238,361



220,760



8.0

Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(2) 11.28



11.10



1.6

Average fare - scheduled service(3) $ 61.58



$ 67.01



(8.1)

Average fare - air-related charges(3) $ 51.96



$ 45.71



13.7

Average fare - third party products $ 4.72



$ 4.27



10.5

Average fare - total $ 118.26



$ 116.99



1.1

Average stage length (miles) 859



875



(1.8)

Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 188,596



183,798



2.6

Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.18



$ 2.32



(6.0)

Percent of sales through website during period 93.3 %

93.8 %

(0.5)

Other data:









Rental car days sold 1,921,930



1,823,451



5.4

Hotel room nights sold 415,593



409,164



1.6





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (3) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Summary Balance Sheet

Unaudited (millions) 12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Percent Change











Unrestricted cash and investments









Cash and cash equivalents $ 121.9



$ 81.5



49.6 % Short-term investments 335.9



314.5



6.8

Long-term investments 15.5



51.5



(69.9)

Total unrestricted cash and investments 473.3



447.5



5.8

Debt









Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs(1) 173.3



152.3



13.8

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs 1,248.6



1,119.4



11.5

Total debt 1,421.9



1,271.7



11.8

Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity 883.6



690.3



28.0





(1) As of December 31, 2018, $428.0 million of the Company's Unsecured Senior Notes (which matured on July 15, 2019) were classified as long-term as the company refinanced the borrowings on a long-term basis in February 2019.

Summary Cash Flow



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent Unaudited (millions) 2019

2018

Change Cash provided by operating activities $ 440.6



$ 356.6



23.6 % Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized interest (505.2)



(334.8)



50.9

Repurchase of common stock (18.6)



(3.7)



402.7

Cash dividends paid to shareholders (45.6)



(45.2)



0.9

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 874.9



211.2



314.3

Principal payments on long-term debt & finance lease obligations (705.8)



(232.2)



204.0



EPS Calculation

The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Basic:













Net income $ 60,522



$ 41,447



$ 232,117



$ 161,802

Less net income allocated to participating securities (1,059)



(504)



(3,413)



(2,106)

Net income attributable to common stock $ 59,463



$ 40,943



$ 228,704



$ 159,696

Earnings per share, basic $ 3.72



$ 2.56



$ 14.27



$ 10.02

Weighted-average shares outstanding 16,000



15,976



16,027



15,941

Diluted:













Net income $ 60,522



$ 41,447



$ 232,117



$ 161,802

Less net income allocated to participating securities (1,058)



(503)



(3,410)



(2,104)

Net income attributable to common stock $ 59,464



$ 40,944



$ 228,707



$ 159,698

Earnings per share, diluted $ 3.72



$ 2.56



$ 14.26



$ 10.00

Weighted-average shares outstanding 16,000



15,976



16,027



15,941

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock 101



29



51



53

Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under treasury stock method 16,101



16,005



16,078



15,994

Participating securities excluded under two-class method (95)



(16)



(37)



(27)

Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under two-class method 16,006



15,989



16,041



15,967



Appendix A

Non-GAAP Presentation

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited)

Airline operating revenue, airline operating income, airline net income, airline operating expense, and airline diluted earnings per share all eliminate the effects of non-airline operating activity, which is not reflective of the airline operating performance. Airline earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Airline EBITDA") eliminates the effects of non-airline operating activity and other items. As such, all of these are non-GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA, as presented in this press release, and the various airline only metrics disclosed, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with this definition may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

We use EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity and it is among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and makes it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:

EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which we believe is net income. We believe the presentation of EBITDA and the airline only measures is relevant and useful for investors because it allows them to better gauge the performance of the airline and to compare our results to other airlines.

The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating revenue, operating income, net income, operating expenses, and diluted earnings per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of airline operating CASM excluding fuel (millions, unless otherwise noted)













Consolidated operating expense (GAAP) $ 368.4



$ 349.0



$ 1,477.0



$ 1,424.0

Less aircraft fuel expense 103.6



103.8



427.8



445.8

Less non-airline operating expense(1) 9.3



7.3



43.3



20.7

Total airline operating expense less fuel expense(1) 255.5



237.9



1,005.9



957.5

















System available seat miles 3,928.5



3,605.1



16,174.2



14,899.9

Cost per available seat mile (cents) as reported 9.38



9.68



9.13



9.56

Cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and non-airline operating expense (cents)(1) 6.50



6.60



6.22



6.43











































































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of airline operating revenue, operating income, net income, and EBITDA (millions, unless otherwise noted)













Operating revenue as reported (GAAP) $ 461.1



$ 412.1



$ 1,841.0



$ 1,667.4

Non-airline operating revenue(1) 4.5



2.2



18.5



8.3

Airline operating revenue(1) 456.6



409.9



1,822.5



1,659.1

















Operating income as reported (GAAP) 92.7



63.1



364.0



243.5

Non-airline operating loss(1) (4.7)



(5.1)



(24.8)



(12.4)

Airline operating income(1) 97.4



68.2



388.7



255.9

Airline operating margin 21.3 %

16.6 %

21.3 %

15.4 %















Net income as reported (GAAP) 60.5



41.4



232.1



161.8

Non-airline net loss(1) (5.3)



(5.1)



(26.5)



(12.4)

Airline net income(1) 65.8



46.5



258.6



174.2

















Airline net income(1) 65.8



46.5



258.6



174.2

Airline interest expense(1) 14.2



10.6



58.1



44.5

Airline provision for income taxes(1) 18.1



11.0



69.1



37.5

Airline depreciation and amortization(1) 40.5



36.2



151.1



127.5

Airline EBITDA(1) 138.6



104.3



536.9



383.7

Average number of aircraft in service (#) 90.1



86.6



85.6



91.0

Airline EBITDA per aircraft(1) 1.5



1.2



6.3



4.2











































































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of airline diluted earnings per share













Net income as reported (GAAP) (millions) $ 60.5



$ 41.4



$ 232.1



$ 161.8

Airline net income (millions)(1) 65.8



46.5



258.6



174.2

















Diluted shares used for computation (thousands) 16,006



15,989



16,041



15,967

















Diluted earnings per share as reported (per share) (GAAP) $ 3.72



$ 2.56



$ 14.26



$ 10.00

















Airline diluted earnings per share(1) $ 4.04



$ 2.87



$ 15.88



$ 10.77





(1) Denotes non-GAAP figure.

