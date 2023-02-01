ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Feb 01, 2023, 16:00 ET
Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.87
Fourth quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, of $3.17(1)(2)(3)
Full-year 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.14
Full-year 2022 diluted earnings per share, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, of $3.13(1)(2)(3)
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, as well as comparisons to prior years:
|
Consolidated
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Percent Change
|
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2019
|
YoY
|
Yo3Y
|
Total operating expense
|
522.4
|
463.6
|
368.4
|
12.7
|
41.8
|
Operating income
|
89.2
|
33.3
|
92.7
|
167.6
|
(3.7)
|
Income before income taxes
|
65.9
|
15.1
|
78.6
|
334.7
|
(16.3)
|
Net income
|
52.5
|
10.7
|
60.5
|
390.3
|
(13.3)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
2.87
|
0.59
|
3.72
|
386.4
|
(22.8)
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
Percent Change
|
(unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2019
|
YoY
|
Yo3Y
|
Total operating revenue
|
$ 2,301.8
|
$ 1,707.9
|
$ 1,841.0
|
34.8 %
|
25.0 %
|
Total operating expense
|
2,210.2
|
1,444.8
|
1,477.0
|
53.0
|
49.6
|
Operating income
|
91.6
|
263.1
|
364.0
|
(65.2)
|
(74.8)
|
Income before income taxes
|
5.0
|
196.6
|
301.2
|
(97.5)
|
(98.4)
|
Net income
|
2.5
|
151.9
|
232.1
|
(98.4)
|
(98.9)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.14
|
8.68
|
14.26
|
(98.4)
|
(99.0)
|
Sunseeker special charges
|
34.0
|
—
|
—
|
NM
|
NM
|
Diluted earnings per share excluding Sunseeker
|
$ 1.65
|
$ 8.68
|
$ 14.26
|
(81.0)
|
(88.4)
|
(1)
|
Recognition bonus awarded despite not meeting internal profit-sharing targets
|
(2)
|
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures
|
(3)
|
Adjusted to exclude estimated loss from property damage to Sunseeker Resort related to Hurricane Ian and two subsequent insurance events that occurred during the quarter, offset by insurance recoveries recorded to date. The amount of the losses will continue to be offset in future periods by amounts to be recovered under the company's insurance policies. In 2023, we expect to receive insurance proceeds approximating the losses accrued to date
"We finished the quarter with an earnings per share, excluding employee recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges of $3.17," stated John Redmond, CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "Despite an uptick in weather cancellations late in the quarter, our total operating revenue was up 32.6 percent year over three-year, more than five points above the mid-point of our guidance. The demand environment continues to surpass expectations. Fourth quarter TRASM(1) was 14.03 cents, the highest quarterly TRASM(1) in company history, on scheduled service growth of 11.9 percent. This revenue strength coupled with better than expected cost performance and a more favorable fuel environment resulted in an adjusted(2) operating margin of nearly 16 percent for the quarter.
"Due to a challenging operating environment at the onset of 2022, we committed to focusing on operational integrity and ensuring safe, reliable travel for our customers. We took action to more appropriately schedule the airline to meet the challenges of this environment. By doing this, we increased our controllable completion by over two points during the last six months of 2022 as compared with the first half of the year. This equated to more than $70 million in irregular operations savings during the back-half of the year, when factoring in lost revenue, passenger compensation, and other costs related to the cancellations. As we head into 2023, we are continuing to take a more conservative approach to growth. We anticipate growing capacity roughly four percent, with much of that happening in the fourth quarter. This slow and concerted growth profile should drive irregular operations costs out of the business and prioritize operational reliability, helping to deliver an estimated $7 in earnings per share during 2023.
"2023 will be transformational for the company. We will begin taking delivery of our Boeing MAX 737 fleet during the fourth quarter, with deliveries picking up in earnest, early 2024. The operating efficiency and reliability of this aircraft will help bolster profits for many years to come. Additionally, significant progress has been made towards the completion of Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor. After delays caused by Hurricane Ian, we have fully resumed construction activities at the property with most of the remediation related to the hurricane behind us. We continue to expect the property will open late 2023.
"To further support these strategic initiatives, we recently announced several senior leadership changes within the organization. These changes will bring vast experience to the respective roles. I am confident these leaders will contribute to the successful execution of these initiatives. Allegiant has prided itself over the years with having a standout management team, and these changes further support that notion.
"Lastly, I would like to thank our team members throughout the network for their efforts this past year. 2022 was fraught with challenges. Despite these challenges, our team members consistently put forth their best efforts to ensure our customers made it safely to their destinations. We truly have the best in the business. I'm excited for what is on the horizon in 2023."
|
(1)
|
Total passenger revenue per available seat mile
|
(2)
|
Adjusted operating margin excludes the 2022 employee recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
- Income before income tax (1)(2)(3) of $73.8 million, excluding 2022 employee recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, yielding a pre-tax margin of 12.1 percent
- Sunseeker special charges include $18 million of recorded insurance recoveries offset by $17 million in additional losses related to Hurricane Ian and subsequent insurance events during the fourth quarter
- Operating income, excluding 2022 recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges (1)(2)(3), of $97.1 million, yielding an operating margin of 15.9 percent
- Consolidated EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges (1)(2)(3), of $149.3 million, yielding an EBITDA margin of 24.4 percent
- Total operating revenue was $611.5 million, up 32.6% percent year over three-year
- TRASM of 14.03 cents, the highest quarterly TRASM in company history, up 21.3 percent year over three-year on scheduled service capacity increases of 11.9 percent
- Load factor of 85.3 percent, a 3.2 percentage point increase from the fourth quarter of 2019
- December load factor of 84.7 percent, the highest December since 2014
- Total average fare of $151.08, up 22.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019
- Total average ancillary of $72.94, up 25.9 percent from 2019, driven predominantly by strength in bundled ancillary and the Allways Allegiant World Mastercard
- Acquired over 35 thousand new Allways Allegiant World Mastercard holders during the quarter
- Operating CASM, excluding fuel, 2022 employee recognition bonus, and Sunseeker special charges (1)(2)(3), of 7.56 cents, up 12.2 percent when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019
Full-Year 2022 Results
- Income before income tax (1)(2)(3) of $74.0 million, excluding 2022 recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, yielding a 3.2 percent pre-tax margin
- Total operating revenue of $2.3 billion, up 25.0 percent year over three-year, on a total system capacity increase of 13.9 percent
- Full-year TRASM was 12.50 cents, up 10.8 percent year over three-year on scheduled services capacity increases of 15.2 percent
- Acquired over 150 thousand new Allegiant World Mastercard® holders during the year, with over 410 thousand active cardholders at year end
- Full-year total remuneration of over $100 million
- Added over 2 million Allegiant Allways Rewards® members throughout 2022, with more than 15 million total members at year end
- Operating CASM, excluding fuel, 2022 employee recognition bonus, and Sunseeker special charges (1)(2)(3), of 7.20 cents, up 11.1 percent as compared with full-year 2019
- Published the company's inaugural sustainability report
|
(1)
|
Recognition bonus awarded despite not meeting internal profit-sharing targets
|
(2)
|
Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures
|
(3)
|
Adjusted to exclude estimated loss from property damage to Sunseeker Resort related to Hurricane Ian and two subsequent insurance events that occurred during the quarter, offset by insurance recoveries recorded to date. The amount of the losses will continue to be offset in future periods by amounts to be recovered under the company's insurance policies. In 2023, we expect to receive insurance proceeds approximating the losses accrued to date
Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity
- Total available liquidity at December 31, 2022 of $1.4 billion, which includes $1.0 billion in cash and investments, and $395 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities and PDP facilities
- Board of directors increased share repurchase authority to up to $100 million total
- Repurchased 378 thousand shares during the fourth quarter at an average share price of $78.94
- $303.1 million in cash from operations during 2022
- Total debt at December 31, 2022 was $2.1 billion
- Net debt at December 31, 2022 was $1.1 billion
- Debt principal payments of $165.7 million during 2022, which excludes $535.9 million related to refinancing the Term Loan B in August of 2022
- Air traffic liability at December 31, 2022 was $379.5 million
Airline Capital Expenditures
- Fourth quarter capital expenditures of $51 million, which includes $22 million for aircraft purchases and inductions, pre-delivery deposits, and other related costs, and $29 million in other airline capital expenditures
- Fourth quarter deferred heavy maintenance spend was $23 million
- Full-year 2022 capital expenditures are $283 million, which includes $164 million for aircraft purchases and inductions, pre-delivery deposits, and other related costs, and $119 million in other airline capital expenditures
- Full-year 2022 deferred heavy maintenance spend was $55 million
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor
- Total project spend excluding capitalized interest as of December 31, 2022 was $467 million with $279 million funded by debt and the remaining $188 million funded by Allegiant
- Fourth quarter capital expenditures were $44 million relating to Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, $8 million related to capitalized interest and $8 million related to other Sunseeker capital expenditures
- Recorded an additional $17 million special charge during the quarter related to estimated property damages at Sunseeker Resort resulting from Hurricane Ian and two subsequent events that occurred on the property during the fourth quarter
- The special charge was offset by $18 million in insurance recoveries recorded
|
Guidance, subject to revision
|
Full-year 2023 guidance
|
System ASMs - year over year change
|
2 to 6%
|
Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change
|
2 to 6%
|
Fuel cost per gallon
|
$ 3.60
|
Available seat miles (ASMs)/gallon
|
~84
|
Depreciation expense (millions)
|
$230 to $240
|
Interest expense (millions)
|
$150 to $160
|
Capitalized interest (1) (millions)
|
($40) to ($50)
|
Interest income (millions)
|
$30 - $40
|
Earnings per share - airline only(2)
|
$5.00 - $9.00
|
Airline CAPEX
|
Aircraft, engines, induction costs, and pre-delivery deposits (millions) (3)
|
$550 to $570
|
Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)
|
$50 to $60
|
Other airline capital expenditures (millions)
|
$130 to $150
|
Recurring principal payments (millions)
|
$175 to $185
|
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Project (millions)
|
Total projected project spend (4)
|
$618
|
Allegiant contributions through December 31, 2022
|
$188
|
Allegiant contributions remaining to be spent
|
$80
|
Project spend funded by debt through December 31, 2022
|
$279
|
Remaining project spend expected to be funded by debt
|
$71
|
(1)
|
Includes capitalized interest related to Sunseeker as well as pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft
|
(2)
|
Earnings per share calculation is airline only and assumes pilot and flight attendant agreements are implemented mid-year resulting in an increase in pilot and flight attendant salaries and benefits. Actual results will differ based on economic terms agreed upon and the timing of an agreement. These differences may be material
|
(3)
|
Excludes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft
|
(4)
|
Excludes amounts to remediate physical damage to the property resulting from Hurricane Ian, or other subsequent insurance events that occurred throughout the quarter
Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period
|
Aircraft - (seats per AC)
|
YE22
|
1Q23
|
2Q23
|
3Q23
|
YE23
|
A319 (156 seats)
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
A320 (177 seats)
|
21
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
A320 (180-186 seats)
|
65
|
70
|
72
|
73
|
73
|
Total
|
121
|
124
|
126
|
127
|
127
The table above is provided based on the company's current plans and is subject to change. The numbers exclude aircraft expected to be delivered during 2023 for revenue service beginning in 2024
Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 1, 2023 to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in underserved cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.
Media Inquiries: [email protected]
Investor Inquiries: [email protected]
Detailed financial information follows:
|
Allegiant Travel Company
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Percent Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
2019
|
YoY
|
Yo3Y
|
OPERATING REVENUES:
|
Passenger
|
$ 564,721
|
$ 454,199
|
$ 416,976
|
24.3 %
|
35.4 %
|
Third party products
|
23,560
|
25,323
|
16,456
|
(7.0)
|
43.2
|
Fixed fee contracts
|
22,751
|
17,241
|
22,199
|
32.0
|
2.5
|
Other
|
517
|
121
|
5,443
|
327.3
|
(90.5)
|
Total operating revenues
|
611,549
|
496,884
|
461,074
|
23.1
|
32.6
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Aircraft fuel
|
185,203
|
129,560
|
103,574
|
42.9
|
78.8
|
Salaries and benefits
|
141,386
|
118,918
|
109,859
|
18.9
|
28.7
|
Station operations
|
56,214
|
72,100
|
43,063
|
(22.0)
|
30.5
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
51,924
|
46,941
|
41,740
|
10.6
|
24.4
|
Maintenance and repairs
|
26,694
|
29,524
|
23,243
|
(9.6)
|
14.8
|
Sales and marketing
|
25,216
|
21,454
|
19,853
|
17.5
|
27.0
|
Aircraft lease rental
|
6,132
|
5,735
|
—
|
6.9
|
NM
|
Other
|
30,395
|
28,246
|
27,090
|
7.6
|
12.2
|
Special charges
|
(814)
|
11,074
|
—
|
NM
|
NM
|
Total operating expenses
|
522,350
|
463,552
|
368,422
|
12.7
|
41.8
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
89,199
|
33,332
|
92,652
|
167.6
|
(3.7)
|
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
|
Interest expense
|
37,181
|
18,300
|
18,270
|
103.2
|
103.5
|
Interest income
|
(8,560)
|
(476)
|
(2,485)
|
NM
|
244.5
|
Capitalized interest
|
(5,046)
|
—
|
(1,028)
|
NM
|
390.9
|
Other, net
|
(226)
|
361
|
(740)
|
NM
|
NM
|
Total other expenses
|
23,349
|
18,185
|
14,017
|
28.4
|
66.6
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
65,850
|
15,147
|
78,635
|
334.7
|
(16.3)
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
13,376
|
4,444
|
18,113
|
201.0
|
(26.2)
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 52,474
|
$ 10,703
|
$ 60,522
|
390.3
|
(13.3)
|
Earnings per share to common shareholders:
|
Basic
|
$2.87
|
$0.59
|
$3.72
|
386.4
|
(22.8)
|
Diluted
|
$2.87
|
$0.59
|
$3.72
|
386.4
|
(22.8)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
|
Basic
|
17,880
|
17,827
|
16,000
|
0.3
|
11.8
|
Diluted
|
17,910
|
17,835
|
16,006
|
0.4
|
11.9
|
(1)
|
The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.
|
NM Not meaningful
|
Allegiant Travel Company
|
Operating Statistics
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Percent Change(1)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2019
|
YoY
|
Yo3Y
|
OPERATING STATISTICS
|
Total system statistics:
|
Passengers
|
3,962,466
|
3,731,034
|
3,585,966
|
6.2 %
|
10.5 %
|
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
|
4,358,220
|
4,440,839
|
3,928,536
|
(1.9)
|
10.9
|
Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2)
|
11.99 ¢
|
10.44 ¢
|
9.38 ¢
|
14.8
|
27.8
|
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
|
4.25 ¢
|
2.92 ¢
|
2.64 ¢
|
45.5
|
61.0
|
Operating CASM, excluding fuel and Sunseeker
|
7.76 ¢
|
7.52 ¢
|
6.74 ¢
|
3.2
|
15.1
|
ASMs per gallon of fuel
|
84.6
|
85.0
|
82.8
|
(0.5)
|
2.2
|
Departures
|
28,005
|
29,193
|
27,088
|
(4.1)
|
3.4
|
Block hours
|
66,389
|
67,047
|
60,684
|
(1.0)
|
9.4
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
881
|
865
|
846
|
1.8
|
4.1
|
Average number of operating aircraft during period
|
118.6
|
107.1
|
90.1
|
10.7
|
31.6
|
Average block hours per aircraft per day
|
6.1
|
6.8
|
7.3
|
(10.3)
|
(16.4)
|
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
|
5,315
|
4,458
|
4,363
|
19.2
|
21.8
|
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
|
51,536
|
52,224
|
47,461
|
(1.3)
|
8.6
|
Average fuel cost per gallon
|
$ 3.59
|
$ 2.48
|
$ 2.18
|
44.8
|
64.7
|
Scheduled service statistics:
|
Passengers
|
3,893,870
|
3,671,032
|
3,516,263
|
6.1
|
10.7
|
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
|
3,578,134
|
3,306,563
|
3,073,055
|
8.2
|
16.4
|
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
|
4,192,352
|
4,288,133
|
3,745,031
|
(2.2)
|
11.9
|
Load factor
|
85.3 %
|
77.1 %
|
82.1 %
|
8.2
|
3.2
|
Departures
|
26,591
|
27,818
|
25,541
|
(4.4)
|
4.1
|
Block hours
|
63,648
|
64,510
|
57,687
|
(1.3)
|
10.3
|
Average seats per departure
|
176.0
|
175.2
|
171.2
|
0.5
|
2.8
|
Yield (cents) (3)
|
8.50 ¢
|
6.80 ¢
|
7.48 ¢
|
25.0
|
13.6
|
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM)
|
14.03 ¢
|
11.18 ¢
|
11.57 ¢
|
25.5
|
21.3
|
Average fare - scheduled service(5)
|
$ 78.14
|
$ 61.24
|
$ 65.35
|
27.6
|
19.6
|
Average fare - air-related charges(5)
|
$ 66.89
|
$ 62.48
|
$ 53.24
|
7.1
|
25.6
|
Average fare - third party products
|
$ 6.05
|
$ 6.90
|
$ 4.68
|
(12.3)
|
29.3
|
Average fare - total
|
$ 151.08
|
$ 130.62
|
$ 123.26
|
15.7
|
22.6
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
893
|
876
|
856
|
1.9
|
4.3
|
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
|
49,533
|
50,313
|
45,163
|
(1.6)
|
9.7
|
Average fuel cost per gallon
|
$ 3.58
|
$ 2.48
|
$ 2.18
|
44.4
|
64.2
|
Percent of sales through website during period
|
95.7 %
|
95.6 %
|
93.1 %
|
0.1
|
2.6
|
Other data:
|
Rental car days sold
|
286,129
|
314,372
|
426,428
|
(9.0)
|
(32.9)
|
Hotel room nights sold
|
60,520
|
65,623
|
96,396
|
(7.8)
|
(37.2)
|
(1)
|
Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change
|
(2)
|
2021 operating CASM includes the benefit from the government payroll support programs
|
(3)
|
Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles
|
(4)
|
Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis
|
(5)
|
Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path
|
Allegiant Travel Company
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
Percent Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
2019
|
YoY
|
Yo3Y
|
OPERATING REVENUES:
|
Passenger
|
$ 2,137,762
|
$ 1,578,436
|
$ 1,682,955
|
35.4 %
|
27.0 %
|
Third party products
|
100,959
|
86,487
|
70,012
|
16.7
|
44.2
|
Fixed fee contracts
|
60,937
|
41,184
|
65,057
|
48.0
|
(6.3)
|
Other
|
2,171
|
1,803
|
22,941
|
20.4
|
(90.5)
|
Total operating revenues
|
2,301,829
|
1,707,910
|
1,840,965
|
34.8
|
25.0
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Aircraft fuel
|
814,803
|
440,235
|
427,827
|
85.1
|
90.5
|
Salaries and benefits
|
552,413
|
484,573
|
450,448
|
14.0
|
22.6
|
Station operations
|
255,168
|
243,346
|
171,420
|
4.9
|
48.9
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
197,542
|
181,035
|
155,852
|
9.1
|
26.7
|
Maintenance and repairs
|
117,814
|
105,943
|
91,713
|
11.2
|
28.5
|
Sales and marketing
|
100,678
|
72,742
|
78,910
|
38.4
|
27.6
|
Aircraft lease rental
|
23,621
|
21,242
|
—
|
11.2
|
NM
|
Other
|
113,532
|
83,902
|
100,845
|
35.3
|
12.6
|
Payroll Support Programs grant recognition
|
—
|
(202,181)
|
—
|
NM
|
NM
|
Special charges
|
34,612
|
13,998
|
—
|
NM
|
NM
|
Total operating expenses
|
2,210,183
|
1,444,835
|
1,477,015
|
53.0
|
49.6
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
91,646
|
263,075
|
363,950
|
(65.2)
|
(74.8)
|
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
|
Interest expense
|
115,711
|
68,474
|
80,478
|
69.0
|
43.8
|
Interest income
|
(16,469)
|
(1,814)
|
(12,523)
|
807.9
|
31.5
|
Capitalized interest
|
(12,640)
|
—
|
(4,472)
|
NM
|
182.6
|
Other, net
|
91
|
(205)
|
(780)
|
(144.4)
|
(111.7)
|
Total other expenses
|
86,693
|
66,455
|
62,703
|
30.5
|
38.3
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
4,953
|
196,620
|
301,247
|
(97.5)
|
(98.4)
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
2,460
|
44,767
|
69,130
|
(94.5)
|
(98.9)
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 2,493
|
$ 151,853
|
$ 232,117
|
(98.4)
|
(98.9)
|
Earnings per share to common shareholders:
|
Basic
|
$0.14
|
$8.69
|
$14.27
|
(98.4)
|
(99.0)
|
Diluted
|
$0.14
|
$8.68
|
$14.26
|
(98.4)
|
(99.0)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
|
Basic
|
17,959
|
17,212
|
16,027
|
4.3
|
12.1
|
Diluted
|
18,034
|
17,231
|
16,041
|
4.7
|
12.4
|
(1)
|
The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.
|
NM Not meaningful
|
Allegiant Travel Company
|
Operating Statistics
|
(Unaudited)
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
Percent Change(1)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2019
|
YoY
|
Yo3Y
|
OPERATING STATISTICS
|
Total system statistics:
|
Passengers
|
16,796,544
|
13,637,405
|
15,012,149
|
23.2 %
|
11.9 %
|
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
|
18,419,045
|
17,490,571
|
16,174,240
|
5.3
|
13.9
|
Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2)
|
12.00¢
|
8.26¢
|
9.13¢
|
45.3
|
31.4
|
Fuel expense per ASM (cents)
|
4.42¢
|
2.52¢
|
2.65¢
|
75.4
|
66.8
|
Operating CASM, excluding fuel and Sunseeker
|
7.40¢
|
5.74¢
|
6.48¢
|
28.9
|
14.2
|
ASMs per gallon of fuel
|
84.3
|
85.4
|
82.3
|
(1.3)
|
2.4
|
Departures
|
118,069
|
117,047
|
110,542
|
0.9
|
6.8
|
Block hours
|
278,792
|
264,628
|
248,513
|
5.4
|
12.2
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
884
|
856
|
855
|
3.3
|
3.4
|
Average number of operating aircraft during period
|
114.2
|
103.0
|
85.6
|
10.9
|
33.4
|
Average block hours per aircraft per day
|
6.7
|
7.0
|
8.0
|
(4.3)
|
(16.3)
|
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
|
5,315
|
4,458
|
4,363
|
19.2
|
21.8
|
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
|
218,606
|
204,689
|
196,442
|
6.8
|
11.3
|
Average fuel cost per gallon
|
$ 3.73
|
$ 2.15
|
$ 2.18
|
73.5
|
71.1
|
Scheduled service statistics:
|
Passengers
|
16,630,138
|
13,509,544
|
14,823,267
|
23.1
|
12.2
|
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands)
|
15,224,346
|
11,963,715
|
13,038,003
|
27.3
|
16.8
|
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
|
17,909,190
|
17,027,902
|
15,545,818
|
5.2
|
15.2
|
Load factor
|
85.0 %
|
70.3 %
|
83.9 %
|
14.7
|
1.1
|
Departures
|
114,066
|
113,121
|
105,690
|
0.8
|
7.9
|
Block hours
|
270,516
|
256,991
|
238,361
|
5.3
|
13.5
|
Average seats per departure
|
175.7
|
174.2
|
171.1
|
0.9
|
2.7
|
Yield (cents) (3)
|
7.31¢
|
6.61¢
|
7.00¢
|
10.6
|
4.4
|
Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(4)
|
12.50¢
|
9.78¢
|
11.28¢
|
27.8
|
10.8
|
Average fare - scheduled service(5)
|
$ 66.88
|
$ 58.50
|
$ 61.58
|
14.3
|
8.6
|
Average fare - air-related charges(5)
|
$ 61.67
|
$ 58.33
|
$ 51.96
|
5.7
|
18.7
|
Average fare - third party products
|
$ 6.07
|
$ 6.40
|
$ 4.72
|
(5.2)
|
28.6
|
Average fare - total
|
$ 134.62
|
$ 123.24
|
$ 118.26
|
9.2
|
13.8
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
890
|
862
|
859
|
3.2
|
3.6
|
Fuel gallons consumed (thousands)
|
212,466
|
198,891
|
188,596
|
6.8
|
12.7
|
Average fuel cost per gallon
|
$ 3.72
|
$ 2.13
|
$ 2.18
|
74.6
|
70.6
|
Percent of sales through website during period
|
96.0 %
|
94.7 %
|
93.3 %
|
1.3
|
2.7
|
Other data:
|
Rental car days sold
|
1,447,708
|
1,361,123
|
1,921,930
|
6.4
|
(24.7)
|
Hotel room nights sold
|
282,854
|
261,158
|
415,593
|
8.3
|
(31.9)
|
(1)
|
Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change
|
(2)
|
2021 operating CASM includes the benefit from the government payroll support programs
|
(3)
|
Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles
|
(4)
|
Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis
|
(5)
|
Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path
Summary Balance Sheet
|
Unaudited (millions)
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31,
|
Percent
|
Unrestricted cash and investments
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 230.0
|
$ 363.4
|
(36.7) %
|
Short-term investments
|
725.1
|
819.5
|
(11.5)
|
Long-term investments
|
63.3
|
2.2
|
NM
|
Total unrestricted cash and investments
|
1,018.4
|
1,185.1
|
(14.1)
|
Debt
|
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations,
|
152.9
|
130.1
|
17.5
|
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current
|
1,944.1
|
1,612.5
|
20.6
|
Total debt
|
2,097.0
|
1,742.6
|
20.3
|
Debt, net of unrestricted cash and investments
|
1,078.6
|
557.5
|
93.5
|
Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity
|
1,220.7
|
1,223.6
|
(0.2)
EPS Calculation
The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Basic:
|
Net income
|
$ 52,474
|
$ 10,703
|
$ 2,493
|
$ 151,853
|
Less income allocated to participating securities
|
(1,125)
|
(163)
|
(32)
|
(2,218)
|
Net income attributable to common stock
|
$ 51,349
|
$ 10,540
|
$ 2,461
|
$ 149,635
|
Earnings per share, basic
|
$ 2.87
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 8.69
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding
|
17,880
|
17,827
|
17,959
|
17,212
|
Diluted:
|
Net income
|
$ 52,474
|
$ 10,703
|
$ 2,493
|
$ 151,853
|
Less income allocated to participating securities
|
(1,123)
|
(163)
|
(32)
|
(2,215)
|
Net income attributable to common stock
|
$ 51,351
|
$ 10,540
|
$ 2,461
|
$ 149,638
|
Earnings per share, diluted
|
$ 2.87
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 8.68
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding (1)
|
17,880
|
17,827
|
17,959
|
17,212
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
|
61
|
109
|
132
|
145
|
Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under
|
17,941
|
17,936
|
18,091
|
17,357
|
Participating securities excluded under two-class method
|
(31)
|
(101)
|
(57)
|
(126)
|
Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under
|
17,910
|
17,835
|
18,034
|
17,231
|
(1)
|
Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Presentation
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Net income excluding the Sunseeker special charges and the recognition bonus, earnings per share excluding the Sunseeker special charges and the recognition bonus, and operating income excluding the Sunseeker special charges and the recognition bonus all eliminate the effect of a recognition bonus awarded despite not meeting internal profit-sharing targets as well as the Sunseeker special charges. As such, these are non-GAAP financial measures.
EBITDA and EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, as presented in this press release, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We also adjust EBITDA within this release to exclude the Sunseeker special charges and the recognition bonus. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with this definition may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA in the same manner.
We use EBITDA and EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges, to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe these presentations of EBITDA are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and makes it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:
- EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;
- EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and
- other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of these EBITDA numbers to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which we believe is net income.
The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income, net income, and net income per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income, net income per share, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2022
|
2022
|
Reconciliation of net income excluding Sunseeker special charges
|
Net Income before income taxes as reported (GAAP)
|
$ 65.9
|
$ 5.0
|
Recognition bonus
|
8.9
|
35.0
|
Sunseeker special charges
|
(1.0)
|
34.0
|
Income before income taxes excluding Sunseeker special charges
|
64.9
|
39.0
|
Income before income taxes excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker
|
73.8
|
74.0
|
Income tax as reported (GAAP)
|
13.4
|
2.5
|
Income tax excluding Sunseeker special charges
|
13.9
|
8.9
|
Income tax excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges
|
15.8
|
16.9
|
Net income excluding Sunseeker special charges
|
51.0
|
30.1
|
Adjusted net (income) allocated to participating securities excluding
|
(1.1)
|
(0.4)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common stock excluding Sunseeker
|
49.9
|
29.7
|
Net income excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges
|
58.0
|
57.1
|
Adjusted net (income) allocated to participating securities excluding
|
(1.2)
|
(0.7)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common stock excluding recognition
|
56.8
|
56.4
|
Diluted shares as reported (GAAP) (thousands)
|
17,910
|
18,034
|
Diluted earnings per share as reported (GAAP)
|
2.87
|
0.14
|
Diluted earnings per share excluding Sunseeker special charges
|
2.79
|
1.65
|
Diluted earnings per share excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker
|
3.17
|
3.13
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months
|
2022
|
2022
|
Reconciliation of CASM and CASM excluding fuel, the Sunseeker s
|
Operating expense as reported (GAAP)
|
$ 522.4
|
$ 2,210.2
|
Recognition bonus
|
(8.9)
|
(35.0)
|
Sunseeker special charges
|
1.0
|
(34.0)
|
Operating expense excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges(1)
|
514.5
|
2,141.2
|
Fuel expense as reported
|
(185.2)
|
(814.8)
|
Operating expense excluding fuel, the Sunseeker special charges and recognition bonus (1)
|
329.3
|
1,326.4
|
Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands)
|
4,358,220
|
18,419,045
|
Operating expense per ASM as reported (CASM) (cents)
|
11.99 ¢
|
12.00 ¢
|
Operating expense CASM, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges (cents)
|
11.81 ¢
|
11.62 ¢
|
Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)
|
7.74 ¢
|
7.58 ¢
|
Operating CASM, excluding fuel, the Sunseeker special charges and recognition bonus (cents)
|
7.56 ¢
|
7.20 ¢
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2022
|
2022
|
Reconciliation of operating income excluding the Sunseeker special
|
Operating income (loss) as reported (GAAP)
|
$ 89.2
|
$ 91.6
|
Recognition bonus
|
8.9
|
35.0
|
Sunseeker special charges
|
(1.0)
|
34.0
|
Operating income excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges(1)
|
$ 97.1
|
$ 160.6
|
Three Months
|
Twelve Months
|
2022
|
2022
|
Consolidated EBITDA (millions)
|
Net Income
|
$ 52.5
|
$ 2.5
|
Interest expense, net
|
23.6
|
86.6
|
Income tax expense
|
13.4
|
2.5
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
51.9
|
197.5
|
Consolidated EBITDA (1)
|
$ 141.4
|
289.1
|
Three Months
|
Twelve Months
|
2022
|
2022
|
Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to EBITDA, excluding
|
Consolidated EBITDA (1)
|
$ 141.4
|
$ 289.1
|
Recognition bonus
|
8.9
|
35.0
|
Sunseeker special charges
|
(1.0)
|
34.0
|
EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Sunseeker special charges (1)
|
$ 149.3
|
$ 358.1
|
(1)
|
Denotes non-GAAP figure
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company
Share this article