Allegiant Travel Company Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EDT



Who: Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., chairman and chief executive officer

John Redmond, president

Scott Sheldon, executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer



How: Web Address: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to more than 85 aircraft and 350 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

