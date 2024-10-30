ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third quarter 2024 GAAP diluted loss per share of $(2.05)

Third quarter 2024 diluted loss per share, excluding special charges, of $(2.02)(1)(3)

Third quarter 2024 airline only diluted loss per share, excluding special charges, of $(0.49)(1)(3)

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the third quarter 2024, as well as comparisons to the prior year:

Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

YoY Total operating revenue $ 562.2

$ 565.4

(0.6) % Total operating expense 588.5

583.2

0.9 % Operating loss (26.3)

(17.9)

46.9 % Loss before income taxes (43.4)

(29.9)

45.2 % Net loss (36.8)

(25.1)

46.6 % Diluted loss per share (2.05)

(1.44)

42.4 % Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries(3) 1.1

17.4

(93.7) % Airline special charges(3) 7.7

15.2

(49.3) % Income before income taxes, excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) (34.7)

2.7

NM Net income (loss), excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) (36.1)

2.0

NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) (2.02)

0.09

NM

Airline only Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change(2) (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

YoY Airline operating revenue $ 549.1

$ 565.4

(2.9) % Airline operating expense 556.2

559.5

(0.6) % Airline operating income (loss) (7.0)

5.8

NM Airline loss before income taxes (18.6)

(7.4)

NM Airline special charges(3) 7.7

15.2

(49.3) % Airline net income (loss), excluding special charges(1)(3) (8.8)

5.9

NM Airline operating margin, excluding special charges(1)(3) 0.1 %

3.7 %

(3.6) Airline diluted earnings (loss) per share, excluding special charges(1)(3) (0.49)

0.31

NM

Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

YoY Total operating revenue $ 1,884.9

$ 1,898.9

(0.7) % Total operating expense 1,860.9

1,688.5

10.2 % Operating income 24.0

210.4

(88.6) % Income (loss) before income taxes (26.8)

160.8

NM Net income (loss) (24.0)

119.6

NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1.38)

6.43

NM Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries(3) (2.6)

4.6

NM Airline special charges(3) 42.6

15.2

NM Income before income taxes, excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) 13.2

180.6

(92.7) % Net income, excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) 6.8

134.2

(94.9) % Diluted earnings per share excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(3) 0.35

7.22

(95.2) %

Airline only Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change(2) (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

YoY Airline operating revenue $ 1,831.1

$ 1,898.9

(3.6) % Airline operating expense 1,767.0

1,668.0

5.9 % Airline operating income 64.1

230.9

(72.2) % Airline income before income taxes 29.4

181.9

(83.8) % Airline special charges(3) 42.6

15.2

NM Airline net income, excluding special charges(1)(3) 51.9

148.8

(65.1) % Airline operating margin, excluding special charges(1)(3) 5.8 %

13.0 %

(7.2) Airline diluted earnings per share, excluding special charges(1)(3) 2.83

8.00

(64.6) %





(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures. (2) Except Airline operating margin, excluding special charges, which is percentage point change. (3) In 2024 and 2023, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities and damages to Sunseeker Resort. For a listing of these charges, see the special charges table in Appendix A of this earnings release. We sometimes refer to all special charges as "specials" in this earnings release. NM Not meaningful * Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding

"Our seasonally weakest quarter concluded with a diluted loss per share of $2.05," stated Gregory Anderson, president and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "Despite facing challenges from Crowdstrike and Hurricane Helene, the airline surpassed our initial expectations by achieving a positive operating margin for the quarter. Throughout the quarter, we observed sustained strength in demand, with unit revenues turning positive on a year-over-year basis in the final weeks. Particularly noteworthy was the ancillary revenue per passenger, which reached $74.02, reflecting a three percent increase from the previous year due in part to the success of both the Allegiant Extra product and the cobrand credit card.

"As we entered the fourth quarter, our network experienced substantial disruptions due to the severe impact of Hurricane Milton and the continuing effects of Hurricane Helene. Ensuring the safety of our customers and team members remains our top priority, and I am extremely proud of our team's response during these challenging times. The hurricanes have led to a temporary decline in demand in certain cities along the West Coast of Florida and in Asheville, North Carolina. Approximately 25 percent of the seats scheduled to be flown in the fourth quarter are to destinations currently facing this short-term demand weakness. We anticipate that demand will return to normal by the end of the year and have adjusted our capacity accordingly. Load factors in the affected areas are expected to stay lower, resulting in a four-percentage point decline in our airline-only operating margin during the fourth quarter, which we now estimate to be around seven percent.

"Despite these short-term headwinds, I am pleased with the progress the team has made towards our three key initiatives - restoring peak utilization, the integration of the Boeing MAX aircraft, and various revenue initiatives.

Restoring peak utilization: Peak December utilization is scheduled to be up 25 percent over the prior year and down only six percent versus December 2019 . As we move into 2025, March utilization is scheduled to be within five percent of 2019 levels. Boeing MAX Integration: We achieved a major milestone during the third quarter by taking delivery of our first Boeing MAX aircraft. This airplane began revenue service mid-October and initial data supports significant improvements in the operating economics of this aircraft type over our current fleet. We remain in active discussions with Boeing around a reliable delivery schedule. Revenue initiatives: The team delivered a Navitaire win late in the third quarter by restoring functionality around our third bundled product offering. Since going live, we have seen take rates for this offering mirror the rates observed pre-Navitaire launch, resulting in an incremental $1 in ancillary revenue per passenger. Additionally, I am happy to report we are on track to retrofit over 50 of our aircraft with the Allegiant Extra premium product by year end. We record approximately $3 per passenger in incremental ancillary revenue on aircraft equipped with this configuration. Finally, our Allegiant Allways Visa card continues to exceed our expectations. We expect total remuneration from the bank to exceed $140 million in 2024, with continued growth in 2025.

"Lastly we continue to work with our experienced hospitality team alongside our best-in-class advisors to help us optimize the value of the asset and appropriately navigate discussions with potential partners. Sunseeker is an amazing resort that we see meaningful asset value in and are committed to making decisions that align with the best interest of our stakeholders.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress the team is making to restore the earnings potential of our unique model. We are building the foundation to improved financial performance in 2025 and beyond."

Third Quarter 2024 Results and Highlights

Total operating revenue of $562.2M , down 0.6 percent over the prior year Total fixed fee contract revenue of $20.6M , up 15.9 percent year-over-year Total average ancillary fare of $74.02 , up 3.1 percent year-over-year driven by strength in seats, bags, and cobrand

of , down 0.6 percent over the prior year Operating loss, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $17.6M , yielding an adjusted operating margin of (3.1) percent Airline-only operating income, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $0.6M , yielding an airline-only adjusted operating margin of 0.1 percent

of , yielding an adjusted operating margin of (3.1) percent Loss before income tax, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $34.7M , yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of (6.2) percent Airline-only loss before income tax, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $11.0M , yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of (2.0) percent

of , yielding an adjusted pre-tax margin of (6.2) percent Consolidated EBITDA, excluding specials, (1)(2) of $46.3M , yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.2 percent Airline-only EBITDA, excluding specials, (1) of $56.6M , yielding an adjusted airline-only EBITDA margin of 10.3 percent

of , yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.2 percent Airline-only operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges, (2) of 8.89 ¢, up 4.7 percent year-over-year

of 8.89 ¢, up 4.7 percent year-over-year $36.5M in total cobrand credit card remuneration received from Bank of America, up 18.7 percent from the prior year As of September 30, 2024 , we had 535K total Allegiant Allways Rewards Visa cardholders

up 18.7 percent from the prior year Enrolled 448K new Allways Rewards members during the third quarter

during the third quarter Published the 2023 Sustainability Report reaffirming the company's sustainability goals designed to add value both short- and long-term for our stakeholders

reaffirming the company's sustainability goals designed to add value both short- and long-term for our stakeholders Named the number one Best Airline Credit Card and Best Frequent Flyer program in USA TODAY's 10Best 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for the sixth consecutive year

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information and for calculation of per share figures. (2) In 2024 and 2023, we recognized certain expenses as special charges related to Airline activities and damages to Sunseeker Resort. For a listing of these charges see the special charges table in Appendix A of this earnings release. We sometimes refer to all special charges as "specials" in this earnings release.

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

Total available liquidity at September 30, 2024 was $1.1B , which included $804.6M in cash and investments, and $275.0M in undrawn revolving credit facilities

at September 30, 2024 was , which included in cash and investments, and in undrawn revolving credit facilities $17.3M in cash from operations during the third quarter 2024

in during the third quarter 2024 Total debt at September 30, 2024 was $2.2B Net debt at September 30, 2024 was $1.4B

Debt principal payments of $107 .4M during the quarter Year-to-date principal payments of $170.6M , including a total of $60.6M in prepayments related to aircraft-secured facilities during the third quarter

of .4M during the quarter On July 8, 2024 , we suspended our quarterly dividend indefinitely

, we suspended our quarterly dividend indefinitely Air traffic liability at September 30, 2024 was $397.0M

Airline Capital Expenditures

Third quarter capital expenditures of $40.7M , which included $24.3M for aircraft purchases and inductions and other related costs, and $16.4M in other airline capital expenditures

which included for aircraft purchases and inductions and other related costs, and in other airline capital expenditures Third quarter deferred heavy maintenance expenditures were $17.9M

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor

Third quarter occupancy was 31 percent with an average daily rate of $204 (1) per night

per night Estimated property damage related to Hurricane Helene is approximately $2 million , which is reported as a special charge on the third quarter income statement Hurricane Milton impact is currently being assessed and will be reported in the fourth quarter

, which is reported as a special charge on the third quarter income statement

(1) Reported average daily rate excludes resort fee.

Guidance, subject to revision

Certain forward-looking financial information in the following tables is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial figures may be useful to stakeholders, but should not be considered a substitute for GAAP figures. In reliance on the 'unreasonable efforts' exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of SEC Regulation S-K, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided for airline-only loss per share, excluding special charges, consolidated loss per share, excluding special charges, and Sunseeker EBITDA, excluding special charges. The Company is not able to reconcile these Non-GAAP financial figures without unreasonable effort because the special charge adjustments will not be known until the end of the indicated future periods and any range of projected values would be too broad to be meaningful. As a result, this information would not be significant to investors.

Fourth quarter 2024 airline-only guidance













System ASMs - year over year change



~1.5% Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change



~1.5%







Fuel cost per gallon



$ 2.50 Operating margin



6.0% to 8.0% Airline-only earnings (loss) per share, excluding special charges(3)



$0.50 - 1.50







Fourth quarter 2024 consolidated guidance













Consolidated earnings (loss) per share, excluding special charges(3)



$0.00 - $1.00







Full-year 2024 airline-only guidance













System ASMs - year over year change



~0.5% Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change



~0.5%







Interest expense (millions)



$150 to $160 Capitalized interest (1) (millions)



($40) to ($50) Interest income (millions)



$35 to $45







Airline full-year CAPEX





Aircraft-related capital expenditures(2) (millions)



$105 to $125 Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)



$80 to $90 Other airline capital expenditures (millions)



$105 to $115







Recurring principal payments (millions) (full year)



$135 to $145









Full-year 2024 Sunseeker guidance













EBITDA, excluding special charges(3) (4)



($25) to ($30) Business interruption insurance proceeds related to delayed open



Up to $10m Depreciation expense (millions)



~$25 Interest expense (millions)



~$20







Occupancy rate



~35% Average daily rate



~$300





(1) Includes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft. (2) Aircraft-related capital expenditures includes the purchase of aircraft, engines, induction costs, and pre-delivery deposits. This amount excludes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft. Estimated capital expenditures are based on management's best estimate around aircraft deliveries, which differs from our contractual obligations. (3) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure for which no reconciliation to GAAP is provided as described above. (4) Sunseeker EBITDA loss includes management's best estimate for operating losses resulting from hurricane-related cancelled bookings as well as short-term demand weakening as a result of the hurricanes. This loss does not include structural damage to the property from the hurricanes.

Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period







Aircraft - (seats per AC) 3Q24 YE24 Boeing 737-8200 (190 seats) — 1 Airbus A320 (180-186 seats) 75 75 Airbus A320 (177 seats) 13 12 Airbus A319 (156 seats) 34 34 Total 122 122

The table above is provided based on the company's current plans and is subject to change. The numbers include aircraft expected to be in service at the end of each period and exclude aircraft that we expect to take delivery of but not to be placed in service until a subsequent period.

The above plan is management's best estimate and differs from our contractual obligations.

Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, October 30, 2024 to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com . The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in underserved cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future airline and Sunseeker Resort operations, revenue, expenses and earnings, available seat mile growth, expected capital expenditures, the cost of fuel, the timing of aircraft acquisitions and retirements, the number of contracted aircraft to be placed in service in the future, our ability to consummate announced aircraft transactions, timing of collection of insurance proceeds, as well as other information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "guidance," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate", "project", "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These risk factors include, without limitation, the impact of regulatory reviews of Boeing and labor actions on its aircraft delivery schedule, an accident involving, or problems with, our aircraft, public perception of our safety, our reliance on our automated systems, our reliance on Boeing and other third parties to deliver aircraft under contract to us on a timely basis, risk of breach of security of personal data, volatility of fuel costs, labor issues and costs, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals as needed , the effect of economic conditions on leisure travel, debt covenants and balances, the impact of government regulations on the airline industry, the ability to finance aircraft to be acquired, the ability to obtain necessary government approvals to implement the announced alliance with Viva Aerobus and to otherwise prepare to offer international service, terrorist attacks, risks inherent to airlines, our competitive environment, our reliance on third parties who provide facilities or services to us, the impact of the possible loss of key personnel, economic and other conditions in markets in which we operate, the ability to successfully operate Sunseeker Resort, increases in maintenance costs and availability of outside maintenance contractors to perform needed work on our aircraft on a timely basis and at acceptable rates, cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results, and the perceived acceptability of our environmental, social and governance efforts.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Detailed financial information follows:

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change

2024

2023

YoY OPERATING REVENUES:









Passenger $ 488,989

$ 516,251

(5.3) % Third party products 39,423

30,944

27.4 Fixed fee contracts 20,559

17,741

15.9 Resort and other 13,225

423

NM Total operating revenues 562,196

565,359

(0.6) OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salaries and benefits 195,326

163,004

19.8 Aircraft fuel 148,241

167,861

(11.7) Station operations 70,632

64,630

9.3 Depreciation and amortization 63,918

55,816

14.5 Maintenance and repairs 30,278

35,477

(14.7) Sales and marketing 24,869

28,468

(12.6) Aircraft lease rentals 5,920

5,906

0.2 Other 40,563

29,432

37.8 Special charges, net of recoveries 8,790

32,648

(73.1) Total operating expenses 588,537

583,242

0.9 OPERATING LOSS (26,341)

(17,883)

(47.3) OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:









Interest income (10,071)

(12,444)

(19.1) Interest expense 39,065

39,233

(0.4) Capitalized interest (11,923)

(14,888)

(19.9) Other, net 30

135

(77.8) Total other expenses 17,101

12,036

42.1 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (43,442)

(29,919)

(45.2) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (6,653)

(4,853)

(37.1) NET LOSS $ (36,789)

$ (25,066)

(46.8) Loss per share to common shareholders:









Basic ($2.05)

($1.44)

(42.4) Diluted ($2.05)

($1.44)

(42.4) Shares used for computation(1):









Basic 17,913

17,721

1.1 Diluted 17,913

17,721

1.1





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented. NM Not meaningful

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Revenues and Expenses by Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated OPERATING REVENUES:





















Passenger $ 488,989

$ —

$ 488,989

$ 516,251

$ —

$ 516,251 Third party products 39,423

—

39,423

30,944

—

30,944 Fixed fee contracts 20,559

—

20,559

17,741

—

17,741 Resort and other 156

13,069

13,225

423

—

423 Total operating revenues 549,127

13,069

562,196

565,359

—

565,359 OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Salaries and benefits 183,849

11,477

195,326

159,717

3,287

163,004 Aircraft fuel 148,241

—

148,241

167,861

—

167,861 Station operations 70,632

—

70,632

64,630

—

64,630 Depreciation and amortization 56,025

7,893

63,918

55,730

86

55,816 Maintenance and repairs 30,278

—

30,278

35,477

—

35,477 Sales and marketing 23,370

1,499

24,869

27,835

633

28,468 Aircraft lease rentals 5,920

—

5,920

5,906

—

5,906 Other 30,187

10,376

40,563

27,170

2,262

29,432 Special charges, net of recoveries 7,651

1,139

8,790

15,216

17,432

32,648 Total operating expenses 556,153

32,384

588,537

559,542

23,700

583,242 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (7,026)

(19,315)

(26,341)

5,817

(23,700)

(17,883)

Allegiant Travel Company Airline Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent

Change(1)

2024

2023

YoY AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 4,256,249

4,292,031

(0.8) % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,501,532

4,433,767

1.5 Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 12.35 ¢

12.62 ¢

(2.1) Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 3.29 ¢

3.79 ¢

(13.2) Airline special charges per ASM (cents) 0.17 ¢

0.34 ¢

(50.0) Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents) 8.89 ¢

8.49 ¢

4.7 Departures 29,884

29,251

2.2 Block hours 68,453

67,312

1.7 Average stage length (miles) 856

858

(0.2) Average number of operating aircraft during period 124.1

126.8

(2.1) Average block hours per aircraft per day 6.0

5.8

3.4 Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 5,827

5,578

4.5 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 55,190

54,320

1.6 ASMs per gallon of fuel 81.6

81.6

— Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.69

$ 3.09

(12.9) Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 4,195,572

4,234,196

(0.9) Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 3,701,747

3,744,225

(1.1) Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,326,870

4,280,034

1.1 Load factor 85.6 %

87.5 %

(1.9) Departures 28,519

28,040

1.7 Block hours 65,656

64,857

1.2 Average seats per departure 175.9

176.8

(0.5) Yield (cents)(2) 5.88 ¢

6.49 ¢

(9.4) Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 12.21 ¢

12.78 ¢

(4.5) Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 51.92

$ 57.43

(9.6) Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 64.63

$ 64.50

0.2 Average fare - third party products $ 9.40

$ 7.31

28.6 Average fare - total $ 125.95

$ 129.23

(2.5) Average stage length (miles) 863

864

(0.1) Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 52,993

52,491

1.0 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.68

$ 3.07

(12.7) Percent of sales through website during period 92.4 %

95.1 %

(2.7) Other data:









Rental car days sold 322,076

335,542

(4.0) Hotel room nights sold 45,620

54,447

(16.2)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles. (3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent Change

2024

2023

YoY OPERATING REVENUES:









Passenger $ 1,663,423

$ 1,768,274

(5.9) % Third party products 109,924

85,886

28.0 Fixed fee contracts 57,119

43,599

31.0 Resort and other 54,418

1,096

NM Total operating revenues 1,884,884

1,898,855

(0.7) OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salaries and benefits 618,595

499,798

23.8 Aircraft fuel 488,388

520,018

(6.1) Station operations 206,898

192,864

7.3 Depreciation and amortization 193,122

164,430

17.4 Maintenance and repairs 91,286

95,553

(4.5) Sales and marketing 83,266

85,265

(2.3) Aircraft lease rentals 17,653

18,973

(7.0) Other 121,671

91,757

32.6 Special charges, net of recoveries 40,002

19,828

NM Total operating expenses 1,860,881

1,688,486

10.2 OPERATING INCOME 24,003

210,369

(88.6) OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:









Interest income (33,441)

(34,418)

(2.8) Interest expense 118,769

112,707

5.4 Capitalized interest (34,718)

(28,949)

19.9 Other, net 146

185

(21.1) Total other expenses 50,756

49,525

2.5 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (26,753)

160,844

NM INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) (2,745)

41,292

NM NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (24,008)

$ 119,552

NM Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:









Basic ($1.38)

$6.44

NM Diluted ($1.38)

$6.43

NM Shares used for computation(1):









Basic 17,802

17,879

(0.4) Diluted 17,802

17,913

(0.6)





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The basic and diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented. NM Not meaningful

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Revenues and Expenses by Segment (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated

Airline

Sunseeker

Consolidated OPERATING REVENUES:





















Passenger $ 1,663,423

$ —

$ 1,663,423

$ 1,768,274

$ —

$ 1,768,274 Third party products 109,924

—

109,924

85,886

—

85,886 Fixed fee contracts 57,119

—

57,119

43,599

—

43,599 Resort and other 650

53,768

54,418

1,096

—

1,096 Total operating revenues 1,831,116

53,768

1,884,884

1,898,855

—

1,898,855 OPERATING EXPENSES:





















Salaries and benefits 580,775

37,820

618,595

492,205

7,593

499,798 Aircraft fuel 488,388

—

488,388

520,018

—

520,018 Station operations 206,898

—

206,898

192,864

—

192,864 Depreciation and amortization 173,237

19,885

193,122

164,196

234

164,430 Maintenance and repairs 91,286

—

91,286

95,553

—

95,553 Sales and marketing 78,166

5,100

83,266

83,994

1,271

85,265 Aircraft lease rentals 17,653

—

17,653

18,973

—

18,973 Other 87,930

33,741

121,671

84,920

6,837

91,757 Special charges, net of recoveries 42,639

(2,637)

40,002

15,230

4,598

19,828 Total operating expenses 1,766,972

93,909

1,860,881

1,667,953

20,533

1,688,486 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 64,144

(40,141)

24,003

230,902

(20,533)

210,369

Allegiant Travel Company Airline Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent

Change(1)

2024

2023

YoY AIRLINE OPERATING STATISTICS









Total system statistics:









Passengers 12,982,957

13,196,465

(1.6) % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 14,286,712

14,164,936

0.9 Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM)(cents) 12.37 ¢

11.78 ¢

5.0 Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 3.42 ¢

3.67 ¢

(6.8) Airline special charges per ASM (cents) 0.30 ¢

0.11 ¢

NM Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel and special charges (cents) 8.65 ¢

8.00 ¢

8.1 Departures 91,361

90,792

0.6 Block hours 216,844

215,716

0.5 Average stage length (miles) 886

883

0.3 Average number of operating aircraft during period 125.1

124.7

0.3 Average block hours per aircraft per day 6.3

6.3

— Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 5,827

5,578

4.5 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 171,556

170,271

0.8 ASMs per gallon of fuel 83.3

83.2

0.1 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.85

$ 3.05

(6.6) Scheduled service statistics:









Passengers 12,837,860

13,076,015

(1.8) Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 11,693,844

11,947,986

(2.1) Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 13,811,809

13,778,994

0.2 Load factor 84.7 %

86.7 %

(2.0) Departures 87,824

87,800

— Block hours 209,219

209,468

(0.1) Average seats per departure 176.4

176.1

0.2 Yield (cents)(2) 6.93 ¢

7.55 ¢

(8.2) Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 12.84 ¢

13.46 ¢

(4.6) Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 63.10

$ 68.95

(8.5) Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 66.47

$ 66.28

0.3 Average fare - third party products $ 8.56

$ 6.57

30.3 Average fare - total $ 138.13

$ 141.80

(2.6) Average stage length (miles) 891

889

0.2 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 165,728

165,599

0.1 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.85

$ 3.05

(6.6) Percent of sales through website during period 94.0 %

95.3 %

(1.3) Other data:









Rental car days sold 1,051,425

1,081,483

(2.8) Hotel room nights sold 168,751

193,643

(12.9)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change. (2) Defined as scheduled service revenue divided by revenue passenger miles. (3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis. (4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Summary Balance Sheet

Unaudited (millions) September 30, 2024 (unaudited)

December 31, 2023

Percent Change Unrestricted cash and investments









Cash and cash equivalents $ 265.9

$ 143.3

85.6 % Short-term investments 493.4

671.4

(26.5) Long-term investments 45.3

56.0

(19.1) Total unrestricted cash and investments 804.6

870.7

(7.6) Debt









Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs 420.9

439.9

(4.3) Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs 1,767.3

1,819.7

(2.9) Total debt 2,188.2

2,259.6

(3.2) Debt, net of unrestricted cash and investments 1,383.6

1,388.9

(0.4) Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity 1,299.9

1,328.6

(2.2)

EPS Calculation

The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):



Three Months Ended September

30,

Nine Months Ended September

30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Basic:













Net income (loss) $ (36,789)

$ (25,066)

$ (24,008)

$ 119,552 Less income allocated to participating securities —

(452)

(618)

(4,397) Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ (36,789)

$ (25,518)

$ (24,626)

$ 115,155 Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ (2.05)

$ (1.44)

$ (1.38)

$ 6.44 Weighted-average shares outstanding 17,913

17,721

17,802

17,879 Diluted:













Net income (loss) $ (36,789)

$ (25,066)

$ (24,008)

$ 119,552 Less income allocated to participating securities —

(452)

(618)

(4,389) Net income attributable to common stock $ (36,789)

$ (25,518)

$ (24,626)

$ 115,163 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (2.05)

$ (1.44)

$ (1.38)

$ 6.43 Weighted-average shares outstanding(1) 17,913

17,721

17,802

17,879 Dilutive effect of restricted stock —

—

—

238 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under treasury stock method 17,913

17,721

17,802

18,117 Participating securities excluded under two-class method —

—

—

(204) Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under two-class method 17,913

17,721

17,802

17,913





(1) Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Presentation

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

Airline operating expense, airline income (loss) before income taxes, airline net income (loss), and airline diluted earnings (loss) per share all eliminate the effects of non-airline activity as such activity is not reflective of airline operating performance. We also present these airline-only metrics excluding special charges related to aircraft accelerated depreciation on early retirement of certain airframes, a ratification bonus for the new collective bargaining agreement for our flight attendants, and an organizational restructuring of certain administrative personnel. Management believes the exclusion of these special charges enhances comparability of financial information between periods. Airline earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Airline EBITDA") and Airline EBITDA excluding special charges eliminate the effects of non-airline operating activity and other items. As such, all of these are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the presentation of these measures is relevant and useful for investors because it allows them to better gauge the performance of the airline and to compare our results to other airlines.

We also present both operating expense and CASM excluding aircraft fuel expense and excluding the airline special charges listed in the table below. Fuel price volatility impacts the comparability of year over year financial performance as do the airline special charges. We believe the adjustments for fuel expense and airline special charges allow investors to better understand our non-fuel costs and related performance.

We present consolidated operating income, EBITDA, and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries, and airline special charges, to exclude the impact of losses and insurance recoveries incurred primarily as the result of hurricanes and other insured events at Sunseeker and to exclude the airline special charges listed in the table below. Management believes these measures enhance comparability of financial information between periods.

Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA excluding special charges, Airline EBITDA excluding special charges, estimated airline only and consolidated earnings (loss) per share excluding special charges, and Sunseeker estimated EBITDA, as presented in this press release, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We also adjust EBITDA within this release to exclude non-airline activity and special charges. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with this definition may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

We use EBITDA and Airline EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity, and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe these presentations of EBITDA are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and make it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:

EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of these adjusted numbers to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure.

The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating expenses, operating income (loss), income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), and net earnings (loss) per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Special charges (in millions)













Accelerated depreciation on airframes identified for early retirement 4.2

15.2

28.4

15.2 Flight attendant ratification bonus $ —

$ —

10.8

— Organizational restructuring 3.4

—

3.4

— Airline special charges(2) 7.7

15.2

42.6

15.2 Sunseeker special charges, net of recoveries(3) 1.1

17.4

(2.6)

4.6 Consolidated special charges, net of recoveries 8.8

32.6

40.0

19.8



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of consolidated net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share excluding special charges net of recoveries (millions except share and per share amounts)













Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP) $ (36.8)

$ (25.1)

(24.0)

119.6 Plus special charges(2)(3) 8.8

32.6

40.0

19.8 Plus (minus) income tax expense (benefit) (GAAP) (6.7)

(4.9)

(2.7)

41.3 Minus adjusted income tax expense, excluding effect of special charges 1.5

0.7

6.5

46.4 Net income (loss) excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(2)(3) (36.1)

2.0

6.8

134.2 Net (income) allocated to participating securities —

(0.5)

(0.6)

(4.9) Net income (loss) attributable to common stock excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(2)(3) (36.1)

1.5

6.2

129.3















Diluted shares used for computation (thousands) 17,913

17,721

17,802

17,913















Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported (GAAP) $ (2.05)

$ (1.44)

$ (1.38)

$ 6.43 Diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding special charges net of recoveries(1)(2)(3) $ (2.02)

$ 0.09

$ 0.35

$ 7.22



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of airline net income (loss) excluding special charges and airline earnings (loss) per share excluding special charges (millions except share and per share amounts)













Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP) $ (36.8)

$ (25.1)

$ (24.0)

$ 119.6 Plus non-airline loss before taxes 24.8

22.6

56.1

21.0 Plus airline special charges(2) 7.7

15.2

42.6

15.2 Plus (minus) income tax expense (benefit) (GAAP) (6.7)

(4.9)

(2.7)

41.3 Minus (plus) airline adjusted income tax expense, excluding effect of special charges (2.2)

1.9

20.1

48.3 Airline net income, excluding special charges(1)(2) (8.8)

5.9

51.9

148.8















Airline net income allocated to participating securities excluding special charges —

(0.5)

(1.4)

(5.5) Airline net income (loss) attributable to common stock excluding special charges(1)(2) (8.8)

5.4

50.5

143.3















Diluted shares used for computation (thousands) 17,913

17,721

17,802

17,913















Diluted earnings per share as reported (GAAP) $ (2.05)

$ (1.44)

$ (1.38)

$ 6.43 Diluted airline earnings (loss) per share excluding special charges(1)(2) $ (0.49)

$ 0.31

$ 2.83

$ 8.00



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of airline operating expense, operating income, and income (loss) before income taxes excluding special charges (millions)













Operating expense as reported (GAAP) $ 588.5

$ 583.2

$ 1,860.9

$ 1,688.5 Non-airline operating expense 32.4

23.7

93.9

20.5 Airline operating expense 556.2

559.5

1,767.0

1,668.0 Airline special charges(2) 7.7

15.2

42.6

15.2 Airline operating expense, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 548.5

$ 544.3

$ 1,724.3

$ 1,652.8















Operating income (loss) as reported (GAAP) $ (26.3)

$ (17.9)

$ 24.0

$ 210.4 Plus non-airline operating loss 19.3

23.7

40.1

20.5 Plus airline special charges(2) 7.7

15.2

42.6

15.2 Airline operating income, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 0.6

$ 21.0

$ 106.8

$ 246.1 Airline operating margin, excluding special charges(2) 0.1 %

3.7 %

5.8 %

13.0 %















Income (loss) before income taxes as reported (GAAP) $ (43.4)

$ (29.9)

$ (26.8)

$ 160.8 Plus non-airline loss before income taxes 24.8

22.6

56.1

21.0 Plus airline special charges(2) 7.7

15.2

42.6

15.2 Airline income (loss) before income taxes, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ (11.0)

$ 7.9

$ 72.0

$ 197.0



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of operating income (loss) excluding special charges (millions)













Operating income (loss) as reported (GAAP) $ (26.3)

$ (17.9)

$ 24.0

$ 210.4 Special charges 8.8

32.6

40.0

19.8 Operating income (loss), excluding special charges(1)(2)(3) $ (17.6)

$ 14.7

$ 64.0

$ 230.2



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of airline operating CASM excluding fuel and special charges (millions)













Consolidated operating expense (GAAP) $ 588.5

$ 583.2

$ 1,860.9

$ 1,688.5 Less fuel expense 148.2

167.9

488.4

520.0 Less non-airline operating expense 32.4

23.7

93.9

20.5 Less airline special charges(2) 7.7

15.2

42.6

15.2 Total airline operating expense less fuel and airline special charges(1)(2) $ 400.3

$ 376.4

$ 1,235.9

$ 1,132.8















System available seat miles (millions) 4,501.5

4,433.8

14,286.7

14,164.9 Cost per available seat mile (cents) 13.07

13.15

13.03

11.92 Airline-only cost per available seat mile (cents) 12.35

12.62

12.37

11.78 Airline-only cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and airline special charges (cents)(2) 8.89

8.49

8.65

8.00



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated EBITDA excluding special charges (millions)













Net income (loss) as reported (GAAP) $ (36.8)

$ (25.1)

$ (24.0)

$ 119.6 Interest expense, net 17.1

11.9

50.6

49.3 Income tax expense (benefit) (6.7)

(4.9)

(2.7)

41.3 Depreciation and amortization 63.9

55.8

193.1

164.4 Consolidated EBITDA(1) $ 37.5

$ 37.7

$ 217.0

$ 374.6 Special charges 8.8

32.6

40.0

19.8 Consolidated EBITDA, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 46.3

$ 70.3

$ 257.0

$ 394.4















Airline EBITDA excluding special charges (millions)













Income (loss) before taxes as reported (GAAP) $ (43.4)

$ (29.9)

$ (26.8)

$ 160.8 Plus non-airline loss before taxes 24.8

22.6

56.1

21.0 Plus airline special charges(2) 7.7

15.2

42.6

15.2 Airline income (loss) before taxes, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ (11.0)

$ 7.9

$ 72.0

$ 197.0 Airline interest expense, net 11.6

13.0

34.6

48.8 Airline depreciation and amortization 56.0

55.7

173.2

164.2 Airline EBITDA, excluding special charges(1)(2) $ 56.6

$ 76.6

$ 279.9

$ 410.2





(1) Denotes non-GAAP figure. (2) In 2024 and 2023, we recognized special charges for aircraft accelerated depreciation related to our revised fleet plan. Additionally in 2024, we recognized charges for a ratification bonus paid to flight attendants in connection with our new collective bargaining agreement and an organizational restructuring of certain administrative personnel. The accelerated depreciation, ratification bonus, and restructuring expenses are sometimes referred to as "airline special charges." (3) In 2024 and 2023, we recognized as special charges the full amount of estimated property damage to Sunseeker Resort due to weather and other insured events less the amount of recognized insurance recoveries through the end of the applicable period (sometimes referred to as "Sunseeker special charges"). * Note that amounts may not recalculate due to rounding

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company