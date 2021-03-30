Allegion Expands Partnership With CBORD to Support Contactless Mobile IDs on Android Devices For Higher Education Campuses

CARMEL, Ind., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion U.S., a leading provider of security products and solutions including Schlage readers and locks, together with CBORD , a leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced today that they have expanded their offerings and now provide on-campus mobile credential solutions on Android™ phones. Students, faculty and staff on participating campuses can now use their Android phones to conveniently, safely and securely access campus buildings and make purchases through Google Pay, while the universities benefit from operational efficiencies.

Allegion and CBORD first launched contactless mobile IDs for campuses in August 2019, for Apple devices. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, University of Vermont and University of San Francisco were among the first schools to leverage the solution. The solution was well-received and will be extended to Android phones on more campuses throughout this year to reach an even larger population.

"COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of and demand for contactless solutions across the campus population. With many campuses looking to reopen for in-person classes this fall, having a contact-free solution became paramount to ensure a safe reopening," said Jeff Koziol, business development manager of campus software partners at Allegion. "Campus security directors can now offer students and faculty assurance that they can come back to campus safely, with contactless access in place to reduce touchpoints and trace outbreaks, while adding convenience."

Once the CBORD credential is provisioned, users simply present their device to NFC-enabled readers to pay for food, vending or laundry, or access exterior and interior doors at campus buildings and residence halls. Schlage readers and locks also support the Transact NFC Android and the Apple iOS NFC mobile credentials. CBORD and Transact's Mobile Credentials for Google Pay leverage NXP Semiconductor's secure MIFARE 2GO cloud service, which enables use of the credentials on all compatible Android NFC-enabled phones.

"Campus credentials in the mobile wallet continue to reinvent and enhance the student experience," said Larry Delaney, vice president of strategic alliances at CBORD. "The ability to issue student IDs and access privileges prior to students returning to campus is yet another example of modern convenience and improved efficiency that mobile credentials provide."

Additional benefits for further convenience and interoperability include that:

They are wallet-based —the credentials make the transition seamless, as the campus population already tends to utilize digital wallets

—which helps the campus population avoid lines to traditional university card offices, which is critical as traffic is an area of concern during this pandemic They are protected by two-factor authentication—the solution allows students to request two-factor authentication by leveraging the pin pad or biometrics already present on their phone. The credentials can be remotely deactivated by the student or university, for added security

This extended offering is the next wave in Allegion's pursuit to work with other leading providers in the industry for digital credential rollout in universities. To learn more about Allegion and its expansion of campus mobile credentials to Android phones, visit us.allegion.com . Android and Google Pay are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About CBORD

CBORD powers technology solutions for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses enabling users to create optimal experiences for their students, patients, employees and residents. Guided by customer-centric development and support, CBORD has pioneered software for dining operations, nutrition analysis, security, card systems and housing for over forty years. CBORD operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (ROP), a diversified technology company with annual revenues of $5.4 billion. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Roper is a component of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 Indexes. Discover more solutions for colleges and universities on CBORD's website .

