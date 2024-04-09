LINKING SECURITY: ALLEGION US FEATURES INTEROPERABILITY, MOBILE CREDENTIALS, SCHLAGE XE360™ AND SERVICES AT ISC WEST

Allegion addresses the challenges of modern security with innovative products and services that link the world to seamless and secure access

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security solutions, technology and services, will be exhibiting and demonstrating new interoperable electronic access control technologies and software at the ISC West 2024 (booth # 20055), the security industry's most comprehensive and converged trade show occurring from April 9-12, 2024, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

"At Allegion, we're committed to innovation that links the world to seamless and secure access in the places we live, learn, work and connect," says Mark Casey, Vice President of national electronic sales at Allegion. "We take pride in connecting our customers to top-tier partners in the industry, the most advanced hardware and mobile credentials and the most interoperable technology platforms. Our goal is to provide the best access control solutions to make others' lives easier and safer, and we're excited to have the opportunity to showcase that at ISC West this year."

Allegion's commitment to being the partner of choice is rooted in being able to serve customers holistically – from design and collaboration tools to hardware, software and the technology relationships that ultimately give customers the freedom of choice. Through the Allegion Alliance Network, Allegion develops collaborative relationships with other companies to provide a broader range of products and services. In addition, participation with Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and the FiRA consortium provides cutting-edge, cross-industry collaboration with a focus on solving for end-user needs. And collaboration with leading companies like SwiftConnect provides customers with accelerated adoption of NFC access control and seamless access experiences.

Allegion, with its four SIA Power 100 honorees, will be connecting with attendees and showcasing its latest products and solutions, including:

Schlage ® NDE and LE mobile enabled wireless locks with Si option: Winner of Securityinfowatch's Reader's Choice Awards, these interoperable solutions are ideal for customers using HID iCLASS ® , iCLASS SE ® , Seos ® smart or NFC mobile credentials, including those using HID iCLASS Standard or Elite Keys, who want to extend access control further into their buildings using Schlage intelligent wireless locks. This new option gives security directors and facility managers the power to leverage their existing credential investment and choose the solution that fits the needs of their sites, furthering Allegion's commitment to being open, interoperable and flexible.

Winner of Securityinfowatch's Reader's Choice Awards, these interoperable solutions are ideal for customers using HID iCLASS , iCLASS SE , Seos smart or NFC mobile credentials, including those using HID iCLASS Standard or Elite Keys, who want to extend access control further into their buildings using Schlage intelligent wireless locks. This new option gives security directors and facility managers the power to leverage their existing credential investment and choose the solution that fits the needs of their sites, furthering Allegion's commitment to being open, interoperable and flexible. Schlage XE360 : Building on the innovation of Schlage electronic locks, the recently launched XE360™ Series is the next generation of wireless electronic lock from Schlage made to fit the needs of a wide range of common area openings. Its sleek design offers customers a solution that looks as good as it performs – at an affordable price point. The Schlage XE360™ series presents multifamily property owners and managers a unique opportunity to increase operational efficiencies, drive revenue and enhance renter acquisition and retention.

Building on the innovation of Schlage electronic locks, the recently launched XE360™ Series is the next generation of wireless electronic lock from Schlage made to fit the needs of a wide range of common area openings. Its sleek design offers customers a solution that looks as good as it performs – at an affordable price point. The Schlage XE360™ series presents multifamily property owners and managers a unique opportunity to increase operational efficiencies, drive revenue and enhance renter acquisition and retention. Student ID : With Schlage Mobile Student ID, students can add their student ID to Apple or Google Wallet to access their residence hall, purchase food and gain access to the big game, all with the tap of their phone or watch. Campuses enjoy other benefits such as increased security, a reduction in card fraud and operational efficiency. Issuing credentials is fast and easy; plus, they are distributed virtually, making student provisioning convenient and contactless.

: With Schlage Mobile Student ID, students can add their student ID to Apple or Google Wallet to access their residence hall, purchase food and gain access to the big game, all with the tap of their phone or watch. Campuses enjoy other benefits such as increased security, a reduction in card and operational efficiency. Issuing credentials is fast and easy; plus, they are distributed virtually, making student provisioning convenient and contactless. Employee Badge : With wallet-based Schlage employee badge, users can seamlessly access office buildings and other workplace amenities with a tap of their phone or watch - no need to unlock their device or open an app. Issuing employee badge credentials is easy, secure and virtual for contactless employee provisioning.

: With wallet-based Schlage employee badge, users can seamlessly access office buildings and other workplace amenities with a tap of their phone or watch - no need to unlock their device or open an app. Issuing employee badge credentials is easy, secure and virtual for contactless employee provisioning. Overtur : Overtur™ is a cloud-based solution from Allegion that enables project teams to work together on the design, construction and management of door security and openings from any location. It offers a central hub to store, update and verify door hardware specifications and choices, with seamless integration with leading industry tools. Overtur also has features like Installation Status, Punch List and Site Survey that make it easier to collect and organize onsite data in one place, reducing the reliance on paper and manual processes.

: Overtur™ is a cloud-based solution from Allegion that enables project teams to work together on the design, construction and management of door security and openings from any location. It offers a central hub to store, update and verify door hardware specifications and choices, with seamless integration with leading industry tools. Overtur also has features like Installation Status, Punch List and Site Survey that make it easier to collect and organize onsite data in one place, reducing the reliance on paper and manual processes. Zentra : Zentra™ is redefining security with a seamless solution designed to solve the everyday problems of multifamily property access. Property owners and managers can run operations efficiently on one single access system, while providing their residents with a seamless security solution across the property.

Zentra™ is redefining security with a seamless solution designed to solve the everyday problems of multifamily property access. Property owners and managers can run operations efficiently on one single access system, while providing their residents with a seamless security solution across the property. Patented Schlage Indication Trims: With some of the largest windows on the market and patented 180-degree views, Schlage's new indication trims provide enhanced lock status visibility, allowing for quick confirmation that doors are securely locked from various positions in the room. Nowhere else is there a greater need for this than in K-12 and higher education settings. The new line of Schlage Indication Solutions builds upon Allegion's indication product portfolio, including Von Duprin security indicators, that were designed for high-occupancy areas.

Show attendees are also encouraged to join Allegion experts at the following events:

Accelerated Learning Through Gaming : This education session will teach security professionals how to incorporate immersive gamification into their educational trainings to improve content retention and the student's learning experience. The event takes place in the Career Zone on Thursday, April 11 , from 1-2 p.m. PT .

This education session will teach security professionals how to incorporate immersive gamification into their educational trainings to improve content retention and the student's learning experience. The event takes place in the Career Zone on , from . Mission 500 Security 5K Run/ 2K Walk: Join Allegion team members in a race for a cause on Thursday, April 11 , from 7:30-8:30 a.m. PT . Mission 500 is a nonprofit organization that works closely with the security industry to serve the needs of children and communities in crisis in the United States . Funds raised will be used to benefit children in need across the country.

Additionally, show attendees can stop by the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) booth #10141 to learn more about Allegion's efforts alongside PASS to improve school safety and security. Attendees can speak with on-the-floor experts to learn about how to help schools implement PASS Guidelines and avoid critical security mistakes.

Security professionals who will not be attending the show in person this year can utilize Allegion's online resources including the Changing Face of School Security Podcast and a wide array of Virtual Trainings.

For more information, please visit us.allegion.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

SOURCE Allegion US