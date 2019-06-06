Allegion Releases Overtur™ Mobile, Empowering Professionals To Stay Connected For Improved Project Collaboration

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 2019 AIA Conference on Architecture, Allegion (Booth #6920), a leading provider of security products and solutions, announced the debut of its Overtur™ Mobile application. The new mobile-friendly solution expands upon Allegion's Overtur™ platform to simplify the design, construction and management of openings through improved communication, collaboration and efficiency.

The powerful Overtur Mobile application provides architects, construction teams, integrators, building owners and design professionals the freedom and flexibility to connect to door hardware data and collaborate with colleagues while in the field or away from their traditional work station. The mobile application ensures all project collaborators have the ability to remain connected to the project at-hand—regardless of whether or not they are onsite. Overtur Mobile runs on iOS and Android-powered phones and tablets.

"We live in a world of constant connectivity, where having access to project data and information at any time can be crucial. An extension of the Overtur platform, Overtur Mobile ensures project participants have access to shared data and information at any time, and with efficient tools to help boost productivity and efficiency," said Shawn Foster, construction lead for Overtur.

Overtur Mobile provides users with the enhanced tools to:

Review and edit project details

Add and remove collaborators

Email collaborators

Transfer ownership of a project

View project files

Create punch lists

Overtur Mobile features a Punch List tool that allows users to easily select and create a project punch list for openings and hardware from the job site. After downloading the plans and hardware sets, users can accept or flag an opening or the door hardware itself. They may also add notes, take photos, attach photos from their library or add a voice memo. Once completed, Overtur Mobile synchronizes the field data back to the Overtur platform for collaboration, reporting and administration.

"I punched down a building with more than 1,300 openings in just two days. When previously using other tools, I would need to write down issues, take photos and then return to the office to write a report and match-up photos. With Overtur Mobile, I had the hardware available at my fingertips—I was able to pass and flag items as I went, and photos were automatically connected to the opening. I didn't have to write a report; I generated it directly from Overtur, saving me and my client hours of time," said Joe Cross, AHC, hardware consultant at Allegion.

"I believe tools like this can be a game changer for our teams in terms of practical gains in productivity," says Rachel Riopel, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, digital design principal at HDR. "With the number of applications that are trying to be everything to everyone for all workflows, I appreciate that the Overtur mobile app is purpose-built and has a clean, simple and intuitive interface. Any tool that focuses on minimizing the static inherent in being mobile and can improve information transfer both in terms of efficiency and accuracy, is one that I'm interested in having in our digital toolkit."

Overtur Mobile is now available in the Apple and Google Play Stores, and can be accessed via phones or tablets using either an iOS or Android operating system.

For more information on Overtur Mobile, or to take part in a live demonstration, visit Allegion at AIA Booth #6920, view this video or go to www.discover-overtur.allegion.com to learn more.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

