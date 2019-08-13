Allegion Supports Contactless Student IDs For Higher Education Campuses

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion, a leading provider of security products and solutions, announced today that the Schlage® AD electronic locks, NDE networked wireless locks, LE networked wireless locks and MT multi-technology readers now support contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet. Allegion worked with CBORD and Apple to enable a mobile credential leveraging the industry-leading global standard NXP DESFire EV1 security technology to provide higher education campuses with an easy-to-implement solution for the enablement of contactless student IDs for iPhone and Apple Watch. The University of Tennessee, University of Vermont and University of San Francisco are among the first schools to leverage the solution.

"A recent study from The Center for Generational Kinetics found that 95 percent of Gen Z owns a smartphone and being connected is their norm. Because of this, universities are tasked with meeting student preferences while also ensuring campus security," said Jeff Koziol, Allegion business development manager, campus software partner. "Allegion is proud to expand its product features to provide higher education campuses seamless yet flexible security solutions, and an improved mobile access experience for students and faculty members alike."

Having contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet makes it easier and more convenient for students and faculty to access buildings like residence halls or the library, as well as make payments on and around campus for coffee, laundry and other purchases with iPhone and Apple Watch. Universities can remotely issue credentials over-the-air, and those credentials are protected by two-factor authentication and can be remotely deactivated by the student or university.

"As an institution that values innovation, it's important to us that we are always adapting to the way students use technology to enhance the campus experience," said Chris Cimino, senior vice chancellor for finance and administration. "Being able to access your VolCard on your iPhone is one of the many ways UT is continuously improving to meet expectations for a modern campus."

MIFARE DESFire EV1 technology, supported by Allegion in this program, is the widely accepted open global standard and one of the top solutions in contactless credentials. By leveraging Allegion and CBORD's solution with DESFire, higher education campuses are now able to take advantage of an open architecture and work with various manufacturers without being locked into a siloed proprietary solution.

This new capability is compatible with the following Schlage commercial solutions:

AD electronic locks —Schlage AD-400 wireless locks were designed to reduce installation costs on interior access-controlled doors, such as student rooms, faculty offices, classrooms and lab spaces, while offering the adaptability to support future evolutions in technology. The AD-400 and AD-300 wired locks are available in cylindrical, mortise, mortise deadbolt and exit trim chassis options, and they integrate into popular physical electronic access control systems (PACS).

—Schlage AD-400 wireless locks were designed to reduce installation costs on interior access-controlled doors, such as student rooms, faculty offices, classrooms and lab spaces, while offering the adaptability to support future evolutions in technology. The AD-400 and AD-300 wired locks are available in cylindrical, mortise, mortise deadbolt and exit trim chassis options, and they integrate into popular physical electronic access control systems (PACS). NDE networked wireless cylindrical locks —NDE wireless locks integrate into popular electronic access control systems from PACS providers to bring the benefits of electronic access control deeper into university buildings. NDE packages the cylindrical lock, credential reader and access control sensors together in to a small footprint that is both easy to install on university campuses and affordable.

—NDE wireless locks integrate into popular electronic access control systems from PACS providers to bring the benefits of electronic access control deeper into university buildings. NDE packages the cylindrical lock, credential reader and access control sensors together in to a small footprint that is both easy to install on university campuses and affordable. LE networked wireless mortise locks —The LE design packages the mortise lock, credential reader and access control sensors together into a small footprint that is both elegant and affordable. They feature two sleek trim options with broad range of decorative lever choices to match the style of any residence hall.

—The LE design packages the mortise lock, credential reader and access control sensors together into a small footprint that is both elegant and affordable. They feature two sleek trim options with broad range of decorative lever choices to match the style of any residence hall. MT Multi-Technology readers—Schlage MT multi-technology readers are designed to simplify university access control solutions and allow a transition from proximity or magnetic stripe (on a physical student ID) to more secure, encrypted smart card technology or mobile credentials in the Apple Wallet.

This extended offering is the next wave in Allegion's pursuit to work with other providers in the industry for digital credential rollout in universities. Recently, the company announced its collaboration with Transact to enable contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet through Schlage's AD Series Locks at Mercer University.

For more information, visit http://allegionmobilecampus.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

SOURCE Allegion US

Related Links

https://us.allegion.com/

