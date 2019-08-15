Allegion Unveils Schlage Control™ Mobile Enabled Smart Locks With Bluetooth Mobile Credential Compatibility For Multifamily Market

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion, a leading provider of security products and solutions, introduced today the Schlage Control™ mobile enabled smart locks with Bluetooth mobile credential compatibility for multifamily properties. Kastle Systems and STRATIS, two independent multifamily ecosystem providers, are the first to have completed their integration to this new platform. This improvement was designed to meet the rising demand of today's mobile economy while enhancing the experience for multifamily community residents, property managers and building service staff through seamless mobile access.

Schlage Control™ mobile enabled smart locks are designed with security and open integration capabilities in mind. The design allows for flexible compatibility, ultimately enabling property managers freedom of choice in selecting third-party access management software that best suits their need—whether it be a smart apartment solution in addition to standard access control through STRATIS, or a complete managed solution for their security platform through Kastle. Regardless of the selected solution, Schlage Control mobile enabled smart locks empower property managers to differentiate by offering a convenient and efficient way for authorized guests to unlock resident unit doors.

"With the average American spending almost four hours a day on mobile devices, on-demand control has become an expectation," said Robert Gaulden, director of technology alliances, multifamily at Allegion. "For the mobile-minded multifamily resident, we saw an opportunity to introduce the option for a solution that would enable simplified visitor access, scheduling maintenance and granting entry for services including grocery delivery and pet sitting. Not only does this create convenience for consumers, but it helps property managers more efficiently handle some of their biggest pain-points, including package management, credential management and enabling other concierge-level amenities."

Schlage Control™ mobile enabled smart locks benefit both property managers and residents in a variety of ways, including:

Property Managers

Property differentiation, offering residents the convenience and efficiency that comes with Bluetooth mobile credential compatibility

Open architecture design, giving properties the freedom to choose the physical access control software (PACS) provider that best fits their needs

Increased visibility with audit trail reports for up to 1,000 events

Eliminated cost and increased efficiency of issuing mobile credentials versus the hassle of managing physical keys

Residents

Convenience of using a smartphone and/or smart credential to gain access throughout their community

Eliminated hassle of carrying multiple keys

"Not only does this collaboration with Allegion support the acceleration of smart lock and mobile credential adoption in the short term, it also supports our long-term vision to deliver complete frictionless access to the multifamily space, solving for security and convenience for the resident and operating efficiencies and resident differentiation for the property management team," said Haniel Lynn, CEO at Kastle.

This enhancement is part of the next wave in Allegion's mission to work with leading players in the industry to spearhead smart lock and mobile access adoption, making seamless security the new standard. Schlage Control™ mobile enabled smart locks with Bluetooth mobile credential compatibility are the first release in a full portfolio of mobile enabled solutions to be launched this year.

"We partnered with Schlage, the most trusted name in electronic access, to integrate with our platform for a smart, connected access solution," said Felicite Moorman, CEO of STRATIS. "The mobile phone is already a central piece of most people's lives, and delivering the mobile Sidewalk to Sofa™ solution with Schlage remains an essential part of our offering for residents and guests, property managers, maintenance, vendors and other stakeholders."

For more information, visit us.allegion.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the security industry since 1972 with advanced managed security solutions and services, protecting the who's who of commercial real estate and multifamily communities. Named the Systems Integrator of the Year for outstanding innovation and customer experience by SDM, the industry's leading trade publication, Kastle protects more than 2 million people across 10,000+ locations globally. Kastle's state-of-the-art security solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management, identity management, ,mobile access applications, and security monitoring, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is consistently ranked the #1 Security Provider in DC by the Washington Business Journal and is on CIOReview's 2018 List of Top 10 Physical Security Providers. Kastle also has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Sydney, Australia. The Kastle Systems International family of security brands includes Kastle Systems, Mutual Security Services, Stat Land Security Services, CheckVideo and Urban Alarm. For more, visit www.kastle.com.

About STRATIS

STRATIS is an Inc. 5000 "Fastest Growing Company in America" and an Entrepreneur 360 "Best Company in America." STRATIS enables smart apartments and intelligent buildings and is the only SOC2 compliant platform purpose built for the complexities of multifamily and student housing. STRATIS is currently expanding that IoT Platform to enable access, energy, and automation management and control in hospitality, small to mid size commercial, retail, agriculture, and campus housing. Headquartered in Philadelphia in North America, and Tokyo in Asia, STRATIS has installed in over 300,000 apartments across the U.S. and tens of thousands internationally. STRATIS launches its Platform in the United Kingdom this year, and has rapid expansion plans for the European Union and further in Asia, embracing strategic partnerships in each location to offer best in class installation and support. To get more information visit: STRATISIoT.com.

SOURCE Allegion US

Related Links

http://www.allegion.com

