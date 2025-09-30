HANOVER, Md., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegis Global Solutions, the global leader in workforce solutions, was named a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Services Procurement / Statement of Work (SOW) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This marks the eighth consecutive year Allegis Global Solutions has earned this distinction on Everest Group's assessment, which measures providers' market success, vision and delivery capabilities.

Allegis Global Solutions Earns Eighth Consecutive Leader and Star Performer Recognition on Everest Group’s 2025 Services Procurement and Statement of Work PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Everest Group's annual report assesses providers across seven key dimensions: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. The Leader designation acknowledges services procurement providers that deliver significant impact and exceptional quality, and the Star Performer recognition is awarded to organizations demonstrating outstanding success and growth year-over-year.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as both a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Services Procurement / SOW PEAK Matrix Assessment," said President Steve Schumacher. "Receiving this distinction every year since the assessment's launch in 2018 is a testament to our unwavering dedication, innovative spirit and the collective expertise of our teams. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the future of services procurement, delivering transformative value for our clients and setting new standards for excellence in our industry."

Allegis Global Solutions was designated as a Leader and Star Performer following an evaluation of its strategic vision, operational capabilities and market impact, with particular emphasis on the value provided to its clients.

"Allegis Global Solutions continues to expand its services procurement expertise, delivering comprehensive coverage across major spend categories and geographies," said Krishna Charan, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its expansion across the full source-to-pay lifecycle – enabled by a CoE and Procurement-as-a-Service model, and strengthened through investments in advanced triage tools, AI-enabled SOW workflows, and gen AI–driven analytics – has reinforced its positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on the Everest Group's Services Procurement / SOW PEAK Matrix® 2025."

Key factors contributing to Allegis Global Solutions earning this recognition include:

Integrating AI and automation into procurement services to enhance efficiency, accuracy and decision-making processes

Enhancing its Acumen® Intelligent Workforce Platform, including guided intake for FTE, staff augmentation, SOW and freelance channels

Incorporating AI into SOW workflows for triage and supplier benchmarking use cases

Expanding its services procurement capabilities throughout the source-to-pay cycle, emphasizing structured delivery

Implementing a Procurement-as-a-Service (PaaS) model encompassing diagnostics, classification, sourcing and performance management

Everest Group's recognition follows other accolades Allegis Global Solutions has earned within the last year, including Leader and Star Performer status on Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of RPO Award for Service Excellence, ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of HR Services Award for Service Excellence and Leader and Star Performer status on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 – North America.

For more information about Allegis Global Solutions' industry-leading products and services, visit www.allegisglobalsolutions.com

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

