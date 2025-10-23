Allegis Global Solutions Named UiPath AI25 Award Winner

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegis Global Solutions, the leading provider of global workforce solutions, has been named a UiPath AI25 Award winner. The annual award program identifies the 25 most innovative UiPath customers ushering in the new era of automation – agentic automation – to reach never-before-seen levels of productivity. Allegis Global Solutions was recognized for its leadership at UiPath FUSION, UiPath's annual industry conference featuring leading AI and agentic automation experts, on September 30.

The AI25 Awards celebrate UiPath customers that best showcase the power of agentic automation to redefine what's possible, not just in business, but how we work and live. These organizations have harnessed agentic automation to transform end-to-end processes, blending the strengths of agents, people and robots. The impact is profound: managers gain more space to mentor, doctors devote more time to care for patients, developers fine-tune their work, engineers gain the freedom to innovate, and customers enjoy the seamless, personalized experience they expect. The 25 winners were selected by an external panel of expert judges for effectively articulating the business drivers, implementation strategies and measurable results of their UiPath solutions.

"We are truly grateful to have received the UiPath AI25 Award. Achieving this honor in just over 12 months since we began implementing the UiPath platform is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the collaborative support of our partners," said Tom Jewett, Vice President, Strategy & Integration Office. "Leveraging an orchestration layer like UiPath has allowed Allegis Global Solutions to deliver our services to clients with greater agility, scale and efficiency, and empower our teams to pursue higher-value work."

Allegis Global Solutions was awarded the AI25 Award for a use case transforming traditional process automation in our invoicing remittance process to an agentic AI solution to dramatically improve speed and reliability. By harnessing the combined power of AI agents, agentic orchestration, robots and the human enterprise, we now have a solution that is scalable and adaptable.

"This year's winners prove the transformative power of AI and agentic automation," said Graham Sheldon, chief product officer at UiPath and executive sponsor for the AI25 Awards. "They're solving critical business challenges and delivering real ROI. We're proud to celebrate their success and to continue helping every customer capture the full value of AI and agentic automation."

Award recipients were formally recognized for their innovative achievements at this year's annual UiPath conference. During the event, a featured discussion on theCUBE highlighted how Allegis Global Solutions' adoption of the UiPath platform reduced onboarding times, minimized manual effort and enabled teams to dedicate more attention to strategic initiatives — demonstrating measured business impact and organizational change.

