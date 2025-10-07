Allegis Global Solutions recognized on HRO Today’s 2025 RPO Baker’s Dozen list.

HANOVER, Md., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegis Global Solutions, the leading provider of global workforce solutions, has been recognized on the 2025 HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). As the longest-standing customer satisfaction survey in the RPO industry, the HRO Today Baker's Dozen List, ranks providers based on a range of factors including breadth of service, size of deals and quality of service. Allegis Global Solutions was named seventh on the Overall Enterprise RPO Leader list and third on the Overall Healthcare RPO Leader list.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader on HRO Today's 2025 RPO Baker's Dozen list," said Cory Hansen, vice president for Allegis Global Solutions North America. "This distinction reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering adaptive, high-quality workforce solutions that help organizations reimagine talent acquisition."

As a dedicated talent acquisition partner, Allegis Global Solutions empowers organizations to transform their recruitment strategies through flexible and scalable RPO solutions. By fully or partially outsourcing the recruitment function, Allegis Global Solutions seamlessly adapts to changing resource needs and demand, ensuring consistent delivery and exceptional quality.

"Allegis Global Solutions is being recognized for its unwavering commitment for putting customers first and delivering exceptional support at every touchpoint," said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today. "By combining industry-leading expertise with cutting-edge solutions, Allegis Global Solutions provides the talent and technology businesses need to scale, innovate and stay ahead."

This recognition comes on the heels of multiple other industry recognitions acknowledging Allegis Global Solutions' performance in the RPO space, including ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of RPO Award for Service Excellence and Leader status on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 – North America.

