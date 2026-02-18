Award-Winning Firms Achieve 60% Higher Net Promoter® Scores Than Industry Average

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegis Global Solutions, the leading global workforce solutions provider, announced today that it has won the Best of HR Services Award for providing superior service to its clients. ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by clients.

Allegis Global Solutions Wins ClearlyRated’s 2026 Best of HR Services Award for Service Excellence

On average, clients of Best of HR Services Award winners who participated in 2026 are 40% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. Allegis Global Solutions received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73.8% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 55%.

"Receiving this award underscores our deep dedication to delivering outstanding service, built on transparency and robust client feedback," said Steve Schumacher, president of Allegis Global Solutions. "We consistently engage with our clients at every level – from executive strategic reviews to frontline operational feedback – to gain a clear understanding of their priorities, allowing us to anticipate their needs, exceed expectations and deliver meaningful results."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of HR Services Award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of HR Services, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

This is the third year in a row that Allegis Global Solutions was recognized by ClearlyRated with the Best of HR Services Award.

About Allegis Global Solutions

As the global leader in workforce solutions, Allegis Global Solutions helps companies transform their people into a competitive advantage. With services in 100+ countries, our teams design workforces built for impact by delivering comprehensive workforce solutions through the powerful combination of QuantumWork Advisory's research, advisory and transformation expertise and AGS Managed Services' award-winning execution capabilities in managed service provider (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), services procurement and direct sourcing. Allegis Global Solutions is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at www.allegisglobalsolutions.com and follow Allegis-Global-Solutions on LinkedIn.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of HR Services™

ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award recognizes outsourced HR providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace and provides prospective clients with an added layer of assurance as they vet outsourced HR firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com — an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE Allegis Group, Inc.