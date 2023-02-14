Allego Celebrates Record-Breaking Year of Customer Growth and Industry Recognition

Feb 14, 2023, 08:05 ET
Sales Enablement platform provider finishes 2022 with record quarter and recognition as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced a record Q4 2022, celebrating new customers, industry recognition, and platform innovation. With a strong renewal, 75% expansion growth in Q4 2022 alone, and over 40% increase in users on the platform, Allego continues to see demand for its platform from leading organizations across industries and geographies, including users from 40 different countries in Europe.
"The demand for technology to ramp sales teams faster has never been greater. As we enter our 10th year, we continue our mission to ensure sales organizations have the resources they need to sell effectively," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "Companies that choose a comprehensive sales enablement platform have an on-ramp for future growth with lower overhead. They will outperform those without a modern solution. We're proud of our progress over the last year to give sales leaders what they need."
Notable new brands adopting the Allego platform include Ageless Fitness, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, BlastMedia, Children's HeartLink, Howarths, EcoOnline, Imperva, Itamar Medical Ltd, JamesEdition, Katalon Studio, Kefron, Nexthink, Pricefx, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc., and Wireless CCTV, among others. Allego also expanded its partner ecosystem with new companies using the platform to serve their customers, including B2B Decision Labs, The Brooks Group, and Synthesis.
"As a global nonprofit, Children's HeartLink is using Allego to actively engage nurses, doctors and healthcare providers worldwide. The platform is becoming a hub for interactive learning opportunities, onboarding, program planning and resource sharing for our team, our volunteers and partner hospital teams," said Jackie Boucher, Children's HeartLink president. "Incorporating Allego as a tool to enhance our blended learning model has provided more opportunities for us to reach healthcare teams in underserved parts of the world and provide educational resources and training to further support their growth in pediatric cardiac care."
In June, Allego launched the latest generation of its product – Allego 7, introducing a complete sales enablement platform. With Allego 7, sales professionals can:
- Strengthen engagement with richer seller and buyer content experiences.
- Analyze learner progression and prove enablement impact.
- Deliver next generation learning and coaching that drives behavior change.
- Support guided personalization for each sales interaction.
Additional milestones from the last year include:
Analyst Recognition
- Recognized as a leader in Forrester's Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation, Q2 2022 report and The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions (SCS), Q4 2022 report.
- Listed as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms.
- Named a leader in the Software Reviews Sales Enablement Data Quadrant.
- Named a leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement.
Award Wins
- Named a gold winner in both the Best Advance in Sales Training Online Application and Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools (SEP) categories in the 2022 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards.
- Recognized as the Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software in the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards.
- Won silver in the Enterprise Product of the Year - Sales Software category in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards.
- Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022" List for the third year in a row and its "Top Sales Enablement Vendors" List.
- Made Training Industry's 2022 Sales Training and Enablement Companies Watch List and earned recognition as a 2022 Advanced Learning Technologies Top 20 Company.
- Won the BISA Technology Innovation Award for the third year in a row.
- Named a 2022 Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree for the fifth consecutive year.
Customer Validation
- Recognized across 5 categories for G2's 2022 Best Software Awards: Top 50 Mid-Market Products, Top 50 Enterprise Products, Top 50 Sales Products, Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products, Top 100 Software Products.
About Allego
Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is a market leader with nearly 1 million users across deployments in one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com.
