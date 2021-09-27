Allego® Customer AssetMark to Present Case Study on Sustaining Collaboration in a Virtual World at SES Experience 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement provider, today announced it is a sponsor of the virtual Sales Enablement Society (SES) Conference, SES Experience 2021, and that its customer, AssetMark, a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients, will present a case study session showcasing its success fostering collaboration, peer-to-peer learning, coaching and onboarding with Allego.

What: SES Experience 2021 is a 3-day virtual event for sales enablement professionals, taking place September 28-30.

Who: At the conference, Allego's valued customer AssetMark presents:

Sustaining Collaboration in a Virtual World

Elyssa Douglass, Sales Training Specialist, AssetMark

Session description:

AssetMark has always fostered a collaborative culture that encourages employees to engage in peer-to-peer learning, coaching and other professional development activities. With the arrival of the COVID pandemic in 2020, AssetMark, like many companies, struggled to find new and creative ways to sustain that culture. Using Allego, the company created a "knowledge and information hub" to fulfill the training and onboarding needs of its employees and preserve its collaborative culture—capabilities that will help the company thrive long after the pandemic has run its course.

When: Wednesday, September 29 at 12:35 p.m. ET

For more information about Allego's sales learning and enablement platform, please visit: https://www.allego.com , or visit the Allego booth in the Virtual Expo Hall at the SES Experience 2021.

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit Allego.com .

Contacts

Allison Rynak

617.645.0314

[email protected]

BLASTmedia for Allego

Patrick Murphy

317.806.1900 ext. 102

[email protected]

