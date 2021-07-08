Allego Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, is pleased to announce that it has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list for the second consecutive year. The corporate research team at Selling Power magazine has assembled and published the list for more than two decades.

"We know that sales teams perform best when they're well supported, and being successful at work is fundamental to human happiness," said George Donovan, Chief Revenue Officer of Allego. "We take pride in the strong culture that we've built because it impacts our customers just as much as our team. Recognition from Selling Power for a second year is a testament to our commitment, and one that we will develop further as we enter a new phase of hybrid work and virtual selling."

Allego's mission is to ensure sales professionals have the skills and knowledge they need to succeed, and this holds true for its employees and customers alike. The company was also named an Inc. Best Workplace for a second year and a Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree for the fourth year in a row, further demonstrating the company's continued efforts to cultivate a people-centered work environment.

"The companies who earned a spot on this year's list have truly world-class sales organizations," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power magazine founder and publisher. "In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training, they quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today's digital, remote selling environment."

To assemble this year's 50 Best list, Selling Power's research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four main categories:

Compensation and benefits

Sales culture

Onboarding and sales enablement strategies

Sales training and coaching

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to refine the approach each year. Almost all the companies featured on the list invested in and offered thorough training specific to virtual selling in response to the pandemic. The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

The full ranking of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2021 can be viewed here.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity Enewsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top business executives. Selling Power is a media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference ( https://www.sales30conf.com ), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit http://www.sellingpower.com/ .

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit allego.com.

