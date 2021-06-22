Allego Financial Services Customers JP Morgan Chase, First Horizon Advisors, Comerica, and John Hancock Share Compelling Stories About Adaptation as Part of Allego Podcast

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, announced that recent podcast interviews with leaders from customers JP Morgan Chase, First Horizon Advisors, Comerica and John Hancock Investments are available on The Adapter's Advantage podcast. In the highlighted episodes, leaders in the wealth management, financial advisor and retail banking industries discuss how they and their businesses have adapted and thrived in the current environment.

What: Hosted by Mark Magnacca, President and Co-Founder of Allego, The Adapter's Advantage podcast features leaders in sales, training, enterprise learning and academia who share compelling stories demonstrating adaptation.

Who:

Jesse Jackson , Chief Learning Officer at JP Morgan Chase, shares why lifelong learning and adaptation to challenges are essential mindsets.



Rhomes Aur, CEO and Investment Advisor, First Horizon Advisors, shares about corporate culture, serving communities, and virtual selling opportunities.



Dustin Megill, Learning and Development Specialist at Comerica, shares how firms can pivot towards growth in the current environment.



Jeff Duckworth, Head of U.S. Intermediary Distribution at John Hancock Investments, shares about bringing remote teams together, the power of video, and his unique sales training process.

The Adapter's Advantage podcast was launched in July 2020 to help sales trainers, sales enablement professionals, sales managers and executives in enterprise learning adapt to a rapidly changing world. The podcast highlights inspirational stories and real-world lessons from industry leaders about how they have adapted to challenging situations during their careers. Interviews focus on inflection points in our guests' personal journeys—the aha moments that, in retrospect, had a critical impact on the success of a project or business.

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit allego.com.

SOURCE Allego

