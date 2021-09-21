Allego Financial Services Customers OneAmerica and W&S Financial Group Share Compelling Adaptation Stories as Part of Allego Podcast

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, announced that recent podcast interviews with leaders from financial services customers OneAmerica and W&S Financial Group Distributors, Inc. are available on The Adapter's Advantage podcast. In the highlighted episodes, the guests discuss how they and their businesses have adapted to serve customers and the advisor community in the current environment.

What: Hosted by Mark Magnacca, President and Co-Founder of Allego, The Adapter's Advantage podcast features leaders in sales, training, enterprise learning and academia who share compelling stories demonstrating adaptation.

Who:

Mitchell Haber , Regional Sales Director at OneAmerica , shares how he pivoted during the pandemic to find creative approaches to help financial advisors serve clients better.

The Adapter's Advantage podcast was launched in July 2020 to help sales trainers, sales enablement professionals, sales managers and executives in enterprise learning adapt to a rapidly changing world. The podcast highlights inspirational stories and real-world lessons from industry leaders about how they have adapted to challenging situations during their careers. Interviews focus on inflection points in our guests' personal journeys—the aha moments that, in retrospect, had a critical impact on the success of a project or business.

The podcast has previously included guests from financial services firms JP Morgan Chase, John Hancock Investments, First Horizon Advisors, and Comerica. Check out these and other episodes of The Adapter's Advantage and subscribe to be alerted to future episodes here .

About Allego

Allego provides an all-in-one sales enablement platform that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to optimize team success in a virtual world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics – which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective – Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement. And it all happens in the flow of their daily work. Whether it's providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, more than 500,000 professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit allego.com.

