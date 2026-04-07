Allelica powers PROACT 3 clinical trial with multi-ancestry polygenic risk score testing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allelica, the global leader in multi-ancestry clinical polygenic risk score (PRS) testing, has been selected as the PRS testing collaborator for the PROACT 3 clinical trial at Mass General Brigham. Led by principal investigator Dr. Akl Fahed of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, PROACT 3 will evaluate how the disclosure of coronary artery disease (CAD) polygenic risk score influences LDL cholesterol levels, cardiovascular health, preventive behaviors, and engagement with care.

"Allelica is proud to support Dr. Fahed and his team as they expand the evidence of clinical utility of CAD polygenic risk score testing in cardiovascular prevention," said Dr. Giordano Botta, CEO & Co-Founder of Allelica. "The objective of the PROACT 3 study is closely aligned with our company's mission to empower healthcare providers with safe diagnostics that improve patient care and ultimately save lives."

PROACT 3 follows a series of ongoing PROACT trials. The NIH-funded PROACT 1 and 2 trials (Polygenic Risk Based Detection and Treatment of Subclinical Coronary Atherosclerosis) are conducted within the Mass General Brigham Biobank and examine the impact of high genetic risk on change in cardiovascular health and detection and treatment of subclinical coronary atherosclerosis. PROACT 3 is testing real-world implementation in the context of a large health system, addressing an essential and understudied question in preventive genomics: does receiving a genetic risk score improve key cardiovascular measures and behaviors? ?

PROACT 3 is a randomized trial of 500 adults without cardiovascular disease and not on LDL cholesterol lowering therapy, recruited through the Mass General Brigham primary care network. All participants receive Allelica's multi-ancestry CAD PRS and are randomized to immediate disclosure or disclosure after 12 months. The trial's outcomes include changes in LDL cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health behaviors over the 12 months period.

The Allelica multi-ancestry CAD PRS used in the study, as published in Nature Communications in late 2023, is currently being used by providers nationwide. Allelica's test identifies individuals who are missed by standard clinical models but carry elevated genetic risk, making them appropriate candidates for early intervention with lipid-lowering therapies. Built to ensure accuracy across diverse populations, it enables providers to offer patients personalized risk stratification and supports early intervention for those most at risk of heart disease.

Allelica's role in this critical clinical trial reflects the company's commitment to develop and validate world class advanced diagnostics with proven clinical utility.

About Allelica

Allelica is a precision medicine company specializing in multi-ancestry polygenic risk scores (PRS) to predict genetic risk for common diseases in diverse populations. By integrating advanced bioinformatics with multi-ancestry PRS, Allelica empowers physicians and healthcare systems to reduce the burden of and deaths caused by common disease. Its technology is supported by major publications, a well-established IP portfolio, and strong endorsements from leading healthcare systems and key opinion leaders. To learn more, visit allelica.com.

SOURCE Allelica, Inc.