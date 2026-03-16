Polygenic Risk Score Recognized in the 2026 ACC/AHA Guidelines, Allelica Multi-Ancestry CAD Polygenic Risk Score Study Cited

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allelica, a leader in genomic risk assessment for common diseases, announced today that polygenic risk scores (PRS) have been recognized as a risk-enhancing factor in the 2026 American College of Cardiology (ACC) and American Heart Association (AHA) Guidelines for cardiovascular risk assessment.

The guidelines also cite the Allelica study on a multi-ancestry polygenic risk score for coronary artery disease (CAD), highlighting the impact of Allelica's scientific research and R&D in advancing the field of polygenic risk.

The inclusion of PRS in the ACC/AHA guidelines marks a significant milestone for the field and reflects a broader shift in cardiovascular prevention toward earlier detection of inherited risk and intervention before symptoms or clinical disease appear.

"The recognition of PRS in the ACC/AHA guidelines represents a fundamental step toward a future in which risk can be detected earlier, prevention is more precise, and many heart attacks can be avoided altogether," said Giordano Botta, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Allelica.

The adoption of PRS as a risk-enhancing factor provides clinicians with an additional tool for cardiovascular risk assessment. In clinical practice, PRS is particularly useful in several common scenarios, including:

Individuals classified as low risk but with a family history of premature cardiovascular disease





Borderline-risk individuals , where additional information can guide preventive strategies





, where additional information can guide preventive strategies Higher-risk individuals who remain uncertain about initiating statin therapy





Individuals with very elevated lipoprotein(a) who are otherwise considered low risk

Allelica also acknowledged the physicians and researchers who have contributed to advancing the clinical use of polygenic risk scores.

"This progress has been made possible by clinicians who believed early in the potential of genetic risk assessment and who have already integrated PRS into patient care," Botta said. "We are deeply grateful to the many physicians who have incorporated the Allelica multi-ancestry CAD polygenic risk score into their clinical practice."

Millions of individuals carry a genetic predisposition to heart attack that remains undetected by traditional risk assessment alone. Identifying these individuals earlier creates an opportunity for physicians to implement preventive strategies that can significantly reduce lifetime cardiovascular risk.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, and many heart attacks occur in individuals who were not previously recognized as high risk. Integrating genetic risk into routine cardiovascular assessment has the potential to change this trajectory.

Allelica is now focused on expanding access to genetic risk assessment. The company is actively working with payers to broaden insurance coverage so that preventive genetic testing can reach more patients across the healthcare system.

In parallel, Allelica has implemented a financial assistance program designed to ensure that cost does not become a barrier for patients who may benefit from testing.

About Allelica

Allelica is a precision medicine company specializing in multi-ancestry polygenic risk scores (PRS) to predict genetic risk for common diseases in diverse populations. By integrating advanced bioinformatics with large-scale genomic data, Allelica empowers physicians and healthcare systems to reduce the burden of common disease. Its technology is supported by major publications, five patents, and adoption by leading healthcare systems. To learn more, visit allelica.com.

SOURCE Allelica, Inc.