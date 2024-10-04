Allergan Aesthetics and Girls Inc. Celebrate Six Years and Challenge You to Take the Pledge to Support Mentorship in STEM

-- Live panel discussion at the Girls Inc. Be Bold LeadHERS Summit at Houston Community College with expert women healthcare providers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announces the sixth consecutive year of partnership with Girls Inc. The partnership supports high school and college girls' interest in STEM and mentorship.

"In 2023, women made up just 28% of the STEM workforce in the United States1. There are simply too few role models to inspire girls. Providing them with the opportunity to learn from strong women mentors is one of the most powerful things we can do to help the next generation pursue and succeed in STEM careers," says Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "I believe in the power of mentorship – it helps increase education, improve confidence and expand networks that can open doors in the future."

THE POWER OF MENTORSHIP

The partnership between Allergan Aesthetics and Girls Inc. is aimed to highlight the importance of mentorship and role models in identifying opportunities, addressing challenges and supporting women and girls in STEM.

Girls Inc. offers mentorship, safe spaces and holistic programming for girls to develop skills and relationships that help them feel safe and excited for their future. 91% of Girls Inc. girls say there are adults at Girls Inc. who believe they will be a success, which research shows is a critical factor in helping to develop their self-confidence and motivation to succeed2.

Allergan Aesthetics participates in programs including "Girls Meet the Workforce" with the Orange County Girls Inc. affiliate, mentoring close to 100 girls in four years offering mentees early exposure to working in a professional environment.

"The combination of mentorship, holistic programming, and pro-girl spaces makes the Girls Inc. Experience unique. It is proven to deliver positive outcomes in the lives of girls," said Girls Inc. President & CEO Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D. "We are grateful to Allergan Aesthetics for being our partners in preparing girls for success. By connecting Girls Inc. participants with women in leadership and career opportunities in a historically male-dominated field, Allergan Aesthetics is helping girls envision themselves in these spaces and equipping them to confidently pursue STEM-related interests."

PLEDGE TO TAKE A MENTORSHIP MOMENT

Allergan Aesthetics will launch an online social campaign to encourage aesthetics professionals and consumers to take a mentorship moment with a girl in their lives in 2024 starting October 4th – November 8th. By simply sharing an Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook post on Allergan Aesthetics social channels, the pledge represents a promise to take a moment to share their knowledge, skills, and experience with a girl in their life to help them to progress in their career journey.

In Houston, participants in the Girls Inc. Be Bold LeadHERS Summit at Houston Community College will engage with and learn from the experiences and stories of successful, women physician role models in Houston at the Empower YOU: Equipping the New Generation of STEM Leaders Panel.

CALL TO ACTION

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy Girls Inc. equips girls – particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color – with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and to become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

1 MIT Professional Education 2024 Research

2 2024 Data from Girls Inc. Research and Evaluation Department

SOURCE AbbVie