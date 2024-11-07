Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates Annual BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Day

Last Year, BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day Set the Record for the Most BOTOX ® Cosmetic Gift Cards Sold in a Single Day 1

This Year, the Excitement Continues with New Offers to Refer a Friend Plus the Best-Selling Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) Free Gift Card Offer

Join Allē Today to Take Advantage of Exclusive Offers

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced that the sixth annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day will be Wednesday, November 20. This holiday continues to celebrate the health care providers and patients that have made BOTOX® Cosmetic the number one selling neurotoxin globally.2 Following its recent FDA approval for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults, BOTOX® Cosmetic is now the first and only product of its kind with four aesthetic indications: moderate to severe forehead lines, frown lines, crow's feet lines, and now platysma bands in adults.3

BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is November 20, 2024. Visit alle.com/botoxcosmeticday to learn more. BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is November 20, 2024. Visit alle.com/botoxcosmeticday to learn more.

"Last year, we saw record-breaking engagement around BOTOX® Cosmetic Day, with the highest number of gift cards ever sold1," said Carrie Strom, President Allergan Aesthetics and SVP AbbVie. "This year, we're back with even more new offers through Allē, the Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program. We're thrilled to celebrate this year's BOTOX® Cosmetic Day with our customers and patients who've made it all possible."

Celebrate BOTOX® Cosmetic Day with exclusive offers available through Allē:

BOGO Free Gift Card: On Wednesday, November 20 , starting at 9 am Pacific Time and while supplies last, Allē Members who buy a $50 gift card will get a $50 gift card for free, to use for themselves or to gift to others, for a discount on future treatments with participating Allē providers*

On , starting at and while supplies last, Allē Members who buy a gift card will get a gift card for free, to use for themselves or to gift to others, for a discount on future treatments with participating Allē providers* Refer a Friend : Refer a friend to Allē November 1-30 and you'll both get $50 off a BOTOX ® Cosmetic treatment*

: Refer a friend to Allē and you'll both get off a BOTOX Cosmetic treatment* Win $10,000 : Register by November 30 , book a consultation, and get treated with BOTOX ® Cosmetic for a chance to win $10 ,000†

: Register by , book a consultation, and get treated with BOTOX Cosmetic for a chance to win ,000† When you take advantage of the BOGO and Refer a Friend offers, you can save up to $100 off BOTOX® Cosmetic plus enter for a chance to win $10,000

"At my practice, we leverage Allē to ensure BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is successful for patients looking to explore the results that can be achieved with BOTOX® Cosmetic," said Dr. David Shafer, double board-certified plastic surgeon and Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) trainer. "BOTOX® Cosmetic Day, and all of November, offers a fun and engaging opportunity for appropriate patients to experience BOTOX® Cosmetic, helping them look like themselves, just with fewer lines."

Anyone interested in learning more about BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment is encouraged to visit botoxcosmetic.com and enroll in Allē, the Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program. In serving more than seven million Members across nearly 30,000 practices to date, part of Allē's mission is to help educate consumers about aesthetic treatments and to simplify office operations for practices. From its inception, Allē has offered the most robust rewards program in aesthetics and is the first and only aesthetics loyalty program to also offer consumers the ability to earn points on over 50 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands. By providing Members with information, tools, incentives, and now with flexible ways to pay through Allē Payment Plans powered by Cherry‡, Allē empowers consumers along their treatment journey, making the next product purchase or treatment closer within reach.

Recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is held annually on the third Wednesday in November.

To learn more, join Allē at alle.com/botoxcosmeticday or follow @botoxcosmetic on Instagram and YouTube.

*BOGO and Refer a Friend offers are limited time only and while supplies last. Terms and Conditions apply. Maximum of one referral offer per Member. To get a $50 offer for your referral, we need your friend's approval. Without it, we won't be able to reward you. Your friend must get treated and purchase must be made in the first 60 days of account registration for you to qualify. See Allē app for full Terms and Conditions.

†NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to Allē Members in 50 U.S./D.C.; 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 21+ in MS). You must register online prior to treatment between 12:00:01 AM PT on 11/1/24 and 7:59:59 PM PT on 11/30/24. Treatment must occur by 12/6/24. See Official Rules for all details and how to enter without purchase at https://alle.com/lp/botoxcosmeticdaysweeps-official-rules.

‡Payment options through Cherry Technologies, Inc. are issued by the following lending partners: www.withcherry.com/lending-partners/. Term length, approval amount, 0% APR and other promotional rates are subject to eligibility. See www.withcherry.com/terms for details. Iowa only: Borrowers are subject to Iowa state specific underwriting criteria. APR for all Iowa borrowers is capped at 20.99%.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Approved Uses

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck (platysma bands) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

References:

Data on File. Allergan. November 2023 . Data on File. AbbVie. Neurotoxin Monthly Tracker Report, 2023. BOTOX® Cosmetic Prescribing Information, October 2024 .

© 2024 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX Cosmetic and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, an AbbVie company, or its affiliates.

SOURCE AbbVie