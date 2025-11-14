AbbVie Partners with Award-Winning Filmmaker on Film About the Dynamic and Resilient Lives of Those Living with Blood Cancer

Film captures inspiring journeys of three individuals living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

CLL is one of the most common leukemias among adults affecting more than 200,000 people in the United States 1,2

Film premiered yesterday in Los Angeles, hosted by actor and advocate Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Now available on LA Times Studio Short Docs, AbbVie U.S. YouTube Channel; streaming on Documentary+ in December

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today the launch of Second Winds, a new short film that captures the powerful, deeply personal journeys of three people living with chronic lymphoma leukemia (CLL), a common type of blood cancer effecting hundreds of thousands of people in the United States.1,2 Each person's dynamic story reveals how facing a life-changing diagnosis can bring clarity and purpose, sparking a renewed commitment to staying active and embracing what truly matters in their lives.

Second Winds screening event in Los Angeles, featuring the film's subjects: Alejandro, Christina & Jeff. Second Winds screening event and panel in Los Angeles Second Winds screening event and panel in Los Angeles

Second Winds follows three inspiring subjects: Christina, who was diagnosed in 2013 and now leads peer support groups for newly diagnosed CLL patients; Jeff, a retiree who has lived with CLL for two decades; and Alejandro, an environmental engineer and father of three who was diagnosed in 2020. Through their stories, the film explores how, with the unwavering support of their families and communities, they found not only strength but the inspiration to survive and keep pursuing the activities they love, from hiking and cycling to snow skiing and land paddling.

"Second Winds shines a powerful light on the resilience and hope of people living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia," said Andy Souers, Ph.D., VP and distinguished research fellow, Oncology Discovery Research, AbbVie. "At AbbVie, we support the blood cancer community, not only through scientific innovation to develop treatments that address the disease and a person's quality of life, but also by amplifying their inspiring stories."

Second Winds had its premiere on November 13 in Los Angeles, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, an award-winning actor, producer, and author.

"Cancer has touched my own family, so I know firsthand how deeply it can impact one's perspective on life," said Ferguson. "What moved me about Second Winds is that it shows even in the face of a devastating diagnosis, people can rediscover purpose and joy. Hosting this film premiere felt like a way to honor that strength and resilience."

Second Winds was directed by award-winning filmmaker Dominic Gill (Planetwalker, Last Call for the Bayou) from Encompass Films who was shortlisted for an Oscar this year.

"Spending time with the films' subjects gave me a unique perspective on what it means to be a survivor," said Gill. "By working alongside the filmmaking team, and having AbbVie as a partner, I was able to bring light to how determination and hope can truly make a difference. I'm honored to have directed this film and to show the world these amazing stories of perseverance."

Second Winds is supported by AbbVie as part of its ongoing commitment to help those affected by CLL. CLL is one of the most common forms of leukemia in adults and is a type of cancer that develops from cells in the bone marrow that later mature into certain white blood cells (called lymphocytes).1 While these cancer cells start in the bone marrow, they later spread into the blood.1 In 2022, there were approximately 226,432 people with CLL living in the United States with more than 23,000 new cases expected in 2025.2 CLL is more common in older Caucasian males with a median age at diagnosis of 65 to 74 years and only 11-13% of known cases reported in non-Caucasian populations.3,4

The film is now available on LA Times Studios Short Docs and AbbVie's YouTube Channel. It will be available to stream on Documentary+ starting December 2025.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and in situ CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

