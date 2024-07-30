Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates the Second Annual JUVÉDERM® Day

Join the seven million loyal Allē Members in celebrating the second annual JUVÉDERM ® Day on August 21, 2024

Day on Members receive an exclusive gift card offer and a chance to win $10,000*

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the return of JUVÉDERM® Day on Wednesday, August 21. After a successful first year, JUVÉDERM® Day is back with limited time offers, savings, and exclusive deals through Allē, the Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program.

"JUVÉDERM® Day 2023 logged the most treatments in a single day for the brand, and our goal is to surpass that this year. During this year's event, we are providing even more exclusive offers to drive consumers into practices," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President U.S. Aesthetics. "Now is the perfect time for consumers to speak with their aesthetic specialist about treatment with products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers to achieve smooth, natural-looking, and long-lasting results."

More than 18 million consumers are interested in receiving treatment with dermal filler, and JUVÉDERM® offers a robust collection of products specifically designed to address consumers' top aesthetic concerns. JUVÉDERM® remains the number one chosen hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler collection on the market and is trusted by providers globally1.

Consumers eager to try treatment and participate in JUVÉDERM® Day are encouraged to join Allē at alle.com/registration to receive exclusive offers, including:

BOGO Gift Cards † : On Wednesday, August 21 starting at 9 a.m. Pacific Time , Allē Members who purchase a $75 JUVÉDERM ® gift card at JuvedermDay.com will receive an additional $75 JUVÉDERM ® gift card for free, while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply.

: On starting at , Allē Members who purchase a JUVÉDERM gift card at JuvedermDay.com will receive an additional JUVÉDERM gift card for free, while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. Book a Consultation, Save with Allē Flash : Schedule a consultation with a participating Allē provider between August 21 and September 30 , and check in with Allē Flash for a chance to instantly save up to $500 on your JUVÉDERM ® treatment.

: Schedule a consultation with a participating Allē provider , and check in with Allē Flash for a chance to instantly save up to on your JUVÉDERM treatment. JUVÉDERM® Day Sweepstakes: Get treated by September 30 and enter the JUVÉDERM® Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win $10,000 *.

"As we continue to see consumer trends shift towards a more natural-looking aesthetic, my patients are coming to me specifically looking for subtle treatment outcomes, and I trust the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers to help me deliver the results they desire," said Dr. Deborah Sherman, Board-certified ophthalmologist, Fellowship-trained Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon, and founder of Sherman Aesthetic Center in Nashville, Tenn. "The JUVÉDERM® Day celebration provides a great opportunity to spark new conversations around my patients' aesthetic goals."

JUVÉDERM® Day is recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, JUVÉDERM® Day will be held annually on the third Wednesday of August. For more information on the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, visit Juvederm.com and follow @JUVEDERM on Instagram and TikTok.

In serving more than seven million Members across ~30,000 practices to date, part of Allē's mission is to help educate consumers about aesthetic treatments, and to simplify office operations for practices. From its inception, Allē has disrupted the aesthetics industry by offering the most robust rewards program. Allē is the first and only loyalty program in the aesthetics market to also offer consumers the ability to earn points on over 50 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands. By providing Members with information, tools, and incentives, and now with flexible ways to pay though Allē Payment Plans, Allē empowers consumers along their treatment journey, making the next product purchase or treatment closer within reach.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER TO WIN. Open to Allē Members in 50 U.S./D.C.; 18+ (19+ in AL, NE, 21+ in MS) Void where prohibited. Registration starts 08/21/2024. See full Official Rules for all details and how to enter without purchase at

https://alle.com/lp/juvdaysweeps-official-rules.



†Gift cards can be used exclusively towards treatment with any product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers. SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is excluded from all promotions.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube.

JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Fillers Important Information

APPROVED USES

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC injectable gel is for deep injection to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 212.

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injectable gel is for deep injection in the cheek area to correct age-related volume loss and for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in adults over 213.

JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels are for injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds 4–6. JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC injectable gel is for adults over 214.

JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gel is also for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over 215.

JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC injectable gel is for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral lines, and for injection into the undereye hollows to improve the appearance of undereye hollows in adults over the age of 217.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive any JUVÉDERM® formulation?

Do not use these products if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in these products, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What warnings should my doctor advise me about?

One of the risks with using dermal fillers is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible.

If you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment, you should notify your health care practitioner immediately.

The use of dermal fillers where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse.

The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied.

What precautions should my doctor advise me about?

JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist. Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol

VOLBELLA XC should only be injected into undereye hollows by doctors who have completed the necessary training for this treatment area. To find a doctor, visit Juvederm.com/find-a-specialist. Doctors who complete the training will be listed with a symbol The safety of these products for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding has not been studied

The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, or under 22 years and over 80 years for chin augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years

VOLUMA XC has not been studied in patients under 35 years or over 65 years for cheek augmentation, or under 22 years and over 80 years for chin augmentation. The safety of JUVÉDERM VOLUX XC, JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC and JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC has not been studied in patients under 22 years, and the safety of JUVÉDERM Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM Ultra XC has not been studied in patients under 18 years The safety and effectiveness of treatment with JUVÉDERM ® products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies

products in anatomical regions outside of their approved uses have not been established in clinical studies If you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars) or pigmentation disorders, treatment in these patients has not been studied and may result in additional scars or changes in pigmentation

If you are planning other procedures including laser treatments or a chemical peel, there is a possible risk of inflammation at the treatment site if these procedures are performed closely before or after JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel treatment

injectable gel treatment Tell your doctor if you are on therapy used to reduce your body's natural defense system (such as steroids, chemotherapy, and medicines to treat autoimmune diseases, HIV, and AIDs), as these may increase your risk of infection; and medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners), as these may result in increased bruising or bleeding at the injection site.

Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment and minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment, as these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site

JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw

VOLUMA XC was not studied in patients with significant loose skin of the chin, neck, or jaw The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied

VOLUMA XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied Patients who experience skin injury near the site of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events

VOLUMA XC injection may be at a higher risk for adverse events Tell your doctor if you have already been injected with dermal fillers in the same area as the one(s) you are about to be treated for. This information helps your doctor decide when and whether you should get treatment

What are possible side effects of treatment?

The most commonly reported side effects with JUVÉDERM® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, dryness was also reported.

These side effects are consistent with other facial injection procedures and most will resolve within 30 days. Your doctor may choose to treat side effects persisting longer with antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid).

As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect with any product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection, please call the Allergan® Product Support Department at 1‑877‑345‑5372. Please also visit Juvederm.com or talk to your doctor for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

References:

