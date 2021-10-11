Allergan Aesthetics Launches Series of Initiatives to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is continuing its commitment to breast health, awareness, restoration, and research in support of breast cancer awareness month. For the month of October and into 2022, Allergan Aesthetics , The Power of You campaign will kick off a new series of initiatives and partnerships to support organizations creating a measurable impact in the fight against breast cancer.

The Power of You supports women as they navigate breast cancer. The campaign showcases real women and their authentic stories of courage, strength, and community as they embark on their journeys ahead. "Allergan Aesthetics is about empowering confidence in people every day. Through our Breast Cancer Awareness work, we are dedicated to educating women on their choices, and supporting women for what's ahead," says Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics.

Starting October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and into 2022, Allergan Aesthetics will launch the following initiatives:

GOLDSHEEP: Limited Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Capsule Collection (October) – In partnership with Allergan Aesthetics and Keep A Breast, the athleisure brand, will launch their coveted #ISweatPink capsule collection including co-branded designs. 100% of the net proceeds from the limited-edition collection will be donated to Keep A Breast, an organization dedicated to educating women on Breast Cancer prevention and early detection. To contribute to the cause, Allergan Aesthetics will make an additional sponsorship of $10,000 . Link to purchase HERE .

- Allergan Aesthetics will be partnering with Bust A Move for a series of live classes on the Peloton app that consumers can join throughout the day. The organization's mission is to increase awareness of the differences in breast cancer in African American, Latina and younger populations. 100% of the money raised will go to four (4) different breast cancer organizations with an additional by Allergan Aesthetics. Share, tag and challenge friends on social using #BUSTAMOVE. Link to sign up . PROJECT RESTORED: Book Launch ( November 15 th & 16) – Restored , a book by Erez Sabag and David Warren in collaboration with Jonathan Bank , MD and Ron Israeli, MD, illustrates the power of breast reconstruction by following twelve women's journeys. Sponsored by Allergan Aesthetics, 100% of the profits from the sale of the book will go to the AiRs Foundation. The project will host a two-day exhibit in New York City featuring photographs, video, and the women's life cast sculptures to launch the book. To learn more please visit, restoredexhibit.com

Allergan Aesthetics' year-round mission to support Breast Cancer Awareness also includes the Sisters Network BCAP Program & Stop the Silence Walk, Pink Lemonade Project MBC Educational Webinar (April 2021), LBBC Reach and Raise (May 2021), BCRC Art Bra Austin Virtual Runway Show (June 2021) and continued partnership in the Komen More Than Pink Walks in Orange County, Austin, San Francisco, New Jersey and Chicago.

For more information on each of these upcoming initiatives, follow the conversation #POWEROFYOU.

