Allergan Aesthetics Releases Findings on the Safety and Efficacy of Repeat TrenibotE Treatments and Data on Medical Weight Loss Aesthetics Patient Behaviors at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Meeting (AAD)

- Poster presentation highlights investigational neurotoxin trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE), demonstrating rapid onset and a consistently favorable safety profile across studied patient populations

- Poster presentation explores mindset and characteristics of GLP-1 agonist-treated patients in aesthetic clinics

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, presented four posters at the American Academy of Dermatology Meeting (AAD), highlighting the safety and efficacy of new and emerging products in our aesthetics portfolio and insights on the aesthetic mindset of an emerging patient population.

"At Allergan Aesthetics, we are dedicated to scientific research that reinforces customer and patient trust and confidence in our broad product portfolio," said John Maltman, Ph.D., vice president, global aesthetics medical affairs, Allergan Aesthetics. "Our data presented at AAD advance knowledge of our market-leading and emerging portfolio to deliver safe and effective treatments that address patients' aesthetic concerns."

Data from Safety and Efficacy of TrenibotulinumtoxinE Following Repeat Treatments for Glabellar Lines: Findings From an Open-Label Phase 3 Study report findings from an 18-week, open-label, Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of repeat TrenibotE (up to 3 open-label treatments) for glabellar lines showed a consistent safety profile.

TrenibotE is an investigational first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E characterized by rapid results, as early as 8 hours after administration (earliest assessment time), and shorter duration of effect of 2-3 weeks. If approved, TrenibotE will be the first neurotoxin of its kind available to patients.

Key findings include:

TrenibotE was well-tolerated over 3 sequential open-label treatments, showing a consistent safety profile, no new safety concerns, and no neutralizing antibody development

TrenibotE rapidly reduced glabellar line severity, with consistent efficacy over 3 sequential open-label treatments based on investigator and participant assessments

Data in Population Trends in Facial Aesthetic Concerns Among Patients Receiving GLP-1 Agonists for Weight Loss was obtained from an electronic survey of health care professionals in the United States who had experience treating patients with aesthetic concerns associated with GLP-1 agonists.

The population of GLP-1 patients seeking aesthetic treatment is growing rapidly across all aesthetic specialties, with an estimated 52% of GLP-1-treated patients expressing concern about their facial appearance as they move through GLP-1 treatment.

Key findings include:

Aesthetics health care professionals reported 32% of GLP-1 -treated patients are new to their practice

-treated patients are new to their practice Top two barriers preventing these patients from receiving aesthetic treatments include cost (82%) and fear of unnatural results (58%)

Patients receiving GLP-1 treatment were reported to be predominantly white (64%), female (70%), and 30-49 years of age (56%)

A complete list of e-posters presented at AAD are below.

E-Poster Title Authors Population Trends in Facial Aesthetic Concerns

Among Patients Receiving GLP-1 Agonists for Weight

Loss Cheryl Burgess, Mona

Sadeghpour, Deirdre Hooper,

Nazanin Ashourian Efficacy and Tolerability of a Topical Cosmetic

Hydrating Serum Following Hyaluronic Acid

Microdroplet Injection Shannon Humphrey, Priscilla

Huang, Tsing Cheng, Olivia

Supan, Elizabeth T. Makino Safety and Efficacy of TrenibotulinumtoxinE Following

Repeat Treatments for Glabellar Lines: Findings From

an Open-Label Phase 3 Study Joely Kaufman-Jannette, William

Coleman, Michael Gold, James

Pehoushek, David Wirta, Chung-

Yi C. Chiang, Mitalee Tamhane,

Amy S. Weitzenfeld, Grace West,

Joan-En Chang-Lin Patient Reported Satisfaction and Improvement of

Neck Appearance with VYC-12L: Results From a

Multicenter, Evaluator-Blinded, Randomized,

Controlled Study Sue Ellen Cox, Melanie Palm,

Cheryl Burgess, Rebecca Kazin,

Tam Nguyen, Julia K. Garcia,

Smita Chawla

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE AbbVie