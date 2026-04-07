Allergan Aesthetics Third State-of-the-Art AMI Center Opens in Austin

The Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) Austin location strengthens the national training network with comprehensive, hands-on education.

The Orange County and Atlanta AMI centers continue delivering best-in-class, expert-led aesthetics training focused on improving the treatment experience for patients.

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) company, today announced the opening of the new AMI Austin in Texas. This location marks the third U.S. AMI Training Center opened in the past year and reflects continued investment in aesthetics education.

Designed as a state-of-the-art, interactive learning environment, AMI Austin provides an immersive experience that inspires and engages healthcare professionals, advances clinical proficiency for all levels of providers, and creates a welcoming environment for professionals to learn from each other.

Allergan Medical Institute (AMI)

AMI Austin brings the same high-impact educational model synonymous with AMI Training Centers, blending scientific rigor with practical application. Through a comprehensive curriculum and hands-on instruction, the center equips providers with clinical, consultative, and business skills needed to deliver safe, effective, and patient-centered outcomes.

"The opening of AMI Austin represents another important milestone in our commitment to elevating aesthetics education standards," said Glen Curran, Senior Vice President, U.S., Allergan Aesthetics. "By expanding into Austin, we're increasing access to robust training that supports excellence in patient care while delivering the education customers need to succeed."

Under the direction of Dr. Saami Khalifian, Double Board-Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director for the AMI Training Centers, the center will offer tailored learning opportunities across experience levels, with a focus on advanced injection techniques, complication management, and practice development. The center provides training across the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio, including facial injectables, body contouring, skincare, and plastic and regenerative medicine. Participants will gain the skills, confidence, and peer connections necessary to accelerate career and practice growth within a collaborative professional community.

As Allergan Aesthetics continues to expand its on-site training footprint, insights from AMI Austin will help inform future AMI innovation. Learnings from real-world programming and provider feedback will guide the evolution of AMI's forward-looking strategy, ensuring future centers are built for scalability, adaptability, and impact with customers.

The new location joins a growing U.S. network that includes AMI Orange County at Allergan Aesthetics headquarters in Irvine, California, and the recently opened AMI Atlanta. For more information on AMI Training Centers, visit trainingcenters.amionline.com .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Allergan Medical Institute (AMI)

Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) is the training arm of Allergan Aesthetics, dedicated to advancing excellence in aesthetics education. AMI provides innovative, high-quality training programs across the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio to empower providers and business owners to elevate patient experiences and outcomes. Learn more at https://us.allerganmedicalinstitute.com.

About AMI Online

AMI Online is a comprehensive, on-demand learning platform offering in-depth education across the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. Available 24/7, AMI Online supports injectors and practice teams through personalized learning experiences, expert-led content, certification opportunities, and access to upcoming educational events.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Allergan Aesthetics Media:

Ember Garrett

[email protected]

+1 (949) 413-6091

AbbVie Investors:

Liz Shea

[email protected]

+1 (847) 935-2211

SOURCE Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company