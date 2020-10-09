Allergan Aesthetics To Present Data From 4 Abstracts At The 2020 American Society For Dermatologic Surgery Virtual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced today that it will present 4 abstracts at the annual American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) virtual meeting from October 9-11, 2020.

The scheduled times (noted in local Eastern Standard Time) of the presentations, titles and authors are as follows.

Oral presentations include:

Patient Satisfaction Following Chin Augmentation With Hyaluronic Acid Fillers: A Pooled Analysis

Authors: Joely Kaufman , Patricia Ogilvie , Kenneth Beer , Alexander Rivkin , Sarah Baradaran , Andrew Schumacher

, , , , ,

Presenter: Joely Kaufman , MD

, MD

Saturday, October 10 th , 11:27 a.m.

, Treatment of Upper Facial Lines With OnabotulinumtoxinA Results in Long-Lasting Efficacy and Patient Satisfaction

Authors: Joel L. Cohen , Koenraad De Boulle, Steven Fagien, Jean Carruthers , Sue Ellen Cox , Patricia Ogilvie , Julie Garcia , Sara Sangha

, Koenraad De Boulle, Steven Fagien, , , , ,

Presenter: Joel L. Cohen , MD

, MD

Sunday, October 11 th, 10:27 a.m.

The following posters will be on display and available for the entire length of the ASDS Virtual Annual Meeting.

Safety, Pharmacodynamic Response, and Treatment Satisfaction With OnabotulinumtoxinA 40 U, 60 U, and 80 U in Subjects With Moderate to Severe Dynamic Glabellar Lines

Authors: Sue Ellen Cox , John H. Joseph , Steven Fagien, Dee Anna Glaser , Suzanne Bruce , Edward Lain , Steven Yoelin , Melanie Palm , Corey S. Maas , Xiaofang Lei , John Maltman , Sara Sangha , Mitchell Brin

, , Steven Fagien, , , , , , , , , , Global Patient Perspectives on Skin Quality in Facial Aesthetics

Authors: Noëlle Sherber, Annie Chiu , Arisa Ortiz , Shannon Humphrey , Jeanine Downie , Sabrina Fabi

Complete abstracts, details on presentation times and changes to presentation dates can be found on the ASDS website. The above listed dates are subject to change. Please check www.asds.net for the latest information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION & APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

