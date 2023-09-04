Allergic Conjunctivitis Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Bausch & Lomb, Aldeyra, Vanda, Allakos, Regeneron, JW, Nanomerics, OKYO Pharma

The allergic conjunctivitis market is anticipated to grow in the coming years owing to the increased prevalence, better disease understanding along with the current advancements in the treatment.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, allergic conjunctivitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the allergic conjunctivitis market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per the DelveInsight estimates among the 7MM, the United States has the highest prevalent population of allergic conjunctivitis.

has the highest prevalent population of allergic conjunctivitis. Globally, leading allergic conjunctivitis companies such as Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Allakos, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Marinomed Biotech AG, Eleusis Holdings Ltd, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, JW Pharmaceutical, Nanomerics, OKYO Pharma, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Sylentis, Postbiotica, Stuart Therapeutics, Oyster Point Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Marinomed Biotech AG, ILTOO Pharma, Emergo Therapeutics, Immunotek SL, Roxall Medicina España S.A, Biomay AG, and others are developing novel allergic conjunctivitis drugs that can be available in the allergic conjunctivitis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel allergic conjunctivitis drugs that can be available in the allergic conjunctivitis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for allergic conjunctivitis treatment include Ketotifen fumarate ophthalmic solution, Dextenza, OK-101, and others.

Allergic Conjunctivitis Overview

Allergic conjunctivitis is a common eye condition characterized by inflammation of the conjunctiva – the thin, transparent layer covering the white part of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids. This condition occurs when the eyes come into contact with allergens, which are substances that trigger an allergic reaction in susceptible individuals. Allergic conjunctivitis can be seasonal or perennial, depending on the allergen exposure. Allergic conjunctivitis causes primarily include exposure to allergens such as pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and mold spores.

Common allergic conjunctivitis symptoms include itching, redness, excessive tearing, swollen eyelids, a gritty sensation in the eyes, and light sensitivity. In some cases, individuals might also experience nasal symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, and congestion as part of a broader allergic reaction. Allergic conjunctivitis diagnosis involves a thorough eye examination by a medical professional. They may inquire about the individual's medical history and any known allergies.

Allergic Conjunctivitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The allergic conjunctivitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current allergic conjunctivitis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The allergic conjunctivitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Allergic Conjunctivitis Prevalent Cases

Allergic Conjunctivitis Type-specific Cases

Allergic Conjunctivitis Gender-specific Cases

Allergic Conjunctivitis Diagnosed and Treated Cases

Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment Market

Numerous allergic conjunctivitis treatment options are available to alleviate allergic conjunctivitis symptoms. Over-the-counter antihistamine eye drops, available in various brands, can effectively reduce itching and redness by blocking the histamine response triggered by allergens. These drops provide quick relief and are generally safe for short-term use. Decongestant eye drops, which contain vasoconstrictors, may provide temporary relief from redness and swelling, but their prolonged use is not recommended due to potential rebound effects and risk of adverse reactions.

For more severe or persistent cases of allergic conjunctivitis, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional. They might recommend prescription-strength medications such as mast cell stabilizer eye drops or corticosteroid eye drops. Mast cell stabilizers work by preventing the release of histamine and other inflammatory compounds, offering long-term relief. Corticosteroid eye drops are potent anti-inflammatories that can provide rapid relief, but they are usually prescribed for short-term use due to the risk of side effects with prolonged use.

In addition to medications, avoiding known allergens is crucial in managing allergic conjunctivitis. Minimizing exposure to pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and other triggers can significantly reduce symptoms. Using air purifiers, washing bed linens frequently, and keeping windows closed during high pollen seasons are helpful practices. Maintaining good eye hygiene, such as avoiding rubbing the eyes, washing hands regularly, and using clean tissues, can prevent further irritation and potential infection. Cold compresses can provide temporary relief by soothing the eyes and reducing inflammation.

Key Allergic Conjunctivitis Therapies and Companies

Ketotifen fumarate ophthalmic solution: Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Dextenza: Ocular Therapeutix

OK-101: Okyo Pharma

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Dynamics

The allergic conjunctivitis market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The prevalence of allergies and the increasing exposure to environmental triggers such as pollen, dust, and pet dander play a significant role in driving the demand for effective treatments. As awareness about ocular health rises, more individuals seek timely medical intervention, propelling the growth of the allergic conjunctivitis market. The pharmaceutical industry responds with innovative solutions, including antihistamine and mast cell stabilizer eye drops, oral medications, and immunotherapy options.

In addition, allergic conjunctivitis market competition intensifies as companies strive to develop advanced formulations, enhance drug delivery methods, and address unmet needs such as prolonged relief and minimized side effects. Moreover, economic factors, regulatory policies, and evolving healthcare infrastructures further shape the allergic conjunctivitis market landscape, making it a dynamic arena with continuous advancements and evolving strategies to cater to the needs of those affected by allergic conjunctivitis.

However, certain factors may impede the growth of the allergic conjunctivitis market. These factors include challenges in accurately diagnosing allergic conjunctivitis, as symptoms can sometimes mimic other eye conditions. Furthermore, the allergic conjunctivitis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the allergic conjunctivitis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Allergic Conjunctivitis Companies Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Allakos, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Marinomed Biotech AG, Eleusis Holdings Ltd, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, JW Pharmaceutical, Nanomerics, OKYO Pharma, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Sylentis, Postbiotica, Stuart Therapeutics, Oyster Point Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Marinomed Biotech AG, ILTOO Pharma, Emergo Therapeutics, Immunotek SL, Roxall Medicina España S.A, Biomay AG, and others Key Allergic Conjunctivitis Therapies Ketotifen fumarate ophthalmic solution, Dextenza, OK-101, and others

Scope of the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Allergic Conjunctivitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Allergic Conjunctivitis current marketed and emerging therapies Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Allergic Conjunctivitis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Allergic Conjunctivitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Key Insights 2. Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Report Introduction 3. Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment and Management 7. Allergic Conjunctivitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Allergic Conjunctivitis Marketed Drugs 10. Allergic Conjunctivitis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Analysis 12. Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

